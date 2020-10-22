NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020
_____
774 FPUS51 KALY 220757
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 220755
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
NYZ033-222000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid
50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ052-222000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ058-222000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower
50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ065-222000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ041-222000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ038-222000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ032-222000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in
the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ042-222000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers
likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ083-222000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ043-222000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ084-222000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ082-222000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Warmer with highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ039-222000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Warmer with highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ040-222000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ047-222000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ048-222000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ049-222000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ050-222000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ051-222000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Temperature
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ053-222000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ054-222000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ060-222000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ061-222000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ059-222000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ063-222000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s
in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ064-222000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ066-222000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
355 AM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
