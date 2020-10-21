NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

NYZ033-212000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ052-212000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ058-212000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ065-212000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ041-212000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

NYZ038-212000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ032-212000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper

30s after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ042-212000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ083-212000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ043-212000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ084-212000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ082-212000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ039-212000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ040-212000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ047-212000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ048-212000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ049-212000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

NYZ050-212000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ051-212000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ053-212000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

NYZ054-212000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ060-212000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ061-212000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

NYZ059-212000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ063-212000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

NYZ064-212000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ066-212000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

