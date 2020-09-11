NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
NYZ033-112000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this
morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Areas of frost after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog in the morning. Sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ052-112000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70.
North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ058-112000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle
this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ065-112000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ041-112000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as warm with
highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ038-112000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ032-112000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with patchy drizzle
this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in
the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ042-112000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with patchy drizzle
this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ083-112000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as warm with
highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ043-112000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as warm with
highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows around
40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around
70.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ084-112000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around
70.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ082-112000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ039-112000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this
morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ040-112000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as warm with
highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ047-112000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with patchy drizzle
this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ048-112000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with patchy drizzle
this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ049-112000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as warm with
highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ050-112000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as warm with
highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ051-112000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle
this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ053-112000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ054-112000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with patchy drizzle
this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
NYZ060-112000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ061-112000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70.
North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ059-112000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ063-112000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ064-112000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ066-112000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
336 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
