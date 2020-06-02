NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
NYZ033-022000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not
as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ052-022000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ058-022000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows around
50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ065-022000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ041-022000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ038-022000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ032-022000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ042-022000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ083-022000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to
southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ043-022000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ084-022000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ082-022000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ039-022000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ040-022000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ047-022000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ048-022000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ049-022000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ050-022000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ051-022000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ053-022000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ054-022000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ060-022000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ061-022000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to
around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ059-022000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ063-022000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ064-022000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ066-022000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
346 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
