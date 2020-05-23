NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
NYZ033-232000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ052-232000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not as
warm with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ058-232000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler
with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ065-232000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 this afternoon.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
NYZ041-232000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ038-232000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ032-232000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ042-232000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ083-232000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ043-232000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ084-232000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ082-232000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ039-232000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ040-232000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
NYZ047-232000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ048-232000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
NYZ049-232000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not as
warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
east this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ050-232000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
NYZ051-232000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling to around 60 this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler
with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ053-232000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not as
warm with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ054-232000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this
afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ060-232000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower
60s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ061-232000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around
60 this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler
with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
NYZ059-232000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s this afternoon. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ063-232000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 this afternoon.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
NYZ064-232000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not
as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ066-232000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
339 AM EDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this
afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up
to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
