Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

NYZ033-162000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ052-162000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ058-162000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ065-162000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-162000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ038-162000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ032-162000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ042-162000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ083-162000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ043-162000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ084-162000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ082-162000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ039-162000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ040-162000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-162000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ048-162000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ049-162000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 60. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ050-162000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ051-162000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-162000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ054-162000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ060-162000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ061-162000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ059-162000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ063-162000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-162000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-162000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

354 AM EDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

