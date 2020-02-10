NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
NYZ033-102100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely, mainly this morning. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder
with lows around 5 below. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 20 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs zero to 5 above zero.
Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around
20 below. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around
5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ052-102100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow this morning, then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet or rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows
around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after
midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows
around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ058-102100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Not as cool with highs around 40.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet after midnight. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow and sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows
around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 20 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ065-102100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow this morning, then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow and
sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ041-102100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow or sleet in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around
5 below. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ038-102100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow, mainly this morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow or sleet.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows around 5 above. Highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ032-102100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow likely or a chance of rain
this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder
with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 25 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs zero to 5 above zero.
Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 below to
20 below zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the morning.
NYZ042-102100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low
as 15 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 10 below to
15 below zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ083-102100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly this morning. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light
and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around
10 below. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ043-102100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly this morning. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows
zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as
low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the
morning.
NYZ084-102100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly this morning. Total
snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow or sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ082-102100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow or rain
this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or sleet. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low
as 20 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs zero to 5 above zero.
Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around
10 below. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as
low as zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as
zero in the morning.
NYZ039-102100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly this morning. Total
snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 below to
10 below zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ040-102100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly this morning. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet in
the morning, then a chance of snow or sleet in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ047-102100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly this morning. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs around 40.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 5 above. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ048-102100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely this morning, then a chance of
rain or a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet in
the morning, then a chance of snow or sleet in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 5 above. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
10 above. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ049-102100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not
as cool with highs around 40. South winds around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet or
snow in the morning, then a chance of sleet in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ050-102100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not
as cool with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning,
then a chance of rain or sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ051-102100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely this morning, then a chance of
rain or a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet or rain. A chance of
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
10 above. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 20 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ053-102100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow this morning, then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 15.
Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ054-102100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of rain or snow this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow or sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
10 above. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as
20 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 20 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ060-102100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow this morning, then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Light and variable
winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of rain
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ061-102100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow this morning, then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after
midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ059-102100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow this morning, then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,
then snow or rain and sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of rain
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ063-102100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow and sleet after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow and sleet
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of rain
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ064-102100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow this morning, then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around
40. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening,
then snow and sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of rain
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ066-102100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
403 AM EST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely this morning, then a chance of
rain this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around
40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow and sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of rain
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
