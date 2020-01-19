NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
NYZ033-192100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling
to around 17 this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Colder with lows around zero. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around
13. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 below.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, cold. Lows around 10 above.
Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ052-192100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
around 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower
20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as
1 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ058-192100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs around
30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below
in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ065-192100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper
20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
NYZ041-192100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower
20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ038-192100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Not as cold with highs in the lower
30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around
18. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as
7 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ032-192100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.
Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 this afternoon. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Much colder with lows
around 2 below. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ042-192100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance
of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower
30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 18.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ083-192100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower
20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around
10 above.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ043-192100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance
of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ084-192100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around
10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
NYZ082-192100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Not as cold with highs in the upper
20s. Temperature falling to around 19 this afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 13.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, cold. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
NYZ039-192100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this
afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 16.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around
10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ040-192100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of
snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the lower
30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 17.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ047-192100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance
of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower
30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 7 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around
18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
8 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ048-192100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Areas of
blowing snow. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature
falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 17.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below
in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ049-192100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ050-192100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
around 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
NYZ051-192100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Areas of
blowing snow this afternoon. Not as cold with highs around 30.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 17.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below
in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 9 below after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
around 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ053-192100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
around 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest
winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as
1 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ054-192100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.
Areas of blowing snow. Brisk and not as cold with highs in the upper
20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around
15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
12 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ060-192100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid
20s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ061-192100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ059-192100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ063-192100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Not as cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this
afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
7 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ064-192100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper
20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ066-192100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
340 AM EST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as
low as 1 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower
20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below
in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
