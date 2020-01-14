NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020

098 FPUS51 KALY 140802

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 140801

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

NYZ033-142100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of freezing drizzle and drizzle. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Temperature

rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling

to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs 10 to

15.

NYZ052-142100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs

around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ058-142100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.

Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Blustery and much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, brisk and not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Brisk, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

NYZ065-142100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ041-142100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature

rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the

lower 20s.

NYZ038-142100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Colder with lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning. Colder with highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

NYZ032-142100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of rain or snow

in the evening, then a chance of freezing drizzle after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light

snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. Temperature rising to around

zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows around 15. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling

to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Colder with lows

zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning. Colder with highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

NYZ042-142100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle and

snow in the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to

5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Temperature

rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling

into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around

20. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon.

NYZ083-142100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain or snow in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into

the lower 30s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the

lower 20s.

NYZ043-142100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain or snow in

the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

NYZ084-142100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows

5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ082-142100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or a slight chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of snow

or sleet in the evening, then a chance of freezing drizzle after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature rising into the

lower 30s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to

5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature

falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the

morning. Colder. Near steady temperature around 10 above. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ039-142100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle or rain or sleet in

the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 30s after midnight. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature

rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the

morning. Colder with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ040-142100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain or snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature

rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the

morning. Colder with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

NYZ047-142100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with

highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the

lower 20s.

NYZ048-142100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle or rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Brisk, cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

NYZ049-142100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs

around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ050-142100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ051-142100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. A chance of rain after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature

rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Brisk, cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy and

brisk, cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

NYZ053-142100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ054-142100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or sleet this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or sleet in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of drizzle. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow or rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold. Highs

around 15. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy and not as cold with lows around 20.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy and

brisk, cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

NYZ060-142100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ061-142100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after

midnight. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ059-142100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ063-142100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around

30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the

lower 20s.

NYZ064-142100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s.

NYZ066-142100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

301 AM EST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow or rain likely

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s.

$$

