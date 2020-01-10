NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
_____
030 FPUS51 KALY 100838
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 100837
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
NYZ033-102100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of sleet or freezing rain and snow this morning.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely or a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the
mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ052-102100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ058-102100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain
this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after
midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs
in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow or rain. Brisk. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ065-102100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s
after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling
into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ041-102100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning.
A chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ038-102100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow
after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ032-102100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain, rain likely with a chance of sleet this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature
rising to around 40 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely with
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the
lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ042-102100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet
this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the
lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ083-102100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into
the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ043-102100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after
midnight. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into
the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ084-102100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ082-102100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain likely or a chance of sleet or snow this
morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ039-102100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain likely or a chance of sleet or snow this
morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature
falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
NYZ040-102100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Rain
likely. Not as cool with highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ047-102100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet
this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ048-102100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ049-102100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. A chance of
rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ050-102100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest
winds around 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ051-102100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain and
sleet this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ053-102100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South
winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ054-102100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Brisk. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ060-102100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling
into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 40.
$$
NYZ061-102100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling
into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
NYZ059-102100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling
into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 40.
$$
NYZ063-102100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain and
sleet this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower
40s after midnight. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow and sleet after midnight. Cold with
lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
NYZ064-102100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling
into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ066-102100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after
midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling
into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather