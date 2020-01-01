NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow showers likely this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs
in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow
accumulation possible. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance
of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
around 30. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows
around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the
mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper
20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower
20s in the afternoon.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid
30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Colder with highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with
highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature
falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature
around 30. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance
of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or freezing rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance
of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and freezing rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance
of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain
after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance
of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet
after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling
into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
to around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet after midnight.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler.
Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature falling to around
30 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
