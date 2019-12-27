NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
NYZ033-272100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then a chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Sleet, rain with a chance of freezing rain in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-272100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with highs
around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ058-272100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ065-272100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning. Not as cool
with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around
50. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ041-272100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Rain with a chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Sleet with freezing rain likely with rain in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow likely
in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ038-272100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around
40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ032-272100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet and rain in the evening. Freezing rain. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain with snow
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-272100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. A chance of sleet in the evening, then sleet
with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Sleet, rain with a chance of freezing rain in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow likely
in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-272100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain, snow, sleet with a chance of
freezing rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow likely
in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ043-272100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Rain in the evening, then sleet after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Sleet and rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow likely
in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-272100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain in the evening, then sleet with
a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow likely. Light snow
accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow likely
in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ082-272100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet, a chance of freezing rain and rain in the
evening, then freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Light sleet
accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain, rain with a chance of sleet in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ039-272100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet, a chance of freezing rain and rain in the
evening, then freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Light sleet
accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ040-272100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet and rain in the evening. Freezing rain. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ047-272100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ048-272100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 40. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Freezing rain and rain. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ049-272100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with highs
around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Sleet with a chance of freezing rain in the
evening, then freezing rain with a chance of sleet after midnight.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ050-272100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and sleet. A chance of freezing rain in the
evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ051-272100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of sleet in the evening. Freezing
rain. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ053-272100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with highs
around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ054-272100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Rain with a chance of snow in the evening,
then freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ060-272100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance
of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ061-272100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ059-272100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ063-272100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ064-272100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ066-272100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
354 AM EST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
