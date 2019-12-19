NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

NYZ033-192100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 7 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 25 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ052-192100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ058-192100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

23 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ065-192100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-192100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ038-192100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Much colder with highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ032-192100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 7 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 28 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 4 below. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ042-192100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 13. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

23 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ083-192100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 4 above. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ043-192100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ084-192100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ082-192100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 9 above. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 27 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature around

5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

11 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 above. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ039-192100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 12. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ040-192100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 14. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ047-192100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Colder with highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ048-192100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 14. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature around

10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 7 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ049-192100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ050-192100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 5 above. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ051-192100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk, colder with highs around 14. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

21 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ053-192100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ054-192100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs around 11.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ060-192100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ061-192100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ059-192100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature around 14. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ063-192100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Colder

with highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

12 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature around 12.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ064-192100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 9 above. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ066-192100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

645 AM EST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

