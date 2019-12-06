NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019

206 FPUS51 KALY 060929

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

NYZ033-062115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet or snow after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the

lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous snow showers, mainly in the evening. Much

colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 20.

$$

NYZ052-062115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ058-062115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 19. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder with

highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ065-062115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Colder with

lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ041-062115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered snow showers. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ038-062115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous snow showers, mainly in the morning. Much

colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ032-062115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 11.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet or snow after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the

lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Much colder with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous snow showers. Much colder with highs in the

lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder with

lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs around 20. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-062115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet after midnight. Not as

cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered snow showers. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ083-062115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 above.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered snow showers. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ043-062115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 4 above.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet or rain or snow after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to

around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered snow showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ084-062115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 above.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into

the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ082-062115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising

to around 30 after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous snow showers, mainly in the evening.

Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous snow showers, mainly in the morning. Much

colder with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ039-062115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain or snow showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Numerous snow showers, mainly in the morning. Colder

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ040-062115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, rain and freezing

rain after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around

40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain or snow showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the

mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ047-062115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 19.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid

30s after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder with

highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ048-062115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 7 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around

40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

$$

NYZ049-062115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ050-062115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ051-062115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow likely

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid

30s after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ053-062115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ054-062115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 7 above.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow or rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ060-062115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid

30s after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ061-062115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow

likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not

as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ059-062115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ063-062115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ064-062115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Colder with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ066-062115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

429 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NAS

