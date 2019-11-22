NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

NYZ033-222100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Numerous rain or snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling to around

30 this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

around 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ052-222100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered

showers. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery,

cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ058-222100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered rain showers. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery and

much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ065-222100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the

evening, then snow or sleet or rain likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-222100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered

rain showers. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ038-222100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Numerous rain showers. Numerous snow showers this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Blustery, colder with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-222100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Occasional rain showers or numerous snow showers this

morning, then numerous snow showers this afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ042-222100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered

rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

snow or rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-222100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ043-222100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ084-222100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ082-222100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Numerous rain showers. Numerous snow showers this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west around 25 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ039-222100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers this morning, then

scattered rain or snow showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.

Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ040-222100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers this morning, then

scattered rain or snow showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.

Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ047-222100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers this morning, then

scattered rain or snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Blustery, colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain or sleet likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ048-222100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered rain showers. Scattered snow showers this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

$$

NYZ049-222100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered

showers. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery,

colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ050-222100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered

rain showers. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ051-222100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered rain showers. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery,

colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ053-222100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy with highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery,

cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ054-222100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Isolated snow

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ060-222100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ061-222100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ059-222100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ063-222100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into

the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-222100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ066-222100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

339 AM EST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

partly sunny with numerous showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow or sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

