NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

260 FPUS51 KALY 030818

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 030817

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

NYZ033-032100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ052-032100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ058-032100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ065-032100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ041-032100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ038-032100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around

50. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ032-032100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ042-032100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ083-032100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ043-032100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ084-032100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ082-032100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ039-032100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ040-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ047-032100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ048-032100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ049-032100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ050-032100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ051-032100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ053-032100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ054-032100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-032100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ061-032100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ059-032100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ063-032100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ064-032100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ066-032100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

317 AM EST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather