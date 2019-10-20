NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
NYZ033-202000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ052-202000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ058-202000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ065-202000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ041-202000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ038-202000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ032-202000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ042-202000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ083-202000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ043-202000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ084-202000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ082-202000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ039-202000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ040-202000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ047-202000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ048-202000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ049-202000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ050-202000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ051-202000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ053-202000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ054-202000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ060-202000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ061-202000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ059-202000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ063-202000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ064-202000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ066-202000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
345 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
