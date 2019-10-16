NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

_____

059 FPUS51 KALY 160748

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 160747

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

NYZ033-162000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ052-162000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ058-162000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 40. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ065-162000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ041-162000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ038-162000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ032-162000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely or a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ042-162000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around

40 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ083-162000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ043-162000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ084-162000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ082-162000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ039-162000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds around 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ040-162000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ047-162000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ048-162000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds around 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ049-162000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ050-162000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ051-162000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ053-162000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ054-162000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds around 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ060-162000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ061-162000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ059-162000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ063-162000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast around

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ064-162000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ066-162000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

347 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather