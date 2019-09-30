NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019

_____

255 FPUS51 KALY 300748

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 300739

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

NYZ033-302000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler and less humid. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ052-302000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ058-302000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ065-302000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ041-302000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. More

humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ038-302000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. More

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-302000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. More humid with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ042-302000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler and less humid. Near steady temperature around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ083-302000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ043-302000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ084-302000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ082-302000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ039-302000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. More

humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ040-302000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. More

humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ047-302000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ048-302000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ049-302000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ050-302000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ051-302000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ053-302000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ054-302000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ060-302000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ061-302000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ059-302000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ063-302000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ064-302000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ066-302000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

339 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather