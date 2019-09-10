NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019

_____

386 FPUS51 KALY 100742

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 100739

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

NYZ033-102000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ052-102000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ058-102000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ065-102000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-102000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Warmer with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-102000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with numerous

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-102000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ042-102000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ083-102000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Warmer with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ043-102000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Warmer with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ084-102000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ082-102000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ039-102000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around

70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ040-102000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-102000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ048-102000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ049-102000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ050-102000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ051-102000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered

showers. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ053-102000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ054-102000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ060-102000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ061-102000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ059-102000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 50s.

$$

NYZ063-102000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-102000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-102000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

339 AM EDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather