NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019
_____
625 FPUS51 KALY 210739
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 210737
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
NYZ033-212000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ052-212000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ058-212000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ065-212000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ041-212000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ038-212000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ032-212000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ042-212000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ083-212000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ043-212000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ084-212000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ082-212000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ039-212000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ040-212000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ047-212000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ048-212000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ049-212000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ050-212000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ051-212000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ053-212000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ054-212000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ060-212000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ061-212000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ059-212000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ063-212000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ064-212000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ066-212000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
337 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather