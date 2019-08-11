NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

NYZ033-112000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ052-112000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ058-112000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ065-112000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ041-112000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ038-112000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ032-112000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ042-112000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ083-112000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ043-112000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ084-112000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ082-112000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ039-112000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ040-112000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ047-112000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ048-112000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ049-112000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ050-112000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ051-112000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ053-112000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ054-112000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ060-112000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ061-112000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ059-112000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ063-112000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ064-112000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ066-112000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

639 AM EDT Sun Aug 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

