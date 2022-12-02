Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 2, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rather cloudy;85;76;A morning shower;86;77;SSW;8;71%;61%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;84;72;Sunny and pleasant;85;68;NNW;7;45%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;64;47;Partly sunny;62;46;W;4;79%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Overcast;61;49;A shower in the p.m.;58;48;WSW;9;67%;57%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and colder;39;34;Periods of sun;37;29;ENE;12;68%;42%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and very cold;14;6;Very cold;16;11;E;4;65%;14%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and chilly;44;31;An afternoon shower;47;28;ENE;6;54%;73%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;3;-6;Brisk and very cold;0;-5;NE;15;84%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;81;68;Partly sunny and hot;91;72;ENE;5;60%;15%;13

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;63;52;Partly sunny;62;50;NNE;6;74%;23%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;66;56;A passing shower;67;57;W;8;63%;81%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;Partly sunny;70;51;NW;8;69%;4%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;85;73;Rain and a t-storm;85;74;SE;5;82%;99%;2

Bangalore, India;A shower in the p.m.;81;66;A p.m. t-storm;82;65;ENE;8;68%;61%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;91;74;Partly sunny;89;76;N;6;63%;21%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;58;42;Partly sunny;57;45;WNW;7;64%;29%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;34;21;Sunny, but chilly;36;18;WNW;9;11%;29%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;46;35;Fog early in the day;46;40;ESE;11;79%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and chilly;35;29;A little snow;32;31;ENE;8;78%;86%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Overcast, a shower;67;46;A little p.m. rain;68;47;NW;6;65%;75%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;64;NNE;9;76%;69%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little snow;34;34;Fog early in the day;41;36;SE;11;77%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;39;32;Partly sunny;36;31;ENE;7;73%;39%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog early in the day;37;33;Cloudy;39;34;ENE;5;75%;43%;0

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of showers;37;35;Fog early in the day;42;36;E;7;74%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;80;60;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;E;8;50%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray t-shower;81;66;Clouds and sun, nice;83;65;NNE;7;42%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;46;32;Mostly cloudy;53;37;WNW;4;61%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;Decreasing clouds;75;58;NNE;10;51%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;67;58;Partly sunny;68;59;SSE;17;51%;26%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy with showers;78;65;A.M. showers, cloudy;78;65;N;4;71%;85%;3

Chennai, India;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;A shower and t-storm;87;76;NNE;8;80%;95%;3

Chicago, United States;Windy and milder;50;25;Windy and colder;33;20;W;21;47%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;85;74;A shower and t-storm;85;73;NE;4;82%;93%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain/snow showers;39;33;Cloudy, snow showers;37;34;ENE;14;79%;97%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Windy this morning;81;72;Nice with some sun;81;70;NW;8;68%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Warmer;69;44;Cooler;54;42;N;12;45%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning sunny;90;74;Mostly sunny;91;73;ENE;9;60%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;77;52;Hazy sun;77;51;W;3;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Very windy, cooler;55;17;Mainly cloudy;46;29;SSW;6;35%;15%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, warm;86;61;Hazy sunshine;85;60;NW;5;52%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower or two;94;73;Showers around;89;72;SE;5;64%;67%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;50;43;Fog early in the day;46;40;E;8;67%;85%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Morning rain;43;32;Clouds and sun;46;35;NNE;4;57%;29%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;62;54;Partial sunshine;62;55;ESE;8;64%;87%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cool with some sun;61;56;Mostly cloudy;71;63;N;3;64%;29%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;81;55;Sunny and very warm;86;61;E;6;41%;4%;13

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;83;72;A shower in the a.m.;83;70;ENE;16;62%;55%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;28;23;Low clouds and cold;26;23;NE;4;74%;33%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;Couple of t-storms;90;75;E;6;79%;99%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;66;57;Clouds and sun, nice;74;63;NNE;6;72%;67%;3

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;83;72;A shower in the a.m.;84;70;ENE;11;64%;58%;2

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;87;67;Hazy sunshine;88;67;ENE;6;59%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;47;Not as warm;74;43;NNE;5;54%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;53;50;Cloudy;54;50;NE;11;84%;36%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;75;Downpours;90;75;E;8;72%;93%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;87;78;Sunny and delightful;89;78;NNW;7;59%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;84;60;Sunshine and warm;86;60;NNE;8;36%;6%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Brilliant sunshine;59;34;Abundant sunshine;55;34;N;3;39%;6%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Abundant sunshine;83;58;Sunny and beautiful;85;56;NE;6;50%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;72;46;Hazy sun;74;44;N;2;43%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;95;69;Hazy sun and hot;94;69;N;11;33%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and chilly;27;25;Mostly cloudy;30;27;ESE;8;76%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm with a shower;87;76;A shower;87;75;N;8;61%;91%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thick cloud cover;86;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;SW;6;75%;75%;9

Kolkata, India;Very warm;84;61;Hazy sun;86;61;NW;5;49%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;89;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;N;6;76%;91%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;64;34;Decreasing clouds;65;34;ENE;7;27%;41%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;An afternoon shower;89;78;A t-storm in spots;86;78;SSW;7;75%;51%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;73;64;Decreasing clouds;73;64;SSE;8;69%;2%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;59;46;A shower in the p.m.;57;48;W;6;93%;94%;2

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;47;39;Mostly cloudy;45;39;NE;10;59%;42%;0

Los Angeles, United States;A little a.m. rain;61;51;Mostly cloudy;69;55;ESE;6;78%;66%;1

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy and humid;87;77;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;WSW;8;75%;67%;5

Madrid, Spain;Fog, then some sun;51;32;Partly sunny;50;37;SW;6;75%;44%;2

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;86;79;Mostly sunny, nice;86;79;NE;3;69%;66%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;73;WSW;4;80%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;89;76;A t-storm around;90;77;ENE;8;67%;53%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;56;Partly sunny, warm;87;63;S;10;47%;26%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;75;48;Partial sunshine;74;45;N;5;47%;44%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;82;73;Lots of sun, breezy;82;70;NE;14;51%;2%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cold;24;17;Mainly cloudy;27;24;SE;8;85%;62%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A morning t-storm;87;78;E;11;72%;62%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy this morning;72;57;Clouds and sun;74;62;E;9;66%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;38;35;Rain, windy, mild;45;20;W;20;72%;93%;0

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;16;12;Cloudy and cold;20;12;ENE;2;82%;31%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;72;Hazy sun;90;74;N;5;55%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy;79;58;A morning shower;79;59;NE;13;62%;75%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;48;42;Rain ending;56;35;NW;21;67%;88%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy;69;53;Partly sunny;70;53;N;3;72%;27%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;7;-10;Sunshine, but cold;1;-10;NE;4;81%;16%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;52;30;Plenty of sun;55;39;E;5;63%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;34;28;Partly sunny;32;23;N;6;55%;30%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A thick cloud cover;38;33;A little p.m. rain;45;19;W;20;62%;63%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;86;79;Mostly sunny;86;78;E;9;70%;58%;12

Panama City, Panama;Afternoon showers;88;73;A few showers;87;74;NW;5;73%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;83;73;Couple of t-storms;85;73;E;6;83%;89%;2

Paris, France;Cloudy and chilly;41;36;Cloudy and chilly;40;33;ENE;10;74%;35%;0

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;77;58;Breezy in the p.m.;77;62;SSE;14;53%;7%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;90;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;NNE;10;75%;95%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot;96;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;N;12;73%;94%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;67;A passing shower;88;66;SE;5;54%;81%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of p.m. snow;36;31;Fog early in the day;37;35;ENE;6;66%;40%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon flurries;30;28;Periods of sun;38;12;NW;6;57%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;61;49;Periods of rain;61;49;N;5;79%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in the p.m.;65;49;Partly sunny;66;53;SE;5;73%;84%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;88;74;A shower or two;88;74;E;10;64%;90%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;43;36;Partly sunny;39;34;SE;5;74%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Colder;21;18;A bit of snow, cold;24;21;SE;5;86%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;73;Partly sunny;80;73;NE;9;74%;44%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;Plenty of sun;84;59;SE;8;31%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;58;50;A little rain;59;50;NE;7;83%;100%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;21;17;Partly sunny;24;20;ESE;7;75%;5%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;54;38;Periods of rain;52;46;S;7;81%;100%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;ENE;12;67%;10%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;85;74;Breezy in the a.m.;85;72;NNE;11;62%;79%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and humid;79;64;A t-storm around;78;64;N;8;87%;55%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;78;40;Sunny and nice;73;40;ENE;6;35%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;84;55;Sunny and very warm;85;57;SSW;8;34%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;69;An afternoon shower;84;69;N;9;73%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;59;39;Partly sunny;58;45;E;5;79%;85%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and chilly;40;33;Cloudy and chilly;44;27;NE;7;66%;27%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;21;A bit of a.m. snow;42;18;WNW;5;77%;49%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;50;45;Rain and drizzle;52;46;N;9;92%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;Afternoon showers;88;77;WNW;8;81%;98%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy, not as cold;43;34;Cloudy;44;35;ESE;5;84%;38%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;84;74;Mostly sunny;84;69;NE;10;63%;51%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;36;26;Morning snow showers;30;26;NNE;7;70%;79%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;73;58;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;NNE;13;55%;27%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;70;68;A morning shower;82;70;E;14;76%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Colder;21;18;Clouds and sun, cold;23;16;SSE;5;92%;61%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, cold;38;26;Mostly cloudy, cold;38;27;NW;4;66%;3%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;40;38;A p.m. shower or two;40;36;SSE;3;82%;89%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;56;42;Mostly cloudy;54;41;SSW;5;48%;70%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;76;60;High clouds;73;59;NNE;7;56%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;64;45;Occasional rain;65;53;E;3;55%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;53;41;Partly sunny;54;40;NNW;6;70%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and milder;44;41;Showers around;48;28;W;22;70%;74%;1

Tripoli, Libya;High clouds;71;60;Partly sunny;76;58;ENE;7;50%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;67;53;Partly sunny;70;46;WSW;5;64%;14%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-2;-25;Frigid with sunshine;-2;-20;SW;5;66%;17%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and chilly;38;35;Partly sunny;44;30;NE;4;53%;4%;2

Vienna, Austria;A little snow;35;32;Fog early in the day;40;37;SE;12;95%;44%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Nice with some sun;87;63;Partly sunny;84;67;ESE;2;62%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cold;21;13;A bit of snow, cold;23;22;SE;7;77%;97%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and chilly;31;28;A little snow;34;32;ESE;7;71%;62%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy and warmer;80;53;Cooler;62;51;ENE;12;57%;20%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around, hot;91;74;Hot and humid;92;73;NNW;4;68%;15%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Low clouds;49;37;An afternoon shower;44;37;ENE;2;75%;95%;1

