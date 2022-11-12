Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 12, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;An afternoon shower;86;76;SSE;7;75%;82%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;93;74;Turning sunny, humid;90;76;WNW;7;67%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;70;47;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;ESE;5;48%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;73;56;Sunny and beautiful;72;55;E;7;60%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;60;46;Partly sunny;61;43;ESE;7;72%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;39;32;A bit of rain;38;29;S;8;77%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;60;42;Mostly sunny;58;41;SE;5;63%;10%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;31;29;Snow showers;34;26;SSW;25;88%;82%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A couple of showers;91;72;A t-storm or two;82;67;ESE;10;84%;94%;3

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;61;53;Milder;67;54;NNE;6;71%;2%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;59;A shower in the a.m.;68;58;SW;13;70%;56%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;76;56;Nice with sunshine;82;52;NNW;9;48%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;82;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;SSE;5;84%;91%;3

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;69;A t-storm around;78;68;ESE;10;78%;64%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Hot with clearing;94;79;Mostly cloudy, hot;94;80;E;7;51%;96%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;68;53;Fog to sun;67;54;SSW;7;73%;57%;2

Beijing, China;Windy this morning;55;32;Chilly with sunshine;50;30;SSW;7;43%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;58;42;Fog to sun;59;44;ESE;8;67%;6%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;60;46;Fog, then some sun;57;45;ESE;8;69%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, a t-storm;66;48;A t-storm in spots;66;48;ENE;6;82%;66%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;65;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;NNW;7;67%;69%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;56;41;Clouds, then sun;53;38;ESE;6;88%;6%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;63;47;Periods of sun, nice;62;43;SSE;4;72%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;58;38;Clouds and sun, mild;61;39;NNW;5;76%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds and fog;56;40;Fog to sun;55;41;ENE;4;87%;4%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;82;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;63;SW;9;74%;97%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy with showers;79;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;66;N;7;51%;67%;5

Busan, South Korea;A shower and t-storm;66;61;Partly sunny;66;49;NE;9;62%;19%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;N;9;42%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;69;57;A morning shower;70;56;SSE;9;58%;48%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;82;69;Cloudy with showers;82;68;ESE;3;73%;94%;3

Chennai, India;Cloudy, downpours;84;77;Cloudy with showers;83;76;NNE;5;79%;99%;2

Chicago, United States;Colder;40;28;Mostly sunny, cold;39;27;WNW;9;50%;5%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;85;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;E;5;79%;87%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;57;48;Partly sunny;52;46;SE;6;83%;2%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;86;78;Mostly sunny;86;77;N;13;52%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Cool with sunshine;52;32;Partly sunny;54;42;SE;7;39%;9%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;91;73;Partly sunny;91;72;ESE;10;57%;11%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;81;56;Hazy sun;82;60;E;5;51%;3%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;49;28;Rather cloudy;51;21;N;7;28%;9%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing;85;68;Hazy sunshine;86;64;NNW;7;54%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;ESE;5;72%;77%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Variable clouds;57;52;A little p.m. rain;60;47;W;16;79%;100%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;54;35;Partial sunshine;57;37;NW;7;41%;97%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny, nice;72;61;Partly sunny, nice;71;60;WNW;6;76%;3%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very warm;88;72;Very warm;88;74;SE;5;64%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;78;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;60;SE;8;66%;88%;7

Havana, Cuba;A few showers;84;67;Mostly sunny, nice;83;69;NNE;8;72%;57%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;56;38;Clouds and sun;47;35;ENE;7;81%;17%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;88;76;Morning showers;91;76;ESE;5;77%;99%;3

Hong Kong, China;Very warm and humid;86;71;Mostly sunny;85;71;ENE;6;74%;8%;5

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;82;72;An afternoon shower;84;72;NE;12;58%;47%;5

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;86;65;Increasing clouds;87;66;E;8;55%;4%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;88;48;Cloudy and cooler;75;53;NE;6;41%;100%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy;61;56;Increasing clouds;61;53;NE;12;71%;2%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;79;Rain and a t-storm;87;79;ENE;6;79%;99%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;91;79;Plenty of sunshine;90;79;N;8;59%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;70;57;A stray thunderstorm;70;53;S;8;78%;60%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;65;31;Cloudy and cooler;52;33;NW;4;42%;75%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;91;69;Mostly sunny;89;73;WSW;7;61%;1%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;76;48;Hazy sunshine;78;49;SE;4;42%;5%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;94;65;Plenty of sunshine;95;68;NNW;11;26%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;51;40;Periods of sun, mild;54;34;NNW;9;69%;0%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;Showers, mainly late;87;77;NNE;6;66%;91%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;74;A t-storm around;90;74;E;7;66%;74%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;88;68;Hazy sunshine;86;63;N;7;50%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;87;75;A heavy thunderstorm;86;75;NE;4;81%;97%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Clearing and mild;60;31;Mild with sunshine;61;34;WNW;7;8%;0%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;88;75;A stray shower;87;75;SSW;7;75%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Areas of low clouds;69;59;Clouds and sun;67;59;SSE;6;76%;2%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;71;57;Partly sunny;67;58;WSW;7;85%;85%;2

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;64;51;Clouds and sun, nice;63;51;SE;6;82%;5%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;69;49;Partly sunny;67;48;NNE;6;44%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;84;73;Clearing;84;73;SSW;9;64%;7%;8

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm or two;64;47;Mostly sunny, nice;63;45;SW;4;74%;29%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;78;A morning shower;85;80;W;12;73%;90%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;92;76;Partly sunny;95;76;N;5;59%;84%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;A t-storm around;90;77;E;6;70%;50%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Cloudy;74;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;60;NNW;10;72%;100%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine and nice;77;51;Mostly sunny, nice;77;51;SSW;4;50%;13%;6

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;85;71;An afternoon shower;83;71;NE;7;66%;74%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;51;43;Partly sunny;51;34;N;10;76%;0%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;91;76;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;SE;9;62%;50%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;78;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;61;E;10;69%;99%;5

Montreal, Canada;Tropical rainstorm;55;32;Cooler;41;24;W;7;58%;32%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;53;40;Winds subsiding;43;24;NNW;18;62%;43%;1

Mumbai, India;Clearing;91;73;Hazy sunshine;94;74;N;7;49%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;60;A stray t-shower;77;62;NE;11;66%;61%;6

New York, United States;Tropical rainstorm;71;50;A few a.m. showers;54;36;NW;11;54%;62%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, pleasant;74;56;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;WNW;7;50%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;29;24;A little icy mix;30;29;SW;15;79%;93%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and beautiful;71;55;Rain;68;51;N;5;83%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Nice with sunshine;55;38;Partly sunny;46;37;NNE;3;85%;14%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, breezy, mild;57;32;Colder;39;24;W;10;63%;25%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;86;79;Showers around;85;78;NNE;10;71%;96%;9

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;Couple of t-storms;84;74;NW;6;82%;96%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;ENE;6;80%;78%;4

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;64;47;Fog, then sun;64;46;SSE;4;75%;3%;2

Perth, Australia;A refreshing breeze;68;50;Breezy in the p.m.;72;53;SE;14;48%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. shower or two;93;78;A t-storm or two;90;77;S;7;76%;95%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, warm;98;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;ESE;12;62%;57%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;71;An afternoon shower;91;70;SE;5;56%;51%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;56;38;Fog to sun;50;37;ESE;7;83%;1%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon rain;67;40;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;34;W;7;48%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;64;48;Occasional rain;66;47;NNE;5;69%;87%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;78;54;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;SE;5;48%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;86;77;A shower in the a.m.;87;77;E;8;67%;84%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;43;40;Very windy, rain;51;42;ESE;37;68%;99%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;59;43;Clouds and sun;51;36;SE;5;83%;2%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with a t-storm;81;71;Decreasing clouds;82;74;NNW;8;73%;31%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;85;64;Sunny and very warm;88;62;ESE;6;23%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Variable cloudiness;67;47;A couple of showers;62;50;ENE;5;65%;100%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Winds subsiding;54;40;Cooler;43;30;NW;12;65%;8%;0

San Francisco, United States;A stray p.m. shower;58;44;Mostly sunny;58;46;SW;6;61%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;74;65;A couple of t-storms;75;65;ENE;7;78%;98%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;85;75;A shower or two;86;75;ESE;9;72%;91%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;66;A stray t-shower;79;66;N;6;88%;51%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;80;43;Sunny and pleasant;78;42;ENE;7;26%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy, p.m. rain;64;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;48;SSW;6;43%;6%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;86;73;A p.m. shower or two;86;72;N;6;79%;72%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;70;52;A couple of showers;66;55;SSE;7;80%;99%;2

Seattle, United States;Sunny intervals;49;39;Cloudy and chilly;48;36;NNE;5;72%;9%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Afternoon rain;71;52;Cooler;57;44;E;4;59%;4%;2

Shanghai, China;Some sun, very warm;79;57;Cloudy;59;54;NNW;11;63%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;86;77;NNE;4;78%;77%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;50;39;Fog to sun;56;37;E;6;68%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;87;76;A.M. showers, cloudy;85;76;ESE;11;76%;100%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;60;37;Clouds and sun;50;39;S;5;80%;7%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;81;66;Humid, p.m. rain;82;72;NNW;13;70%;98%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very warm and humid;88;73;Humid;84;71;ENE;11;76%;66%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;55;44;Clouds and sun;48;36;ESE;9;84%;8%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;52;36;Turning cloudy;55;39;S;5;56%;22%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;62;44;Breezy in the p.m.;62;49;NW;14;51%;1%;3

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;61;45;Abundant sunshine;62;45;S;8;30%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;82;60;Sunshine;83;61;NNE;6;48%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy;66;49;Partly sunny;69;54;E;5;55%;43%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Turning sunny;67;55;A little rain, windy;71;52;WNW;16;66%;96%;1

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;48;35;Snow showers;40;31;W;12;61%;91%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;73;59;Partly sunny;74;60;ESE;7;68%;28%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;75;56;Showers around;71;54;W;5;70%;72%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;27;5;Clearing;29;4;E;6;46%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;49;37;Clearing;50;39;N;4;63%;2%;2

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;59;41;Periods of sunshine;56;42;SE;9;77%;5%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, very warm;84;71;Sunshine, very warm;88;73;N;4;50%;36%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in spots;52;43;Partly sunny;50;36;NE;6;82%;0%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;49;39;Fog, then some sun;49;36;SE;4;79%;4%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;67;59;Showers around;66;55;SW;8;76%;65%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;93;71;Sunny and hot;93;73;NNW;5;54%;6%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Brilliant sunshine;54;33;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;ENE;3;47%;0%;3

