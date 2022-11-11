Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 11, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A few showers;86;76;A thunderstorm;86;76;S;8;75%;88%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;95;74;Sunny and hot;93;73;NNW;7;48%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;66;49;Sunny and beautiful;70;47;ENE;5;58%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warmer;74;58;Sunny and pleasant;73;55;E;7;59%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;58;44;Mostly sunny;60;45;ESE;6;85%;2%;2

Anchorage, United States;Showers of rain/snow;36;31;Showers around;39;32;E;8;66%;71%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;60;36;Mostly sunny;57;40;E;6;61%;66%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little p.m. snow;29;27;A bit of a.m. snow;32;30;WSW;19;86%;94%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;88;70;Downpours;85;71;ENE;9;77%;99%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;69;56;A couple of showers;61;53;NNW;9;69%;86%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and a t-storm;74;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;59;WNW;9;73%;70%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;84;60;A shower;76;56;E;7;66%;82%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;85;75;A couple of t-storms;84;74;E;6;82%;98%;3

Bangalore, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;67;A thunderstorm;74;68;NE;8;85%;98%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;95;78;Clouds and sun, hot;95;78;N;6;53%;32%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;70;60;A shower in spots;68;54;NNE;9;80%;60%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;55;50;Partly sunny, breezy;57;34;NNE;17;39%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;55;43;Fog, then some sun;56;41;E;5;73%;18%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;60;47;Partly sunny;60;46;ESE;4;64%;0%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;65;49;Cloudy, a t-storm;65;48;NNW;5;81%;91%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;82;65;A stray thunderstorm;77;65;ENE;6;79%;71%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;57;44;Fog, then some sun;60;41;E;3;71%;5%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;59;48;Partly sunny;63;47;SE;4;78%;1%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Periods of rain;52;38;Partly sunny;56;37;NE;6;66%;13%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds and fog;56;43;Fog, then some sun;54;39;ESE;4;80%;13%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very warm;83;67;Mostly cloudy;82;67;ESE;11;57%;23%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little rain;82;66;Cloudy with showers;78;67;NE;7;58%;95%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;70;58;Breezy in the p.m.;72;60;SSW;11;77%;90%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;NNE;8;45%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;75;59;A shower or two;69;58;NW;18;66%;85%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;83;67;Brief p.m. showers;83;68;ENE;3;65%;78%;3

Chennai, India;Rain and a t-storm;81;77;Showers, some heavy;82;76;NNE;6;83%;100%;2

Chicago, United States;Breezy and cooler;50;31;Colder;39;27;NW;15;62%;60%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;85;75;Morning showers;84;75;E;6;80%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in places;56;50;A stray shower;58;48;WSW;6;83%;67%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, humid;87;77;Partial sunshine;87;78;N;11;66%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;55;34;Sunny, but cool;54;33;NE;9;41%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;72;E;10;64%;64%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;81;57;Hazy sunshine;81;56;NW;6;54%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, colder;39;23;Mostly sunny, warmer;51;29;SSW;6;27%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;86;69;Hazy sun;86;68;NNW;6;58%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;ESE;5;70%;82%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;63;53;A shower in the a.m.;58;51;SSE;11;81%;77%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;54;33;Mostly sunny;57;36;NNE;6;38%;5%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower and t-storm;67;60;Mostly sunny, nice;72;62;ENE;12;74%;3%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of showers;85;72;Some sun;86;72;SSE;6;71%;6%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;78;59;A stray thunderstorm;79;59;ENE;9;67%;57%;10

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;85;68;Partly sunny;84;67;NNE;6;71%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;55;48;Partly sunny, breezy;56;38;WNW;15;64%;0%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;SE;5;74%;93%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and humid;83;70;Mostly sunny;83;70;ENE;8;74%;1%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;84;72;A morning shower;82;71;NE;13;60%;79%;5

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;86;64;Mainly cloudy;86;65;NE;9;52%;26%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;87;48;Sunny and nice;80;48;NNE;6;37%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;58;53;Breezy in the p.m.;61;57;NE;14;75%;17%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;89;79;A t-storm in spots;88;78;WSW;8;76%;82%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler this morning;89;80;Plenty of sunshine;90;79;N;6;55%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;74;57;A stray thunderstorm;69;57;N;10;83%;88%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;64;30;Clouding up;61;31;NNE;3;35%;2%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;94;68;Plenty of sun;92;69;W;7;42%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;73;48;Hazy sunshine;78;47;S;4;41%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;94;66;Plenty of sunshine;94;65;NNW;11;24%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;50;38;Mostly cloudy;51;41;WNW;10;70%;47%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;A thunderstorm;87;78;N;7;72%;84%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;87;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;NNE;7;72%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, very warm;86;70;Hazy sunshine;88;67;N;7;55%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;85;75;A t-storm or two;86;75;NNE;5;79%;99%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Increasing clouds;60;33;Breezy in the p.m.;61;31;SSE;9;9%;0%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;90;75;A t-storm in spots;86;76;S;6;76%;64%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;69;59;Low clouds;69;59;SSE;9;73%;2%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with sunshine;70;55;Sunny and pleasant;70;57;WSW;6;73%;5%;3

London, United Kingdom;Some sun and nice;60;47;Mostly sunny, nice;64;51;SE;6;85%;1%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;71;49;Mostly sunny, cool;69;49;ESE;6;43%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;83;73;Turning sunny;84;73;SSW;10;63%;30%;12

Madrid, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;63;48;A thunderstorm;63;48;E;7;75%;88%;2

Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;86;79;Thundershowers;86;80;W;12;77%;88%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;Partly sunny;94;76;N;4;64%;44%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;87;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;E;5;70%;55%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler in the p.m.;75;55;Mostly cloudy;70;64;WNW;10;64%;41%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;79;50;Lots of sun, nice;78;50;NNW;5;39%;19%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or two;84;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;71;WSW;7;69%;50%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;49;46;An afternoon shower;52;43;WNW;13;85%;41%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some brightening;92;76;Partly sunny;92;76;SE;11;59%;35%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;79;61;Breezy in the p.m.;78;63;ENE;12;62%;9%;5

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;63;49;Tropical rainstorm;55;31;W;7;77%;95%;0

Moscow, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;48;43;Rain and drizzle;51;39;WNW;12;83%;62%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;91;74;Hazy sunshine;94;74;NNE;7;51%;1%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;60;A stray thunderstorm;75;61;NE;10;71%;66%;6

New York, United States;Stormy;68;64;Tropical rainstorm;70;45;WNW;20;71%;78%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;71;55;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;NNW;7;54%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;32;25;Snow;29;26;WSW;15;71%;83%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;Partly sunny;74;55;ESE;5;66%;89%;3

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;57;47;Partly sunny, nice;55;38;NNE;5;72%;7%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little rain;64;54;Cloudy and breezy;57;34;WNW;13;77%;84%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;86;79;A morning shower;85;78;ENE;11;72%;82%;9

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;Rain and a t-storm;85;74;NNW;5;82%;96%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy, a t-shower;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;ENE;6;77%;62%;4

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;61;47;Fog, then some sun;66;47;E;5;80%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;69;47;Breezy with some sun;68;50;SE;15;45%;5%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;91;76;A t-storm around;93;78;N;6;64%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, warm;98;74;A t-storm around;95;76;SE;12;57%;56%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray thunderstorm;92;71;A p.m. t-storm;92;70;SE;6;61%;63%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;56;40;Fog, then some sun;57;38;ENE;2;69%;0%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny;67;49;A little p.m. rain;65;40;WNW;13;74%;86%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A thundershower;66;49;Occasional rain;64;48;NE;5;77%;98%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;75;54;Partly sunny;80;56;SSE;5;46%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;An afternoon shower;87;77;A little a.m. rain;87;77;E;8;68%;88%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;43;40;A little a.m. rain;43;40;E;11;81%;57%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;55;49;A shower in spots;58;44;WNW;10;83%;45%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;81;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;73;WNW;7;77%;89%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;86;63;Sunny and very warm;88;64;SSE;8;21%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny intervals;70;48;Variable cloudiness;67;46;NE;5;70%;14%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;50;48;Sunny and mild;54;40;WNW;10;79%;11%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;57;48;A stray p.m. shower;58;46;NNW;9;66%;50%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;73;64;Rain and a t-storm;73;65;NE;6;82%;99%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;86;75;A shower or two;85;75;ESE;10;77%;97%;3

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;66;NE;6;89%;55%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;80;42;Sunny and pleasant;78;42;ENE;6;26%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds;70;51;Cloudy, p.m. rain;63;47;SSW;6;64%;95%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;72;A shower;87;73;NNE;7;77%;85%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;69;52;Sunny and pleasant;70;53;ESE;7;70%;6%;3

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;47;35;Clouds and sun;48;38;SE;4;69%;11%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing and mild;69;50;A little p.m. rain;70;51;WSW;9;71%;99%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;68;Partly sunny, warm;79;57;NNW;10;72%;66%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Downpours;88;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;NNE;4;81%;88%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little rain;54;40;A couple of showers;49;39;E;6;63%;86%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;86;76;An afternoon shower;87;77;E;10;69%;86%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Windy this morning;57;52;Breezy in the a.m.;60;38;SW;9;76%;1%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;79;64;Mostly cloudy;78;67;S;13;63%;33%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;81;73;Very warm and humid;90;72;SE;6;69%;3%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;54;52;A morning shower;57;44;WNW;20;70%;47%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;53;34;Hazy sun;54;36;NE;5;65%;2%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;54;42;Sunny and mild;61;44;NNW;6;52%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;63;47;Partly sunny;60;44;S;7;38%;13%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;Sunny and nice;81;60;ENE;6;49%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Inc. clouds;73;49;Mostly cloudy;66;50;ENE;3;51%;44%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and nice;68;54;Mostly sunny;70;60;SSW;9;71%;27%;3

Toronto, Canada;Tropical rainstorm;57;45;A shower in the p.m.;49;35;W;12;61%;91%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;74;60;Partly sunny;72;60;ESE;6;71%;15%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;73;58;Nice with some sun;73;56;NW;5;75%;81%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;25;1;Increasing clouds;29;7;ESE;7;59%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;47;37;Plenty of sunshine;49;38;NE;3;61%;4%;2

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;58;44;Fog, then some sun;59;41;ESE;3;61%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;92;70;Sunny and very warm;88;71;NW;4;59%;3%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A p.m. shower or two;50;46;Breezy with a shower;53;42;WNW;13;87%;46%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;52;40;Partly sunny;52;40;NW;8;88%;41%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Milder, p.m. rain;68;59;Decreasing clouds;68;59;NNW;13;76%;44%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;93;71;Sunny and hot;94;71;NW;6;54%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;52;35;Mostly sunny;54;32;NE;3;63%;4%;3

