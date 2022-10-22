Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 22, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An afternoon shower;86;77;A t-storm around;85;77;S;8;75%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;97;76;Sunny, low humidity;95;76;NE;8;41%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;NE;4;52%;4%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warm;85;70;Mostly sunny, warm;86;68;S;6;26%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;64;53;A shower and t-storm;65;56;S;11;85%;98%;1

Anchorage, United States;Abundant sunshine;38;24;Sunshine;36;19;ENE;5;57%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;71;53;An afternoon shower;66;51;E;8;64%;79%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few p.m. showers;56;32;A little snow;36;20;WSW;17;61%;72%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;86;62;Sunny and very warm;88;63;SE;8;60%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;Sunny and pleasant;77;64;NW;7;60%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;65;50;Plenty of sunshine;68;54;SSW;7;59%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;94;69;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;N;6;33%;3%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;S;5;78%;57%;4

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;83;64;Partly sunny, nice;83;62;N;7;65%;4%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy with showers;92;77;Some sun, a shower;89;78;NW;5;68%;67%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;76;62;Humid;77;62;W;5;77%;7%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, nice and warm;70;41;Sunny, nice and warm;70;41;N;8;30%;36%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;78;53;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;SSE;4;69%;9%;3

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;64;50;Periods of sun;64;56;SSE;6;80%;85%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;65;49;A morning shower;65;47;SE;6;76%;68%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;65;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;E;6;60%;94%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;56;48;Partly sunny;67;53;SE;6;79%;7%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;65;55;A shower and t-storm;69;57;SSW;11;78%;89%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;66;51;Partly sunny, warmer;74;46;E;6;53%;5%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A touch of rain;64;48;Partly sunny, mild;70;53;S;5;74%;11%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;60;46;Partly sunny, warmer;68;54;NE;11;62%;25%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;87;66;Partly sunny;88;66;NNE;7;31%;9%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;74;50;Mostly sunny;71;48;N;7;56%;26%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;82;65;Mostly sunny;81;63;NNE;7;47%;30%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy this morning;76;60;Breezy in the p.m.;75;58;SSE;17;66%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;83;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;68;SE;3;67%;78%;7

Chennai, India;Showers;91;77;Sunshine;90;74;N;8;60%;8%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warm;77;60;Sunshine and warm;74;62;SSE;15;58%;66%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;86;76;Periods of rain;85;76;WSW;7;77%;100%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of rain;58;49;A shower or two;57;51;SE;6;84%;92%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, humid;88;80;Sunny and humid;86;79;NNW;8;79%;26%;8

Dallas, United States;Breezy and very warm;88;68;Breezy and very warm;86;70;S;15;56%;28%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;82;71;A shower or two;88;71;ESE;9;63%;74%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;NNE;5;47%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny and warm;76;51;A little p.m. rain;65;31;ENE;14;34%;81%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun, very hot;99;79;A t-storm or two;87;75;SSE;7;74%;95%;2

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;98;74;An afternoon shower;95;74;SE;7;64%;69%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun, nice;61;54;A little a.m. rain;60;50;W;10;80%;97%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very warm;83;50;Cloudy, not as warm;71;49;NNE;5;31%;17%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun, some clouds;76;65;Periods of sun;76;64;W;8;77%;3%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny and hot;94;75;Sunny and hot;93;74;SSE;6;58%;19%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Very warm;84;59;Mostly sunny;86;60;ENE;8;31%;7%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;83;67;A stray shower;85;67;ENE;11;63%;60%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A passing shower;47;42;Variable cloudiness;47;27;NW;7;78%;13%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;76;A t-storm or two;89;76;S;5;78%;93%;6

Hong Kong, China;Very warm;88;75;A few showers;85;75;E;8;66%;80%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;76;A couple of showers;86;76;ENE;13;62%;73%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun, less humid;85;64;Hazy sunshine;86;63;NNW;9;47%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunlit and very hot;98;56;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;NE;5;30%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;63;56;Sunny and pleasant;69;56;E;8;67%;2%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;A t-storm or two;92;79;WSW;8;72%;92%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;93;80;Breezy in the p.m.;93;79;N;11;60%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;77;54;A t-storm around;78;56;E;8;47%;64%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;84;37;Sunny and nice;78;38;N;3;16%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;98;71;Plenty of sun;94;73;W;8;28%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun and warmer;81;51;Sunshine, very warm;85;51;ENE;4;32%;25%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;102;76;Breezy and very warm;102;74;N;14;21%;1%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;50;47;A shower in the a.m.;54;48;WNW;10;86%;69%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;Downpours;87;75;N;5;73%;100%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;74;NE;7;66%;69%;7

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;92;77;Mostly cloudy;89;76;E;7;65%;39%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;75;A t-storm or two;89;75;SE;5;77%;96%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;58;36;Clouds and sun;58;36;ENE;8;38%;33%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;7;76%;56%;6

Lima, Peru;Some sun;67;57;Partly sunny;67;58;SSE;10;74%;5%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower and t-storm;70;59;Thunderstorms;69;61;SSW;11;77%;100%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;64;58;A shower and t-storm;63;55;S;10;82%;98%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Morning mist, cooler;69;57;Partly sunny;74;53;NNW;7;46%;3%;4

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;84;76;Low clouds breaking;84;77;SSW;9;72%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;70;56;A shower and t-storm;64;50;SW;12;70%;90%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;79;WSW;16;79%;96%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;77;A t-storm around;92;77;SE;5;69%;73%;11

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;78;A p.m. t-shower;87;77;E;5;78%;76%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;73;56;Low clouds;68;59;ESE;12;67%;98%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;75;54;Partly sunny;77;55;SSW;5;49%;31%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;83;70;Mostly sunny;85;73;NE;9;56%;80%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Occasional rain;43;40;A couple of showers;52;40;WNW;7;89%;93%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;88;76;Sunshine;90;76;SSE;10;60%;10%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of rain;59;51;Breezy in the p.m.;63;50;NE;12;63%;1%;9

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;66;45;High clouds and warm;68;49;ESE;4;72%;0%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;44;33;Rain and drizzle;44;37;WSW;7;85%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;74;Hazy sunshine;93;73;ENE;7;57%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;84;56;Mostly sunny, nice;83;57;ENE;9;45%;6%;13

New York, United States;Sunny and nice;67;53;Rain and drizzle;64;54;NNE;14;62%;94%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;77;57;Plenty of sunshine;78;59;WNW;8;40%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, breezy, mild;53;45;Windy;49;27;W;21;66%;95%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;74;58;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;N;8;54%;27%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;43;33;A shower or two;42;36;NNE;5;85%;85%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;66;44;High clouds and mild;66;46;ENE;5;65%;0%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sun and clouds;87;78;A shower or two;85;78;SW;8;73%;98%;8

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;85;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;74;NW;6;81%;92%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;93;76;A t-storm around;94;76;E;8;68%;45%;10

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;69;57;A shower and t-storm;72;56;SSW;11;69%;90%;2

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;75;53;Afternoon rain;71;54;S;10;72%;95%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Morning showers;87;77;Cloudy with a shower;90;78;NW;7;68%;92%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;94;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;E;10;58%;46%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;72;SSE;6;60%;52%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;62;46;Fog, then some sun;64;52;SE;6;82%;56%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;71;41;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;NW;8;52%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;63;49;Afternoon showers;66;49;NNW;5;76%;97%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;82;59;High clouds;80;59;E;5;59%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;ENE;9;60%;71%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;42;39;Decreasing clouds;43;40;ESE;12;78%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;50;44;A couple of showers;54;38;NW;8;84%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;81;70;Areas of low clouds;77;70;ESE;9;75%;44%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;90;67;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;S;7;13%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sunshine;75;59;Partly sunny;77;56;SSE;7;67%;3%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;46;36;A morning shower;46;31;NW;8;88%;57%;0

San Francisco, United States;Windy;66;52;Mostly sunny;69;52;NNW;10;48%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;76;64;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;E;5;79%;78%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;87;76;An afternoon shower;88;76;SE;9;71%;68%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;65;A t-storm around;79;66;NNE;5;92%;89%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;83;43;Sunny and pleasant;81;46;ENE;6;14%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;86;50;Sunny and pleasant;84;50;SW;7;35%;3%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;88;73;Clouding up;87;73;NNE;7;74%;67%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;66;55;Thunderstorms;65;57;SE;8;83%;100%;3

Seattle, United States;A shower;52;43;Inc. clouds;54;48;S;6;69%;89%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and clouds;72;47;More sun than clouds;66;41;NW;7;57%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sunshine;77;61;Partly sunny, nice;73;57;NNE;11;56%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;NNW;5;83%;78%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;67;46;Partly sunny, mild;70;46;W;7;58%;5%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;88;74;Partly sunny;89;75;E;7;70%;44%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;50;40;Variable cloudiness;47;35;ENE;5;78%;34%;1

Sydney, Australia;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;67;Showers around;72;66;NE;13;79%;88%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain this afternoon;83;74;Morning rain, humid;77;68;ENE;10;83%;94%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;49;40;A couple of showers;49;33;NNW;9;82%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very warm;85;48;A.M. showers, cloudy;55;48;ESE;6;77%;86%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;64;45;Partly sunny;60;46;S;5;61%;17%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;81;60;Some sun, pleasant;77;58;WNW;6;28%;6%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;81;62;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;N;8;60%;56%;4

Tirana, Albania;Some sun, pleasant;78;56;Mostly sunny;80;60;E;4;52%;3%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;71;59;Partly sunny;74;53;NE;6;61%;81%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;63;51;Partly sunny, nice;62;49;ENE;7;74%;0%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;Sunny and nice;80;62;SE;7;58%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Warm with sunshine;88;66;Sunny and very warm;89;64;SSE;7;40%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;48;20;Sunny and milder;55;27;ESE;7;43%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing, a shower;53;40;Mostly cloudy;51;43;SE;5;69%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;61;47;Warmer;68;52;ESE;6;74%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, a p.m. shower;90;72;Sunshine, very warm;87;71;NNW;6;59%;20%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;47;41;A couple of showers;52;42;WNW;8;86%;90%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;56;49;Partly sunny;59;48;WSW;9;83%;42%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and milder;63;52;Windy;65;56;N;28;63%;0%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;An afternoon shower;91;76;A shower in the a.m.;89;77;SSE;10;69%;80%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;59;42;Partly sunny;60;41;NE;3;60%;12%;4

