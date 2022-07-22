Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 22, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;82;75;Cloudy;83;75;SW;9;78%;44%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very hot;113;96;Mostly sunny, warm;108;92;NE;9;44%;1%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;74;Sunny and very warm;102;74;WNW;9;22%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, humid;84;75;Humid;86;75;ENE;10;61%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;70;55;Sun and some clouds;73;60;E;5;62%;25%;7

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with showers;58;49;A stray shower;60;49;SE;10;63%;55%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy sun, very hot;107;82;Plenty of sunshine;101;82;NW;10;34%;6%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;82;55;Mostly sunny;82;56;NW;9;42%;4%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very warm;88;68;Periods of sun, warm;88;70;ENE;8;54%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;97;79;Sunny and hot;97;80;N;8;27%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;52;43;Mostly cloudy;57;52;E;9;68%;62%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun, seasonable;113;81;Mostly sunny, breezy;110;81;W;14;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;SSW;7;77%;96%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;W;10;77%;74%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;S;8;75%;92%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;86;75;Humid with sunshine;85;74;ESE;9;69%;2%;10

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;73;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;S;7;49%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and hot;96;67;Very hot;100;72;NNW;5;32%;1%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;77;61;A little a.m. rain;75;54;NNW;6;62%;70%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in places;65;49;A little p.m. rain;65;51;SE;6;71%;70%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;E;7;44%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;A shower and t-storm;94;68;NNW;9;43%;95%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;72;56;Partly sunny;76;59;NNE;5;66%;33%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and hot;92;67;Sunshine and hot;95;67;ESE;7;34%;1%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Very hot;99;67;Very hot;101;67;NW;6;27%;81%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;63;51;Low clouds;68;58;ESE;6;83%;55%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;85;63;Mostly sunny, nice;85;63;NE;7;32%;8%;10

Busan, South Korea;A couple of showers;88;74;Overcast;84;76;ENE;8;65%;96%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;95;75;Sunny and very warm;96;76;N;8;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;63;53;Partly sunny;60;50;SE;12;63%;25%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the a.m.;85;68;A t-storm in spots;85;66;SSE;4;58%;57%;11

Chennai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;92;81;SW;7;84%;87%;7

Chicago, United States;Sun and clouds;88;74;An a.m. thunderstorm;89;78;SSW;10;64%;99%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;78;A t-storm around;86;78;WSW;12;76%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny intervals;71;57;A couple of showers;67;55;WNW;11;76%;91%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;86;79;A t-storm around;86;80;SW;11;80%;64%;5

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;101;80;Sunshine and warm;101;81;SSE;9;42%;7%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;82;67;Rain and drizzle;84;67;SSE;9;64%;61%;8

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;A shower and t-storm;88;81;ESE;9;77%;95%;3

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;97;69;A t-storm around;98;64;SSW;8;30%;55%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;92;83;A thunderstorm;88;81;SSE;7;79%;92%;7

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine;95;67;Turning cloudy;88;68;SSE;6;52%;26%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;67;56;A little rain;72;60;SSW;14;79%;97%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;109;78;Sunshine, very hot;107;77;NE;9;16%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid this morning;82;72;Sunny and pleasant;83;72;NE;6;71%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A t-storm around;91;80;SSE;7;75%;51%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sunshine;67;49;Partly sunny;70;50;ENE;6;47%;7%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;90;75;Showers around;90;74;E;10;68%;92%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy in the p.m.;82;63;A shower and t-storm;71;58;WSW;13;81%;93%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;95;78;Heavy p.m. showers;92;77;NW;4;78%;96%;7

Hong Kong, China;Record-breaking heat;96;82;Record-tying heat;96;80;SW;7;62%;2%;13

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;87;75;A morning shower;87;75;ENE;14;56%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;81;73;A t-storm around;82;73;WNW;10;77%;64%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;86;78;A morning t-storm;84;77;E;9;73%;87%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;84;66;Sunny and very warm;88;69;NE;7;46%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;88;77;A t-storm or two;90;76;E;8;71%;81%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;98;86;Mostly sunny;97;88;NW;11;55%;2%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;64;45;Sun and some clouds;62;46;NNW;7;58%;31%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;82;70;Mostly cloudy;84;71;ENE;5;45%;44%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;88;82;A strong t-storm;91;82;W;13;69%;76%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A thunderstorm;79;70;A shower and t-storm;83;69;E;5;78%;98%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;97;83;Sun and clouds, warm;103;86;WNW;12;26%;3%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;76;59;Partly sunny;80;61;SE;6;51%;3%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;90;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;N;13;68%;60%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;83;70;Variable cloudiness;84;70;W;7;56%;23%;5

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;93;81;A couple of t-storms;88;80;SSE;7;78%;87%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;NNW;5;68%;78%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;61;24;Sunny and mild;61;26;NE;7;24%;2%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;83;76;A little a.m. rain;85;75;WSW;9;72%;82%;9

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;62;58;Low clouds may break;62;60;SSE;7;77%;8%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;88;64;Mostly sunny and hot;93;63;NNW;7;48%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;71;59;Warmer;79;63;SW;7;57%;44%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;83;64;Partly sunny;82;63;S;7;55%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;73;67;Clearing;75;68;WSW;6;78%;5%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;99;72;Sunshine, very hot;100;73;WSW;8;19%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;89;81;Decreasing clouds;88;81;WNW;13;69%;58%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;77;An afternoon shower;90;77;W;3;70%;67%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A thunderstorm;93;80;SE;5;67%;90%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Thickening clouds;65;50;A couple of showers;57;50;NNE;12;70%;98%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;79;59;An afternoon shower;75;58;N;7;45%;60%;10

Miami, United States;A morning shower;90;82;A morning shower;90;82;ENE;11;63%;81%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;80;57;A shower and t-storm;83;63;WSW;9;67%;99%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;84;74;A morning shower;86;74;SSW;16;67%;85%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;59;49;Low clouds;66;55;NE;8;86%;31%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;86;69;Partly sunny, warm;88;71;SW;6;52%;9%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;Mostly sunny;81;62;W;7;58%;9%;6

Mumbai, India;Sunny intervals;86;80;A little rain;85;79;WSW;10;87%;95%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;70;53;Low clouds;72;52;S;7;59%;31%;5

New York, United States;Hot, becoming breezy;94;79;Mostly sunny and hot;96;81;SSW;7;42%;7%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;76;Sunny and hot;100;78;W;9;26%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;71;55;Clearing;70;54;WSW;12;67%;81%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Clouds and sun;88;74;NNE;6;59%;12%;11

Oslo, Norway;Occasional rain;64;56;Warmer;71;55;S;5;55%;11%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Lots of sun, warm;87;66;A t-shower in spots;87;67;SW;12;59%;42%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;81;75;Partly sunny;81;76;ESE;4;77%;72%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;85;75;A shower and t-storm;85;76;NW;6;87%;99%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;86;74;Afternoon showers;87;74;E;5;79%;99%;3

Paris, France;Thunderstorms;81;64;Sun and some clouds;82;62;NNE;7;56%;28%;7

Perth, Australia;A couple of showers;64;54;Periods of rain;63;47;SSW;16;80%;100%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;NE;6;68%;86%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds, nice;87;75;Humid with a shower;87;75;SE;14;77%;70%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;95;74;A t-storm around;94;72;SSW;8;50%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Very warm;87;65;A shower and t-storm;80;60;NNE;10;67%;89%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A morning shower;87;72;Cloudy, p.m. rain;83;70;NE;7;77%;99%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;68;49;Afternoon showers;67;53;ENE;8;62%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, warm;88;71;Very warm and humid;90;70;NNW;6;64%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;82;73;Mostly cloudy;83;73;SSE;11;69%;77%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;58;51;Becoming cloudy;58;51;NW;8;78%;42%;3

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and very warm;84;64;Partly sunny;77;60;W;7;67%;84%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;78;66;Sunshine and nice;81;67;N;7;67%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot, turning breezy;113;89;Sunny and hot;113;89;ESE;11;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and hot;97;73;Sunny and hot;96;72;W;10;44%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;84;65;A t-storm around;81;62;W;8;71%;55%;4

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;66;54;Clouds to sun;65;54;SW;13;63%;6%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;73;64;A shower and t-storm;77;65;ENE;7;78%;75%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and breezy;86;78;Breezy with a shower;85;77;E;14;72%;91%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;A couple of t-storms;75;64;NE;8;98%;94%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;77;62;Downpours;74;58;NNW;8;64%;97%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;Partial sunshine;62;40;SW;5;62%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;An afternoon shower;89;74;N;6;70%;57%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;86;60;Mostly sunny and hot;92;61;NW;7;43%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;73;57;Turning sunny;75;58;N;6;62%;1%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A few showers;83;71;Cloudy, p.m. rain;83;72;E;5;76%;98%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;95;84;Cloudy, but very hot;104;81;NW;11;49%;44%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NE;3;71%;55%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and hot;90;59;Near-record heat;94;61;S;5;35%;0%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with sunshine;87;77;A shower or two;86;78;E;11;71%;84%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;60;A shower in the a.m.;67;56;ENE;6;71%;75%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers, some heavy;62;53;Showers around;63;51;W;9;74%;82%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very hot;100;82;Partly sunny and hot;102;82;W;10;48%;2%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Warm with sunshine;84;63;A thunderstorm;74;60;W;12;75%;89%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;109;78;Sunshine, very hot;109;79;N;7;18%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;82;63;Mostly sunny, windy;81;62;NW;19;49%;4%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;103;81;Sunny and very warm;102;78;SSW;7;16%;4%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;90;73;Sunny and pleasant;89;74;WNW;9;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;100;77;Sunshine, very hot;103;76;ESE;6;33%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;S;9;76%;57%;11

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;84;70;Breezy and humid;87;71;SW;13;63%;81%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;87;73;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;E;8;55%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;97;72;Sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;8;41%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brief p.m. showers;63;50;Clouds and sun;73;51;E;8;56%;44%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;72;59;Nice with some sun;72;60;S;6;65%;6%;8

Vienna, Austria;Hot with a t-storm;94;70;A shower and t-storm;90;67;WNW;6;43%;95%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorms;89;76;A t-storm around;91;77;WNW;5;62%;55%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Brilliant sunshine;83;63;A shower and t-storm;81;60;NNE;7;71%;99%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine, very warm;89;66;Hot with some sun;90;62;WNW;7;45%;75%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Rainy times;48;45;Low clouds;52;44;E;7;68%;4%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;82;76;A shower and t-storm;85;76;SSE;6;85%;96%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;93;66;Sunny and pleasant;86;63;NNE;7;36%;10%;11

