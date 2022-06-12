Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 12, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;85;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;SW;8;72%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;86;Very warm;106;89;NE;10;45%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;93;68;Breezy with a shower;86;67;WSW;17;49%;57%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;79;65;Breezy in the p.m.;80;67;E;10;54%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;66;55;Mostly sunny;63;50;W;13;64%;27%;8

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;69;53;Periods of sun;67;52;WSW;10;51%;36%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;89;72;Sunny and warmer;100;78;SE;8;30%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;82;57;Increasingly windy;83;54;SSW;16;40%;91%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;63;42;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;E;5;58%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sunshine;84;68;A shower and t-storm;87;70;N;12;47%;88%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy;63;53;Windy, a.m. showers;60;55;W;20;58%;88%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm, turning breezy;110;82;Breezy in the a.m.;104;78;N;14;21%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;92;72;Clouds and sun;91;74;SSW;6;71%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;85;69;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;W;10;65%;73%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;98;81;High clouds and warm;98;82;S;8;58%;58%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;81;70;Sunshine and humid;81;70;WSW;8;60%;1%;10

Beijing, China;Cloudy;79;64;Rain and drizzle;82;63;ENE;7;60%;73%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A stray thunderstorm;80;62;Partly sunny;83;65;NNW;7;54%;13%;10

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;79;58;Not as warm;67;52;WNW;12;49%;51%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A morning shower;64;51;A little a.m. rain;61;49;SE;6;78%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;81;56;Mostly cloudy;80;58;ESE;6;61%;16%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;82;60;A shower and t-storm;77;56;NW;12;60%;88%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouding up;70;54;Partly sunny;66;48;NE;8;60%;5%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;84;61;Partly sunny;82;64;W;5;65%;66%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;81;56;Mostly sunny;83;56;WNW;8;44%;5%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;58;39;Mostly sunny;61;44;NNE;8;82%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;82;64;Mostly sunny;83;65;NE;8;39%;17%;9

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;81;66;Cloudy and breezy;76;67;NE;16;62%;93%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Cooler;94;74;Abundant sunshine;91;76;NNE;8;37%;2%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy in the p.m.;70;57;Heavy showers;63;54;NNW;19;80%;100%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;66;A little rain;81;65;SSE;5;65%;86%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;102;82;Increasing clouds;98;83;SSW;9;63%;75%;12

Chicago, United States;A morning shower;66;56;A heavy thunderstorm;80;71;NNE;12;88%;90%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;80;WSW;8;76%;94%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;66;51;A shower in places;61;51;W;12;65%;88%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;84;76;Mostly cloudy;84;76;SW;9;72%;6%;6

Dallas, United States;Breezy and hot;103;79;Sunny, breezy, hot;100;77;SSE;14;40%;8%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, nice;86;71;Partly sunny;87;70;SSE;12;64%;27%;7

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;109;88;Hazy sun and hot;110;89;W;11;25%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;92;66;Sunny, breezy, hot;95;57;SSW;15;11%;10%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Breezy with clearing;94;81;A t-storm around;92;82;SSE;17;72%;73%;5

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;87;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;S;5;65%;57%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy with a shower;60;47;Mainly cloudy;63;45;W;11;65%;26%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;88;68;Partly sunny, nice;87;67;NNE;9;33%;26%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;78;70;Partly sunny;79;69;E;9;59%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. shower;95;81;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;NE;6;66%;100%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;69;44;Mostly sunny, nice;70;45;ENE;5;51%;4%;5

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;89;75;A t-storm around;89;75;E;8;66%;43%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy in the p.m.;73;53;Partly sunny, breezy;63;49;SW;16;70%;28%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;SW;5;69%;55%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;80;Showers around;89;81;SSW;11;73%;88%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;87;75;Partly sunny, breezy;87;75;ENE;17;56%;32%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;96;77;A t-storm around;89;75;W;10;55%;73%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, warm;106;83;Sunshine and hot;107;82;NNW;10;22%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers, heavy early;71;64;Breezy and warmer;78;64;NNE;14;74%;16%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;SSW;5;76%;73%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;97;85;Breezy in the p.m.;93;86;N;11;52%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;64;36;Sunshine;64;42;NNW;6;49%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;84;65;Mostly sunny;83;66;NW;9;25%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;95;83;Breezy in the p.m.;93;83;SW;12;60%;12%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;82;69;Humid with a t-storm;81;69;ENE;5;80%;96%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;104;87;Mostly sunny;105;84;SSW;13;20%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;81;63;Plenty of sunshine;80;64;SSW;8;41%;61%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;88;81;Very windy;90;80;ENE;26;54%;10%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;Mostly sunny;91;70;SW;7;48%;6%;8

Kolkata, India;Turning cloudy, hot;97;84;Hot with hazy sun;100;84;S;13;62%;22%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;NNE;5;74%;56%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of sunshine;55;24;Plenty of sunshine;54;24;NE;6;20%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Warmer;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;SW;8;68%;77%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;58;Decreasing clouds;63;59;SSE;8;78%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and hot;91;63;Plenty of sunshine;87;62;NNW;8;52%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;70;51;Partly sunny;70;53;SSW;7;52%;6%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;82;63;Some sun;80;64;S;8;54%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Sunny and delightful;82;69;Partly sunny, nice;80;70;SW;7;77%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;99;68;Very hot;102;71;NW;6;21%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;89;82;A morning t-storm;89;82;WNW;8;67%;70%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;82;74;A couple of showers;81;74;NE;4;84%;98%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;92;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;79;ESE;6;68%;85%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Occasional rain;54;48;A shower in the a.m.;53;46;SE;8;79%;59%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;55;A t-storm around;74;57;S;8;47%;64%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;87;80;A t-storm around;88;79;ESE;9;69%;51%;13

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;74;53;Sun and clouds;70;51;NNE;6;54%;98%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;89;77;Breezy in the p.m.;89;77;SW;16;64%;78%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;54;34;Sunshine;58;43;NNE;7;86%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;77;61;Partly sunny, nice;74;59;W;4;57%;9%;9

Moscow, Russia;Sun, some clouds;76;61;A couple of showers;72;58;N;8;55%;86%;5

Mumbai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;82;A stray thunderstorm;89;84;SSW;13;80%;69%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;77;57;A morning shower;77;57;N;7;60%;78%;5

New York, United States;A shower and t-storm;74;69;Partly sunny, warmer;83;66;NW;8;58%;44%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Windy this afternoon;86;67;Showers around;85;67;WNW;11;53%;78%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds, warm;81;61;Mostly sunny, warm;85;63;S;9;45%;4%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and nice;80;63;High clouds;83;67;ENE;4;44%;70%;5

Oslo, Norway;Couple of t-storms;63;50;Periods of sun;65;49;WNW;7;50%;34%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;73;54;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;W;10;65%;4%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;86;79;A shower in the a.m.;85;78;ESE;14;75%;67%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;77;Thunderstorms;85;75;NW;5;86%;100%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A thunderstorm;86;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;73;E;6;76%;87%;6

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;Mostly sunny;74;55;NE;6;54%;1%;9

Perth, Australia;Windy with showers;65;57;A shower in the a.m.;65;51;SW;13;62%;82%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hot, p.m. t-storms;95;81;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;96;82;SW;7;63%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;89;74;Nice with sunshine;89;74;ESE;9;73%;17%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray thunderstorm;97;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;72;E;8;47%;45%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in spots;82;60;Cooler with a shower;68;51;WNW;9;53%;57%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;85;64;A shower and t-storm;78;60;E;7;77%;94%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;66;49;A little rain;67;49;S;8;64%;87%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Very warm and humid;81;68;Very warm and humid;89;67;WSW;6;64%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;82;72;A morning shower;83;74;SE;7;77%;75%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;56;47;A little p.m. rain;54;48;SE;14;84%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sunshine;71;51;A stray p.m. t-storm;69;53;NW;7;66%;57%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;69;61;An afternoon shower;69;61;WNW;9;66%;89%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;110;84;Sunny and hot;112;83;ENE;7;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and hot;92;60;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;WSW;7;38%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;68;56;Showers around;68;54;WNW;9;60%;75%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;67;55;Sunny and beautiful;72;56;W;13;47%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;73;63;Thunderstorms;73;62;SE;6;80%;100%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;87;79;A couple of showers;86;78;ESE;14;75%;98%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;73;63;Thunderstorms;71;62;WSW;6;100%;100%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;86;62;Partly sunny;88;63;W;10;12%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;63;34;Some brightening;57;38;SW;3;55%;1%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;N;5;71%;88%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and hot;94;64;Sunshine, very hot;97;62;N;8;39%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Brief p.m. showers;58;49;A shower or two;60;48;SSW;8;70%;97%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;87;67;Couple of t-storms;85;61;ENE;6;49%;89%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;68;Rain and drizzle;75;70;NW;9;85%;85%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;S;5;70%;94%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;70;56;A shower and t-storm;78;57;WNW;5;74%;93%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;87;78;An afternoon shower;86;78;E;12;71%;95%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers around;70;54;Partly sunny;65;52;SW;10;57%;14%;6

Sydney, Australia;Windy;63;47;Abundant sunshine;61;44;WNW;10;59%;2%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy with t-storms;81;76;Warmer;90;76;ENE;10;68%;28%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;70;55;Periods of sun;63;52;WSW;10;69%;27%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as hot;86;70;Clouds and sun, nice;89;70;ENE;8;41%;25%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;82;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;63;ENE;7;62%;67%;11

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;91;78;Mostly sunny;96;80;NW;8;14%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;84;75;A shower in the a.m.;82;72;WNW;11;50%;56%;12

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;88;64;A t-shower in spots;89;65;ENE;7;48%;66%;11

Tokyo, Japan;A couple of showers;77;62;Warmer;81;62;E;12;50%;28%;5

Toronto, Canada;A shower in places;70;54;Mostly cloudy;70;59;NNE;8;63%;7%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;79;68;Sunshine and nice;81;68;WNW;8;66%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;89;65;Sunny and very warm;92;69;WNW;8;39%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasingly windy;70;39;Sunny and pleasant;75;45;E;8;38%;2%;10

Vancouver, Canada;A morning shower;63;53;Partly sunny;62;52;W;7;52%;89%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;A shower and t-storm;74;55;WNW;12;65%;88%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;96;78;Some sun, very hot;97;79;W;5;55%;74%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;71;50;A t-storm around;67;50;NW;5;65%;91%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in places;77;59;Heavy thunderstorms;68;50;WNW;8;83%;95%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning showers;59;51;Very windy;57;51;WNW;28;70%;84%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;89;78;A couple of t-storms;90;77;E;7;74%;87%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;59;A t-storm around;80;59;NE;7;47%;43%;12

