Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 20, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;85;76;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;SSW;9;87%;90%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;100;81;Plenty of sunshine;101;83;NW;9;41%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;Mostly sunny, nice;86;64;ENE;8;14%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;81;65;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;E;10;59%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and a t-storm;66;52;A shower in the a.m.;63;50;SW;14;73%;60%;6

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and nice;67;44;Sunny and pleasant;66;46;SSE;7;40%;0%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;92;66;Windy;73;58;WNW;18;47%;29%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy;76;53;Breezy and very warm;86;51;SSW;17;27%;46%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sun;69;48;Mostly cloudy;73;51;ESE;6;62%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Winds subsiding;75;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;60;SSW;7;28%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Very windy;60;54;Windy;63;58;WSW;18;58%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;103;73;Breezy, not as warm;96;69;WNW;14;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;94;74;High clouds;93;75;SSW;8;65%;15%;6

Bangalore, India;A couple of showers;78;66;A shower and t-storm;80;67;W;12;84%;91%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;92;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;79;WSW;9;84%;93%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;77;65;Nice with some sun;79;66;WSW;9;59%;0%;10

Beijing, China;Very warm;90;64;Partly sunny and hot;95;68;SSE;7;26%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;81;56;Partly sunny, warm;88;62;NNE;6;44%;29%;9

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. thunderstorm;78;52;Cooler with a shower;65;51;WNW;14;68%;81%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;65;51;A shower or two;66;49;SE;6;71%;85%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;72;47;Some sun, pleasant;76;50;ESE;6;43%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;85;66;A shower and t-storm;79;55;NNW;16;46%;66%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Rain, thunderstorms;67;51;Partly sunny;67;48;NW;8;62%;5%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;79;52;Partly sunny;85;59;WSW;8;45%;8%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;84;61;A thunderstorm;77;56;W;10;49%;80%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny;66;49;Decreasing clouds;67;42;NW;5;77%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;86;64;Sunshine and nice;84;65;NNE;6;39%;12%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;78;58;Mostly sunny;79;60;WSW;8;50%;1%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;94;66;Mostly sunny;85;66;N;9;45%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;61;51;Partly sunny;64;50;WNW;6;64%;16%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun;87;68;Mostly sunny;87;67;SSE;5;56%;11%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;99;82;Rather cloudy;98;83;WSW;12;63%;61%;9

Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;86;60;A couple of showers;61;53;NNW;8;66%;98%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;89;80;A stray thunderstorm;88;81;WSW;10;73%;91%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;65;49;A couple of showers;61;49;WNW;10;62%;88%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;82;73;Sunny and pleasant;81;71;NW;10;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A strong t-storm;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;59;N;16;55%;87%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;87;72;High clouds;88;72;SSE;8;69%;27%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;111;86;A t-storm around;104;82;E;9;30%;41%;11

Denver, United States;Snow and rain;39;28;A bit of a.m. snow;41;28;SSW;7;83%;83%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;80;W;9;68%;96%;12

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;95;74;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;SSE;6;62%;56%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower and t-storm;60;48;A stray shower;62;53;SSW;10;71%;64%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;74;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;60;NNE;9;42%;100%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mainly cloudy;76;68;Mostly cloudy;76;66;ENE;11;70%;3%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;73;SE;8;83%;97%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Windy this morning;73;56;A shower in spots;74;57;NE;7;61%;57%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;A t-storm around;93;75;SE;9;63%;47%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy and cooler;53;40;Windy;54;41;E;19;54%;31%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;79;A thunderstorm;90;79;SW;8;75%;95%;3

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;85;74;Some sun, pleasant;87;75;E;6;70%;43%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower;84;73;An afternoon shower;86;74;ENE;11;60%;46%;9

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;97;75;Clouds and sun;94;77;W;11;54%;21%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;95;74;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;NE;10;27%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;69;49;Warmer with sunshine;80;54;E;7;57%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;75;A thunderstorm;88;75;E;7;83%;90%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;96;82;Mostly sunny;92;81;NW;10;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;66;49;Thundershowers;54;46;ENE;6;83%;98%;1

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and nice;75;57;Breezy in the p.m.;75;58;N;11;24%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;91;84;Increasingly windy;96;84;W;16;58%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A thunderstorm;82;64;A thunderstorm;81;63;SW;6;69%;94%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Blowing dust;108;86;Breezy, blowing dust;108;85;WNW;17;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;74;57;Couple of t-storms;70;53;W;10;61%;94%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy, clearing;89;79;Very windy, some sun;90;79;ENE;26;61%;27%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thick cloud cover;87;74;Mostly cloudy;88;72;WSW;6;65%;33%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;85;Mostly sunny and hot;102;85;SE;9;54%;58%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;95;77;A t-storm in spots;94;77;NW;6;69%;49%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;High clouds, mild;60;28;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;31;ENE;9;23%;3%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;88;75;A morning t-storm;85;74;SSW;6;79%;86%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;67;59;Low clouds breaking;67;60;SSE;8;79%;2%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;65;Variable cloudiness;79;62;SW;11;64%;41%;6

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;62;49;Variable cloudiness;66;51;WSW;10;59%;6%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;68;58;Turning sunny;73;57;SSW;8;56%;7%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;84;72;Mostly sunny, nice;83;72;WSW;8;71%;1%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy, hot;94;67;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;66;ENE;5;24%;7%;6

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;82;A morning shower;88;83;WSW;13;71%;86%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clearing;83;73;Showers around;85;75;ENE;3;74%;72%;4

Manila, Philippines;Heavy p.m. showers;90;80;A downpour;91;81;W;7;64%;97%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;61;43;Partly sunny;59;47;WNW;6;72%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;84;59;Nice with sunshine;85;59;S;8;21%;26%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;85;81;Humid;88;82;E;13;65%;35%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;68;50;Rain and a t-storm;65;45;WSW;6;77%;99%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;90;79;Partly sunny;90;79;SSW;12;62%;5%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;63;48;Partial sunshine;64;42;NW;9;84%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Warmer;77;67;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;66;N;6;55%;43%;5

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;56;39;Increasing clouds;59;44;ENE;5;43%;6%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;83;Clouds and sunshine;90;84;SW;12;64%;4%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;80;57;Some brightening;81;59;NNE;7;52%;35%;5

New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;70;63;Hot;90;72;S;7;58%;9%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;85;61;Abundant sunshine;87;59;NW;9;25%;4%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy with clearing;72;55;High clouds and warm;77;57;SE;10;44%;3%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray a.m. shower;76;63;Sunny intervals;71;61;S;3;67%;68%;11

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;62;45;A bit of rain;53;44;NNE;6;93%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;80;66;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;60;NE;10;61%;91%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;85;77;A morning shower;86;79;E;12;75%;86%;4

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;NW;6;81%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;82;74;Showers, some heavy;81;73;ESE;7;87%;100%;3

Paris, France;Thunderstorms;72;52;Periods of sun;74;54;ENE;4;61%;2%;6

Perth, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;72;55;Sunny and delightful;76;55;NNE;9;66%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;A t-storm or two;93;80;SW;10;71%;86%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;75;A stray t-shower;90;75;ESE;11;73%;53%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;99;73;A t-storm around;98;71;ESE;8;45%;50%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;83;59;Not as warm;73;53;WNW;12;42%;5%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;80;55;Plenty of sun;84;57;SSE;7;50%;9%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;49;Heavy p.m. showers;68;50;SW;7;69%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;65;Not as warm;79;62;WSW;8;73%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;86;74;A couple of showers;83;75;SSW;9;74%;99%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;55;44;Clouds and sun;56;42;NNE;9;72%;44%;3

Riga, Latvia;Rain at times;64;49;Rain and drizzle;58;48;WSW;7;83%;98%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower;72;60;Mostly sunny, nice;74;60;NNE;7;72%;4%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;108;83;Sunny and hot;110;81;NE;8;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;82;55;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;WSW;8;49%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny;55;43;Mostly cloudy;58;45;NE;11;41%;3%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;71;52;Mostly sunny;69;51;WSW;12;46%;2%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy, a t-storm;73;63;A shower and t-storm;77;64;E;7;77%;95%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;88;78;Breezy in the p.m.;86;77;E;13;69%;24%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy, a t-storm;72;63;Cloudy with t-storms;69;63;ESE;6;100%;99%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy, nice;82;60;Clouds and sun;82;61;NE;11;12%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;63;38;Mostly sunny;65;39;SSE;4;48%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;88;74;A t-storm around;88;74;NNE;4;74%;53%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;88;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;56;SSE;8;33%;41%;5

Seattle, United States;High clouds;62;44;Mostly sunny;66;46;NNE;7;54%;36%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;78;59;Mostly sunny;75;56;SSW;7;57%;3%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;73;64;Mostly cloudy;77;64;SE;7;65%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;80;Warm with some sun;93;80;SSE;6;64%;71%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and nice;76;47;Partly sunny;81;55;W;6;38%;8%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;86;78;Some sun, a shower;86;77;ENE;12;66%;85%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;53;42;Rain and drizzle;49;40;NNE;8;85%;93%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;63;58;A little rain;65;57;SE;11;69%;96%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief a.m. showers;79;71;A shower in spots;80;70;E;8;72%;80%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;54;47;Rain and drizzle;55;45;ENE;13;54%;75%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;84;67;Mostly sunny;88;56;N;10;31%;99%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;61;48;Winds subsiding;68;47;NNW;16;46%;3%;10

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;89;67;Increasingly windy;81;59;SW;18;15%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;87;71;High clouds;85;70;SSW;9;37%;25%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and beautiful;82;53;Mostly sunny, nice;84;60;E;4;49%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A brief p.m. shower;78;66;A couple of showers;74;61;S;7;66%;97%;5

Toronto, Canada;A stray thunderstorm;69;63;Thunderstorms;72;57;N;12;78%;99%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;75;58;Sunny and beautiful;74;61;E;6;50%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;85;59;Sunny;88;62;SSE;8;34%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;79;42;Mostly sunny, warm;80;46;NNW;8;23%;8%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;62;45;Mostly sunny;66;48;ENE;5;46%;2%;8

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, warm;89;67;A morning t-storm;78;56;WNW;11;49%;56%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Couple of t-storms;89;75;A t-storm or two;85;75;ENE;6;81%;99%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with showers;74;50;Cooler with rain;60;46;NW;5;80%;99%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. shower or two;81;60;A couple of showers;66;50;W;20;62%;88%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Downpours;55;50;Lots of sun, breezy;61;50;W;19;62%;7%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;82;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;78;WSW;9;85%;87%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. thunderstorm;69;40;Sunshine;63;46;NE;4;40%;1%;11

