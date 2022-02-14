Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 14, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;89;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;S;9;85%;57%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;72;66;Sunny and nice;78;64;N;9;61%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, cooler;56;40;Partly sunny;60;40;NW;5;69%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;62;46;A morning shower;58;45;WSW;8;59%;55%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;50;41;P.M. rain, breezy;48;43;WSW;18;82%;99%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;28;26;A morning flurry;33;29;N;4;81%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;42;31;Warmer;51;27;E;6;49%;5%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow tapering off;32;3;A bit of a.m. snow;11;-8;WSW;13;57%;85%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;95;72;Sunny and hot;100;72;E;6;31%;1%;11

Athens, Greece;A shower in spots;57;41;Mostly sunny;59;44;SE;6;77%;23%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;70;57;Sunny and nice;76;62;SW;8;55%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and delightful;75;44;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;NNW;7;37%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;74;A t-storm or two;90;74;SE;4;79%;95%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;Sun, some clouds;85;61;ESE;5;48%;2%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;84;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;77;SSW;6;72%;74%;3

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;64;45;Clouds and sun;60;45;NNW;9;53%;3%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and chilly;32;14;Partly sunny, cold;30;16;NNE;5;19%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;56;42;Mostly sunny, warm;62;45;SSE;7;56%;76%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, mild;52;40;Turning sunny;49;40;SSW;8;73%;78%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;66;51;Occasional rain;66;50;SE;5;70%;92%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;66;E;5;74%;89%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;50;32;Mostly cloudy;48;36;WNW;5;71%;73%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;50;42;P.M. rain, breezy;48;46;SW;13;69%;93%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;48;26;Mostly sunny, mild;56;28;WSW;4;69%;16%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;49;41;Mostly cloudy;57;35;NNW;4;59%;81%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;86;66;Plenty of sunshine;90;69;NNE;8;50%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;79;64;A p.m. t-storm;80;66;NNE;5;53%;87%;7

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;54;35;Cooler;44;29;WNW;11;39%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;69;51;Mostly sunny;70;50;NNE;9;47%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;90;68;Mostly sunny;81;66;S;9;60%;4%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;85;64;A p.m. shower or two;88;63;E;3;53%;71%;8

Chennai, India;A shower or two;84;74;Mostly sunny;88;72;ENE;8;70%;5%;8

Chicago, United States;Morning flurries;31;24;Periods of sun;41;38;S;12;49%;3%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;73;Some sun;88;73;NNE;10;61%;12%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and milder;48;40;A shower in the a.m.;44;36;SSW;11;69%;87%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;79;68;High clouds;81;68;NNE;11;44%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;73;46;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;57;S;15;50%;7%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;91;78;A t-storm around;89;77;NE;10;71%;55%;7

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;77;52;Hazy sunshine;74;53;N;3;62%;2%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;54;32;Partly sunny;54;26;WSW;6;28%;25%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;Hazy sun;82;56;W;6;52%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;S;5;71%;81%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy this morning;47;39;Cloudy;47;43;SSW;13;78%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;43;41;Not as cool;53;34;NNE;6;37%;26%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;65;50;Clouds and sun;63;52;WNW;6;51%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warmer with clearing;67;58;Low clouds;63;60;NNE;4;79%;69%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;79;61;Partly sunny;78;62;ESE;9;59%;41%;13

Havana, Cuba;Cooler;70;68;Cloudy and breezy;79;71;E;16;48%;27%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with rain;35;34;Bit of rain, snow;35;34;SSW;15;95%;92%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;95;76;A t-storm or two;92;76;SE;9;64%;81%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;71;59;Some sun;67;58;E;6;72%;6%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;79;65;A morning shower;81;67;ENE;12;54%;45%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;87;67;Sunshine and nice;88;68;SE;8;46%;2%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;68;48;Hazy sun;71;48;NNE;7;46%;3%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;44;33;Partly sunny;49;34;S;5;76%;6%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain this morning;85;76;A t-storm or two;89;76;ENE;6;78%;89%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;91;71;Sunny and nice;84;70;N;11;51%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Inc. clouds;84;61;Sunshine, pleasant;80;62;ESE;6;52%;44%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;47;28;Partly sunny;49;24;SSW;7;38%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Abundant sunshine;81;59;Sunny and nice;86;60;N;5;37%;1%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;66;45;Mostly sunny;68;44;SW;5;62%;27%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;91;64;Hazy sun;92;64;N;13;16%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;39;25;Mostly sunny;42;29;SSE;8;55%;1%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;89;74;A shower in spots;87;74;N;12;60%;49%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;86;74;Some brightening;89;75;NW;6;66%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;79;57;Hazy sunshine;81;59;E;5;48%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;SE;4;71%;62%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;58;40;A touch of rain;55;39;ESE;8;69%;92%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;92;79;Mostly sunny;93;80;SW;8;66%;27%;10

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;75;66;High clouds;74;66;SSE;7;71%;47%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;60;45;Clouds and sunshine;61;46;NNW;7;66%;8%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;49;38;Breezy with rain;50;46;SW;13;84%;99%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;81;53;An afternoon shower;64;45;N;7;57%;42%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;88;76;Partly sunny;87;78;S;6;69%;24%;6

Madrid, Spain;Breezy this morning;55;30;Clouds and sun;58;33;W;4;51%;5%;3

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;89;81;Clouds and sun, nice;90;80;NNE;7;63%;18%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;82;74;A morning t-storm;83;75;ESE;5;83%;84%;5

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon showers;89;77;A shower in the a.m.;89;76;ESE;5;65%;63%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;79;63;Sunshine, pleasant;75;59;S;10;62%;7%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. shower or two;67;47;An afternoon shower;68;49;SW;6;50%;42%;7

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;69;64;Winds subsiding;73;69;ENE;17;53%;55%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy this morning;35;25;Mostly cloudy;34;33;S;9;82%;27%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;89;74;Partly sunny, breezy;89;75;ENE;15;54%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;Sunny and warmer;87;66;NE;7;57%;1%;10

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;10;3;Decreasing clouds;17;4;SE;5;58%;26%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;33;28;Partly sunny;33;23;SW;9;74%;0%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;90;71;Hazy sunshine;83;69;NW;9;54%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;85;58;Partial sunshine;85;58;NE;9;42%;12%;7

New York, United States;Cold with sunshine;28;19;Sunny, not as cold;35;27;NE;8;31%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;63;44;Partly sunny;61;43;NW;6;70%;27%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. snow;13;2;A bit of snow;26;7;SSW;11;93%;97%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, milder;52;30;Breezy in the p.m.;53;37;W;12;57%;44%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;38;34;A bit of a.m. snow;38;28;ESE;4;61%;94%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;7;-2;Sunlit, not as cold;17;0;E;9;57%;41%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in spots;87;77;A shower;85;77;WNW;8;70%;94%;13

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;NNW;12;63%;44%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rainy times;84;74;A couple of showers;84;73;ENE;8;81%;88%;8

Paris, France;A few showers;53;42;A little p.m. rain;52;48;SW;10;62%;98%;1

Perth, Australia;Hot, becoming breezy;100;75;Mostly sunny, warm;95;74;ESE;9;44%;6%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;91;76;Downpours;87;75;SE;6;78%;100%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Increasing clouds;89;73;Showers around;89;74;NNE;9;72%;87%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, a shower;93;69;Mostly sunny;94;68;ESE;6;42%;4%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Thickening clouds;47;34;Periods of sun;47;40;SW;7;61%;37%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and snow shower;39;12;Sunny, but colder;24;9;NW;10;44%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;66;53;A touch of rain;67;53;E;8;71%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;68;42;Mostly sunny;65;39;NE;7;65%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;89;76;Mostly sunny, nice;89;75;ENE;7;59%;6%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and windy;37;30;A bit of a.m. snow;33;26;ESE;10;71%;80%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;41;33;A little p.m. rain;41;37;SSW;12;80%;83%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;An afternoon shower;84;75;WSW;9;75%;87%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;71;49;Sunny and nice;76;50;SE;4;18%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;60;48;A shower and t-storm;58;39;SE;10;69%;91%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain/snow showers;37;35;Decreasing clouds;35;35;SSW;7;80%;61%;1

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;57;48;Mostly sunny;64;50;NNW;11;52%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;79;65;A t-storm in spots;78;63;ENE;14;66%;44%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunny and nice;82;74;A shower in spots;82;75;E;12;74%;89%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cooler with a shower;69;61;Mostly sunny;76;60;N;8;72%;3%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;76;46;Sunny and nice;74;46;NNE;4;33%;2%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;83;57;Sunny and beautiful;82;58;SSW;7;45%;3%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;85;69;A shower in spots;86;70;N;9;69%;44%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;56;39;Cloudy;59;43;NNW;6;68%;15%;2

Seattle, United States;Cooler with rain;45;40;Low clouds;47;42;S;5;82%;37%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;46;19;Sunny and colder;30;15;WNW;9;40%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;52;39;Cloudy and chilly;46;37;E;8;66%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;78;A t-storm in spots;88;79;ENE;8;73%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;43;30;Mild with sunshine;52;32;S;5;65%;23%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;74;A stray shower;83;74;E;14;71%;91%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;40;37;A little a.m. rain;44;35;SSW;10;81%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;78;67;Increasing clouds;80;69;NNE;13;57%;26%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain this morning;59;58;A shower in the p.m.;68;59;NE;11;69%;66%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;37;36;Bit of rain, snow;36;36;SSW;13;83%;92%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;42;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;29;NNE;7;60%;4%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little p.m. rain;37;31;Cloudy;42;32;NE;6;71%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;53;40;Sunny;55;41;SSW;7;30%;26%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;64;51;Partly sunny;63;49;WNW;7;67%;27%;4

Tirana, Albania;Brief p.m. showers;65;43;A couple of showers;67;50;SE;7;52%;99%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;45;34;Partly sunny;52;35;NNW;9;71%;76%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, cold;18;16;Not as cold;26;24;SE;9;56%;4%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;69;55;Sunny;71;54;NW;5;46%;5%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;67;49;A shower in the p.m.;62;46;W;10;68%;58%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Frigid with clearing;3;-28;Frigid;4;-27;E;7;70%;25%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A morning shower;47;40;Low clouds;44;38;SW;4;69%;35%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;48;26;Mostly cloudy;47;35;W;6;78%;57%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;82;68;Very warm;88;70;ESE;4;41%;35%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;36;30;Mostly cloudy;38;36;S;10;80%;36%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;46;34;Mostly cloudy, mild;47;38;SSW;8;79%;44%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;61;56;Partly sunny, warmer;67;59;N;7;67%;1%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;98;66;Mostly sunny;95;72;WSW;5;43%;4%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;47;29;Mostly cloudy;42;27;NE;2;57%;44%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather