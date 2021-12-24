Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 24, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;90;78;Humid;89;78;SSW;7;77%;36%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;81;68;Mostly cloudy;79;71;NW;7;64%;5%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;26;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;29;ENE;2;70%;3%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;66;50;Turning cloudy;65;53;WSW;6;69%;24%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Occasional rain;48;29;Sunshine and colder;33;26;E;14;70%;33%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;14;9;Mostly cloudy, cold;20;18;N;3;73%;44%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;43;32;An afternoon flurry;43;32;N;5;65%;55%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Much colder;8;-2;Snow;15;4;NE;10;70%;89%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;95;70;Sunny and hot;99;71;S;7;33%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;58;43;Variable cloudiness;58;45;SW;5;70%;2%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;70;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;60;N;8;64%;27%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;64;41;Plenty of sun;58;36;NW;11;51%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;89;71;Sunshine and nice;90;71;SE;7;66%;29%;7

Bangalore, India;Sunny;82;56;Plenty of sun;82;58;ESE;5;51%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;92;77;An afternoon shower;88;77;SE;6;66%;81%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;60;48;Cloudy;61;47;W;10;79%;28%;1

Beijing, China;Sunshine, but colder;27;14;Sunny, but cold;25;12;NNW;11;12%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy, mild;56;45;Cloudy with a shower;53;45;SSE;5;76%;98%;0

Berlin, Germany;A little a.m. rain;44;20;Sunshine and colder;27;18;ESE;3;72%;0%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A passing shower;69;54;A passing shower;70;52;SE;5;70%;85%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;74;65;A t-storm in spots;81;64;E;8;69%;91%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Milder with rain;47;42;Rain, then snow;44;32;N;4;89%;100%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;46;39;Morning rain, cloudy;40;36;ENE;7;91%;78%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;41;39;Variable clouds;51;36;WSW;9;66%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;An afternoon shower;46;33;Cloudy;47;32;ENE;4;79%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and warm;92;73;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;ESE;7;50%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;66;A little a.m. rain;78;66;NE;5;57%;89%;3

Busan, South Korea;Thickening clouds;52;25;Colder;34;18;NW;16;35%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;66;51;Mostly sunny;67;51;NE;8;43%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;77;64;Partly sunny, nice;80;64;SE;12;55%;2%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;65;Partly sunny;83;69;E;3;64%;42%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;88;69;Hazy sunshine;87;70;E;3;69%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy;54;44;A little a.m. rain;45;35;SW;13;66%;56%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;89;71;Sunny and nice;86;70;NE;6;63%;1%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;33;21;Mostly sunny, chilly;31;25;W;6;85%;1%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;83;73;Clearing;82;72;NE;9;57%;2%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;75;65;Partly sunny, warm;81;61;S;9;44%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;ENE;9;70%;80%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;70;52;Hazy sunshine;72;54;ESE;3;72%;4%;4

Denver, United States;A shower or two;53;33;Sunshine and mild;58;33;SSW;7;28%;9%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;77;59;Hazy sun;79;58;NNW;4;65%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower and t-storm;88;76;Rain and a t-storm;82;76;SW;7;83%;98%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Occasional rain;51;45;Afternoon rain;47;43;SE;22;94%;98%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;57;42;An afternoon shower;57;42;E;6;31%;89%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;61;57;Periods of rain;62;59;W;16;87%;99%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;74;66;Showers around;72;59;NNE;5;91%;73%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;62;A p.m. t-storm;70;63;ENE;6;91%;90%;6

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;78;64;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;E;8;63%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Bitterly cold;15;11;Sunshine and cold;18;9;NNW;11;86%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;WNW;4;67%;66%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;76;63;Mostly cloudy;72;55;ENE;9;62%;66%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;68;Breezy in the p.m.;80;69;ENE;13;56%;33%;4

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;Hazy sun;88;62;ESE;5;42%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;66;44;Cloudy;67;49;NE;5;49%;26%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;45;44;Milder;53;48;SSW;10;65%;10%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;76;A t-storm or two;87;76;W;9;79%;97%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;79;74;Sun and some clouds;83;73;N;10;48%;13%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;81;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;59;NNE;10;69%;86%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;49;33;Cloudy;55;37;SE;5;34%;64%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;81;59;Partly sunny;80;63;WSW;6;50%;12%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;38;Partly sunny, cool;59;38;SE;4;70%;28%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;85;59;Hazy sunshine;84;62;N;13;26%;2%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow at times;29;27;A bit of a.m. snow;37;17;WSW;11;81%;49%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;86;76;A stray shower;87;76;N;7;60%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;A t-storm around;90;73;NW;5;65%;84%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;77;60;Hazy sunshine;81;63;SE;3;52%;2%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;N;3;76%;91%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;54;41;Occasional rain;52;41;W;6;78%;99%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;92;77;Nice with some sun;90;78;SW;6;70%;14%;8

Lima, Peru;Sunny intervals;70;64;Partly sunny;70;63;SSE;6;72%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A little rain;60;56;Cloudy, rain ending;61;55;WSW;9;92%;95%;1

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;50;45;A shower in the a.m.;46;42;E;12;87%;87%;0

Los Angeles, United States;A little a.m. rain;60;51;A couple of showers;54;45;SSW;5;88%;98%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;86;76;Partly sunny;84;76;SSW;7;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Cloudy;55;49;Periods of rain;53;49;WSW;5;73%;99%;0

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;89;80;Turning sunny, nice;89;80;ENE;13;61%;2%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;SW;4;84%;97%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny, nice;89;77;A t-storm around;90;78;E;6;61%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;82;59;Not as warm;71;57;S;13;65%;4%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;74;43;Sunny and nice;75;42;N;4;32%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Nice with sunshine;77;67;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;SE;6;57%;1%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Snow this afternoon;25;13;A snow shower;24;17;WSW;12;72%;74%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;90;78;Partly sunny, nice;90;78;E;12;63%;27%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;84;73;Mostly sunny;80;63;SSE;11;53%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;20;13;Some sleet;24;22;N;1;78%;82%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cold;16;11;A bit of a.m. snow;26;11;WSW;9;59%;81%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;81;69;Hazy sunshine;84;71;NNE;6;58%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Winds subsiding;77;60;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;61;NE;11;72%;94%;5

New York, United States;Variable cloudiness;46;41;Periods of rain;48;43;WNW;7;76%;93%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;55;37;Mostly sunny;58;40;SE;4;67%;5%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;35;8;Cloudy, much colder;15;12;N;6;96%;92%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;55;48;A shower or two;54;33;NW;11;43%;91%;2

Oslo, Norway;Cold;18;13;Partly sunny, cold;22;9;NW;5;68%;6%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;23;16;Cloudy, some sleet;24;21;W;9;87%;83%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;87;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;E;7;71%;86%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;87;76;A shower and t-storm;87;75;NW;8;78%;95%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;85;74;A morning shower;83;73;E;5;84%;81%;6

Paris, France;A couple of showers;49;46;A little p.m. rain;49;46;S;4;78%;98%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;102;73;Sunshine, very hot;105;82;E;11;24%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;More clouds than sun;84;74;Mostly cloudy;83;74;NNW;5;78%;66%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;89;76;A t-storm in spots;92;77;NE;10;68%;85%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;87;67;An afternoon shower;90;66;SE;6;59%;55%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;46;27;Cloudy and colder;29;16;ENE;7;87%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;30;0;Sunny, but very cold;12;-2;NNW;11;26%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;70;52;A shower in the p.m.;70;54;ESE;9;61%;83%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Rain this afternoon;67;55;Breezy with rain;64;57;SW;15;89%;98%;1

Recife, Brazil;Rather cloudy;90;78;A couple of showers;89;78;NNE;7;67%;93%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;33;30;Cloudy;35;26;NE;8;69%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;28;21;A snow shower;28;25;W;11;81%;74%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;78;68;Mostly sunny, nice;78;67;ENE;8;62%;2%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;78;58;Not as warm;71;55;NE;8;41%;66%;1

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;59;53;Periods of rain;61;51;SSE;11;77%;99%;0

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;29;3;A little p.m. snow;14;5;SSW;5;75%;90%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun;54;49;Periods of rain;51;44;W;14;82%;93%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;78;67;A shower and t-storm;78;65;ENE;10;70%;90%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;83;74;A shower in the a.m.;83;73;ESE;7;75%;73%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;73;59;Sunny and beautiful;74;61;NNW;6;76%;2%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;77;49;Sunny and nice;75;52;NE;4;27%;3%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;86;63;Mostly sunny;88;64;SW;6;28%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of showers;86;71;An afternoon shower;85;71;N;10;76%;60%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;59;51;Cloudy, rain ending;60;51;N;6;92%;96%;1

Seattle, United States;A little rain;42;36;Bit of rain, snow;37;26;NNW;8;80%;97%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Colder with flurries;37;5;Hazy and very cold;17;7;NW;9;24%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;58;34;Cloudy and chilly;41;30;NNW;11;48%;9%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;N;8;70%;66%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;44;32;Variable clouds;47;35;SW;7;74%;12%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunlit and beautiful;84;75;Nice with sunshine;84;74;E;9;62%;28%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and frigid;19;14;Sunny, but cold;24;17;WNW;6;72%;14%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;79;71;Humid with some sun;82;70;NNE;11;65%;30%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;A few showers;68;62;A touch of rain;65;57;ENE;8;72%;91%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of a.m. snow;22;20;Mostly cloudy;26;19;NW;12;60%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;52;37;Cloudy;49;36;N;6;59%;75%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny;37;22;More sun than clouds;37;26;NW;7;48%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;50;38;Mostly sunny;51;36;N;7;32%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sunshine;63;47;Mostly sunny;62;46;NE;5;57%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;56;45;A couple of showers;64;54;ESE;6;59%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;50;44;Showers around;60;34;NNW;8;43%;80%;3

Toronto, Canada;An afternoon shower;40;38;A little rain;43;34;W;8;91%;80%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;64;52;Mostly cloudy;71;55;S;4;50%;1%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;69;51;High clouds;68;51;S;5;64%;16%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-6;-33;Turning colder;-3;-27;WNW;5;78%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow and rain;38;28;Cold, morning snow;31;18;NE;5;74%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;52;43;Rain, then snow late;45;30;NNW;5;76%;97%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;88;65;Sunshine and warm;90;66;NNE;5;49%;31%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow;30;17;A snow shower;25;20;SW;9;65%;74%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of wet snow;34;19;Sunshine and colder;25;14;W;9;85%;0%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;65;58;Breezy;65;59;SE;18;73%;44%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;87;60;Sunny and pleasant;88;63;NW;4;57%;3%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;34;12;Mostly sunny, chilly;31;13;NE;2;39%;3%;2

