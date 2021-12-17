Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 17, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;90;78;Turning sunny, humid;89;78;S;6;79%;33%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, nice;81;64;High clouds;82;64;NE;5;49%;0%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;54;42;Partly sunny;57;43;ESE;8;73%;81%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;58;47;Plenty of sun;59;45;E;5;74%;3%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog early in the day;48;43;Fog early in the day;48;42;NW;5;96%;67%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and cold;22;19;A morning flurry;25;13;NE;4;78%;43%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;58;39;Clouding up, warm;65;43;SSW;5;35%;4%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy this morning;27;22;Low clouds;25;14;SSE;6;80%;24%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;96;73;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;ESE;6;48%;8%;13

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;54;43;A touch of rain;47;41;NNE;13;76%;97%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;68;62;Breezy with some sun;71;60;SW;16;59%;3%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;An afternoon shower;72;48;Brilliant sunshine;68;45;NNE;6;65%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;74;SE;5;82%;96%;2

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;83;59;Hazy sunshine;78;57;ENE;6;66%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing and hot;99;79;Partly sunny, nice;90;71;ENE;7;49%;5%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Areas of low clouds;58;42;Mostly sunny;57;41;N;6;74%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and chilly;32;19;Partly sunny;41;19;WNW;11;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog early in the day;42;33;Showers of rain/snow;41;31;W;7;59%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy with a shower;43;41;Cloudy with a shower;45;42;WNW;5;96%;81%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;69;49;An afternoon shower;68;49;SE;5;69%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;80;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;67;NW;5;80%;88%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;45;36;Breezy in the a.m.;42;37;NW;12;72%;24%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;45;42;Fog early in the day;46;42;ENE;4;98%;46%;0

Bucharest, Romania;A thick cloud cover;39;30;Mostly cloudy;37;27;SW;4;64%;36%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;45;33;Clearing;42;32;WNW;5;66%;21%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;80;65;Sunny and pleasant;83;69;E;10;63%;0%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;82;68;A p.m. t-storm;81;67;NE;6;50%;80%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and cooler;41;23;Sunshine, but cold;39;32;W;9;40%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;65;51;Sunny;66;52;SW;10;46%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;81;58;Mostly sunny, warm;86;61;SE;9;42%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;79;68;Partly sunny;79;68;ESE;4;65%;44%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;85;73;Hazy sun;87;72;NNE;10;67%;4%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;38;37;Breezy in the p.m.;40;28;NW;13;69%;26%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Thunderstorms;87;76;Downpours;86;76;NNE;6;79%;100%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds and fog;41;35;Fog early in the day;43;39;WNW;6;99%;3%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;80;71;Breezy in the p.m.;80;71;NNE;15;74%;12%;4

Dallas, United States;A t-shower in spots;76;51;A shower and t-storm;53;33;NNE;19;60%;66%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;NE;10;72%;66%;8

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;66;44;Hazy sunshine;66;43;WNW;10;53%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;43;17;Sunshine;45;28;SSW;5;24%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;83;58;Hazy sun;80;58;NW;6;64%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;94;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;SE;5;70%;65%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Fog early in the day;49;40;Fog early in the day;49;39;SE;6;93%;40%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, not as cool;54;31;Mild with sunshine;57;37;NNE;6;23%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy with a shower;61;57;A couple of showers;61;58;ESE;21;81%;88%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;75;61;Partly sunny;70;56;NNE;7;50%;3%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;78;58;A t-storm in spots;68;57;ESE;6;87%;88%;6

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;86;69;A shower in the p.m.;86;66;SSE;7;60%;60%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;35;29;A morning shower;39;31;NW;11;95%;91%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. shower;90;74;High clouds;92;75;N;9;49%;11%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;82;57;Not as warm;70;54;ENE;7;49%;4%;3

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;82;70;A p.m. shower or two;82;71;ENE;14;67%;93%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;82;60;Partly sunny;81;60;ENE;6;37%;0%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;61;34;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;NW;5;39%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Chilly with rain;44;40;A bit of rain;44;39;NNE;15;86%;96%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;S;6;79%;66%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;84;78;Becoming cloudy;83;77;N;9;57%;22%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cool with low clouds;65;51;Brief p.m. showers;67;53;NNE;6;71%;99%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, not as cool;53;17;Plenty of sunshine;51;23;S;5;10%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, nice;75;49;Lots of sun, nice;77;49;NE;7;18%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;66;40;Hazy sunshine;67;38;SE;4;54%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;85;60;Hazy sunshine;82;59;NNW;14;23%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers of rain/snow;39;33;Morning snow showers;34;32;WSW;8;75%;97%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;88;75;A stray shower;87;76;NE;13;59%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A morning t-storm;81;71;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;5;64%;39%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;78;59;Hazy sunshine;79;61;N;5;59%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;81;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;75;NE;4;86%;100%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A.M. showers, cloudy;52;40;A bit of rain;55;40;ESE;8;76%;90%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;91;75;Decreasing clouds;91;74;SSW;5;68%;4%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;69;63;Some sun;69;63;SSE;7;73%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;63;48;Sunny;62;48;ENE;7;74%;18%;2

London, United Kingdom;Fog early in the day;50;45;Fog early in the day;50;42;E;8;90%;40%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;66;42;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;NNE;5;38%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;77;Mostly sunny;85;77;SSW;7;76%;41%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;56;34;Fog to sun;53;37;ENE;3;68%;33%;2

Male, Maldives;Clearing;87;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;81;ENE;10;67%;66%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;N;5;84%;93%;4

Manila, Philippines;A couple of showers;87;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;ENE;5;65%;80%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;71;Breezy, not as hot;87;59;ESE;17;59%;57%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine and nice;72;47;Partly sunny;70;45;SW;5;44%;30%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;75;A shower or two;81;73;SE;10;74%;97%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;35;32;Cloudy, p.m. snow;35;33;NW;9;69%;95%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;91;80;Breezy;89;79;ENE;14;68%;44%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;75;61;Breezy in the p.m.;79;63;NE;11;62%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Colder;40;20;Colder, p.m. snow;22;18;NNE;4;61%;95%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;35;28;Low clouds;29;24;SSW;6;91%;91%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;84;72;Hazy sunshine;89;72;N;6;52%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy and breezy;76;58;A t-storm around;79;61;NE;12;64%;66%;10

New York, United States;Breezy with some sun;59;40;Rain, breezy, cooler;44;37;NNW;19;82%;98%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;61;44;Partly sunny;61;46;SSE;7;70%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;26;23;A little p.m. snow;27;18;W;11;94%;93%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasingly windy;54;34;Partly sunny, chilly;45;37;W;7;50%;7%;3

Oslo, Norway;Lots of sun, colder;30;26;Cloudy;35;31;NNW;3;98%;2%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;36;19;Colder with snow;22;15;NE;11;68%;100%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;88;78;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;ESE;10;69%;92%;12

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;75;A thunderstorm;86;75;NW;5;83%;85%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain this afternoon;86;74;Afternoon showers;87;74;E;5;81%;83%;5

Paris, France;Cloudy;48;38;Mostly sunny;47;40;ENE;7;89%;0%;1

Perth, Australia;Showers around;72;61;A refreshing breeze;71;57;S;14;63%;7%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;90;78;Becoming cloudy;87;74;NNE;10;59%;11%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;90;77;A.M. showers, cloudy;85;74;NE;10;83%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;92;66;Clouds and sun;93;66;SE;6;48%;29%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;An afternoon shower;42;37;Decreasing clouds;42;40;WSW;5;65%;49%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Winds subsiding;21;4;A bit of p.m. snow;30;12;NNW;4;42%;96%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;66;53;Periods of rain;67;53;N;8;71%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;69;45;Sunny and pleasant;70;48;ESE;4;70%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;78;A morning shower;87;78;ENE;9;65%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;44;40;A little a.m. rain;46;43;SE;9;88%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;40;34;Rain/snow showers;42;37;W;12;91%;94%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;84;75;A little a.m. rain;81;72;ESE;9;70%;92%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;80;61;High clouds and warm;82;61;SSE;8;32%;1%;2

Rome, Italy;Sunny;57;32;Plenty of sunshine;55;29;NNE;6;68%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;35;23;Cloudy;36;32;WNW;8;69%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;52;41;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;40;NE;7;70%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;78;68;Humid with a t-storm;78;67;ENE;9;72%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;83;75;Breezy with a shower;82;75;E;15;76%;85%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine, pleasant;76;66;Mostly sunny, humid;76;66;NNW;6;87%;44%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;Mostly sunny;75;49;NNE;4;33%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;82;56;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;SW;7;38%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;85;71;A couple of showers;83;70;N;10;78%;90%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;62;41;Sunny and pleasant;62;48;E;6;69%;7%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;42;37;Periods of rain;48;38;SSE;10;82%;99%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Colder with sunshine;26;17;P.M. snow showers;36;25;W;4;38%;97%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and chilly;50;34;Partly sunny, chilly;45;34;WSW;7;54%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;78;WSW;10;74%;70%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers of rain/snow;39;28;Rain/snow showers;34;24;WSW;10;78%;85%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;85;76;Mostly sunny;85;75;ENE;15;66%;71%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Thickening clouds;39;29;Turning sunny;39;34;NW;7;94%;10%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sun and clouds;79;68;Warmer;89;74;N;13;57%;2%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;66;59;Low clouds;64;60;E;9;63%;14%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;37;32;Rain/snow showers;40;35;WNW;11;97%;94%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;51;33;Clouds and sun;57;40;ENE;5;44%;0%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;51;35;Mostly cloudy, mild;53;36;NNW;5;64%;42%;1

Tehran, Iran;Some sun;53;41;Rain and drizzle;49;41;ENE;5;59%;96%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Morning showers;64;53;A little a.m. rain;63;51;S;12;59%;58%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;56;31;Mostly sunny;51;27;NE;5;48%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain this morning;53;36;Breezy in the a.m.;46;34;NNW;12;40%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;40;30;Colder with snow;33;26;NNW;16;85%;96%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and some clouds;62;54;Breezy in the p.m.;61;52;NNW;13;70%;67%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;61;43;Partly sunny;60;45;WNW;5;79%;3%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-2;-28;Mostly cloudy;9;-15;SW;5;73%;9%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;39;35;Pouring rain;44;37;S;6;78%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;45;39;Decreasing clouds;43;39;WNW;8;54%;15%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Lots of sun, warm;88;62;Sunny and warm;85;57;ESE;5;43%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;37;32;A bit of p.m. snow;38;36;WNW;10;70%;92%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy;39;33;Cloudy;37;35;W;11;95%;42%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;61;55;Milder;68;58;N;11;61%;5%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;67;Sunny and pleasant;90;69;NW;6;52%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. shower or two;43;30;An afternoon shower;42;29;NE;2;75%;81%;1

