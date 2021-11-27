Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 27, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;87;78;A morning shower;87;77;SSW;8;81%;66%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;86;76;Sunny and nice;85;72;WNW;11;60%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;64;51;Decreasing clouds;69;49;NE;4;56%;10%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;61;48;Morning showers;52;50;W;18;63%;100%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with rain;41;35;A couple of showers;43;35;NW;9;84%;94%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;4;-4;Very cold;0;-4;NNE;4;75%;1%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;55;40;Brilliant sunshine;62;43;E;6;52%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy this morning;19;-4;Frigid with sunshine;9;-8;SE;5;94%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine;90;71;Couple of t-storms;78;64;SSW;10;80%;96%;5

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;70;57;Sunshine and nice;67;64;S;7;71%;33%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A passing shower;70;60;Cloudy with a shower;74;62;SW;6;65%;85%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;75;52;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;WNW;6;51%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower and t-storm;89;74;Cloudy, p.m. rain;85;75;SSE;5;83%;93%;2

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;68;A shower and t-storm;75;67;ENE;7;88%;98%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;88;74;Clouds and sun, nice;88;78;NNE;6;54%;27%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;58;41;Winds subsiding;55;39;WNW;18;55%;7%;2

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;48;32;Overcast and mild;50;32;N;4;73%;19%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;56;49;Cloudy, p.m. rain;60;41;SW;9;73%;91%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;39;32;Cloudy and chilly;37;33;WNW;4;82%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;68;49;A little a.m. rain;69;50;SE;5;71%;74%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy;83;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;67;NW;13;74%;66%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy and chilly;36;36;A touch of a.m. rain;39;30;NW;7;94%;62%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;40;35;Showers of rain/snow;41;34;NW;5;73%;98%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing and mild;59;34;Partly sunny, mild;58;43;SE;5;83%;72%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Variable clouds;42;36;Cloudy;50;31;NW;5;79%;44%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;83;67;A shower and t-storm;68;61;SSW;7;90%;100%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Considerable clouds;82;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;65;NE;6;50%;80%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;54;37;Mostly cloudy;60;42;WNW;5;59%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;82;65;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;68;NE;5;22%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny intervals;69;61;A little a.m. rain;72;57;W;8;71%;59%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;83;69;A shower or two;83;69;SE;3;65%;84%;6

Chennai, India;Morning t-storms;84;78;Humid with showers;83;77;ENE;8;89%;100%;1

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;43;32;Sun and some clouds;39;27;NW;14;57%;0%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray t-shower;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;82;74;SW;6;85%;96%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;A touch of rain;42;35;A couple of showers;39;30;ENE;7;88%;88%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Windy and humid;86;76;Windy;85;75;NNE;19;68%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;A little p.m. rain;58;48;Plenty of sunshine;62;40;NE;7;57%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain and drizzle;91;76;Downpours;86;76;S;12;80%;92%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;75;59;Hazy sunshine;78;57;ENE;3;69%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;33;Mostly sunny, warmer;66;40;SSW;7;33%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;81;59;Hazy sun;84;61;NNW;5;54%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;94;76;A heavy thunderstorm;87;75;SSE;4;74%;85%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy this morning;41;32;Periods of sun;41;36;WNW;7;94%;44%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;57;40;Mostly cloudy;59;42;ENE;5;42%;18%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;60;46;Mostly sunny;57;51;W;15;54%;6%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun;77;61;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;N;4;54%;4%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;76;53;Partly sunny;79;56;NE;6;55%;4%;13

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;79;65;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;N;5;61%;13%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Colder with flurries;23;19;Cloudy and cold;24;20;NE;13;75%;77%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around;85;76;A heavy thunderstorm;88;76;NNW;6;77%;98%;2

Hong Kong, China;Sunny;81;61;Partly sunny;80;63;ENE;5;56%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;84;71;Partly sunny, breezy;84;72;NE;14;57%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;83;66;Turning cloudy;84;69;ENE;6;54%;30%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;74;50;Hazy sunshine;73;48;N;5;51%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;62;56;Clouds and sun, nice;63;59;SSW;11;74%;29%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;90;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;73;WSW;8;77%;90%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;91;77;Humid with sunshine;89;78;NNW;7;68%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Low clouds;71;55;A p.m. t-storm;75;59;NW;10;66%;90%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;62;36;Clouds and sun;59;36;WSW;4;43%;66%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;88;61;Hazy sun;90;65;NE;10;26%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning shower;68;46;Hazy sunshine;70;46;SSW;4;56%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;96;74;Warm with hazy sun;97;74;N;13;31%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;53;30;Cloudy;46;43;SSE;5;92%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunshine, a shower;87;75;A shower in spots;88;75;NNE;7;56%;86%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Overcast;88;74;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SSW;5;65%;91%;5

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;82;66;Hazy sunshine;84;65;NNW;6;56%;0%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;Afternoon showers;89;77;NNW;4;74%;93%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds, p.m. showers;56;41;A couple of showers;59;42;NNW;7;62%;93%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;76;Variable cloudiness;88;77;SSW;6;75%;31%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;68;63;Cloudy;68;63;SSE;8;77%;41%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;56;50;Periods of sun;59;55;NNW;9;56%;31%;2

London, United Kingdom;Rain tapering off;43;32;Clouds and sun, cold;39;31;WNW;11;69%;61%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;78;54;Sunny and warm;79;57;NE;4;27%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;A shower in the p.m.;85;76;Partly sunny;85;77;SSW;6;76%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;48;34;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;44;W;12;47%;23%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;A morning shower;85;79;W;12;73%;92%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;NE;4;79%;80%;3

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;90;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;78;NE;5;66%;87%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;72;49;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;W;7;58%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine and nice;72;45;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;NNE;5;46%;29%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;Sunny and pleasant;76;64;WNW;5;65%;13%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Rain tapering off;41;32;A little p.m. rain;36;33;E;6;79%;95%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny intervals;85;78;A morning shower;89;78;ESE;7;67%;80%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;78;65;Couple of t-storms;75;65;S;7;70%;99%;3

Montreal, Canada;Windy and colder;29;21;Increasing clouds;29;21;NNE;1;63%;17%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rain/snow showers;37;35;Low clouds;41;32;SSW;9;78%;38%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;93;77;Hazy and less humid;94;76;NNE;6;41%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;60;A p.m. t-storm;78;61;NE;11;65%;91%;11

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;42;34;Rain and snow shower;43;36;WSW;5;65%;58%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;73;54;Partly sunny;78;53;W;6;71%;4%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;19;19;A bit of a.m. snow;24;14;SW;14;89%;59%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;52;40;Sunny and warmer;58;36;NE;8;50%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;25;24;Cloudy;31;17;NNE;6;55%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy and colder;29;15;Cloudy;28;18;NE;5;64%;40%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;78;ESE;11;73%;94%;8

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;84;75;A thunderstorm;85;75;NW;7;86%;90%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;Mostly sunny;89;75;ENE;7;69%;28%;8

Paris, France;Occasional rain;43;36;Chilly with rain;43;34;NNW;12;57%;92%;0

Perth, Australia;Hot, becoming breezy;99;68;Breezy in the p.m.;85;63;SSW;11;39%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;82;77;A morning shower;81;76;N;8;74%;95%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;89;76;Couple of t-storms;90;75;NE;10;75%;94%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray shower;88;65;A shower in places;90;65;SE;5;50%;56%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and snow shower;39;31;Cloudy and chilly;34;28;NW;4;88%;81%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and milder;50;20;Mostly cloudy;49;30;SE;3;58%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;69;52;Showers around;70;53;NE;8;64%;83%;7

Rabat, Morocco;An afternoon shower;63;47;Mostly sunny;60;43;SSE;5;65%;5%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;79;A morning shower;88;78;ENE;8;63%;91%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. snow;38;32;A little snow;43;34;W;9;75%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;Bit of rain, snow;36;29;Cloudy, snow showers;32;30;E;3;89%;87%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm or two;88;69;A morning t-storm;81;69;NNE;7;79%;56%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;N;7;24%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;58;47;A shower and t-storm;55;41;WSW;9;65%;99%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;29;28;A little icy mix;30;25;NE;11;66%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;50;Plenty of sun;68;50;NNE;6;70%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;81;66;A couple of t-storms;79;66;ENE;9;72%;99%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;84;76;A couple of showers;84;74;SE;7;75%;93%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;75;62;Partly sunny;75;60;N;6;81%;2%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;ENE;6;32%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;73;52;Sunny and warmer;83;55;SW;7;29%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray shower;87;71;A shower in places;88;71;N;8;62%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;55;37;Clouds and sun;53;48;NNW;5;75%;85%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain, becoming heavy;54;53;Periods of rain;56;51;S;8;93%;100%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;51;22;Increasing clouds;50;25;N;2;66%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;61;54;Partly sunny, mild;64;55;ESE;9;56%;60%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A few p.m. showers;93;73;Cloudy with a shower;87;77;WNW;5;74%;92%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;59;38;Partly sunny;56;41;SE;8;67%;89%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;85;76;A passing shower;86;76;E;9;71%;91%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A flurry;34;28;Cloudy and chilly;32;24;NNE;8;77%;9%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with a shower;66;60;Cloudy with a shower;67;61;S;16;70%;82%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A few showers;68;67;Winds subsiding;77;71;ESE;17;68%;28%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Afternoon flurries;32;30;Cloudy, snow showers;31;28;ESE;11;67%;87%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;51;32;Mostly cloudy;54;36;ENE;4;46%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as cool;53;40;Partly sunny, mild;59;42;NNW;5;64%;21%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;61;43;Partial sunshine;58;44;SE;5;33%;4%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;80;64;Partly sunny;79;64;ENE;4;52%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;60;51;Rain;64;48;SSW;8;74%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;44;Plenty of sunshine;58;41;E;10;45%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;35;29;Snow at times;35;26;N;9;78%;98%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Windy;75;61;Clouds and sun;70;53;W;6;61%;71%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;66;50;Breezy in the p.m.;60;46;W;13;60%;18%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;28;-1;Hazy and colder;14;-9;ESE;6;68%;29%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, heavy at times;49;48;Rain;53;48;S;5;71%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and chilly;37;32;Morning snow, cloudy;35;29;WNW;7;93%;81%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, warm;85;61;Remaining very warm;89;61;E;4;44%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;35;32;Cloudy, p.m. snow;34;30;ENE;6;86%;99%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A thick cloud cover;36;30;A wintry mix;40;33;S;6;98%;99%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;60;57;Showers around;66;62;NNW;13;83%;94%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;91;76;Increasing clouds;90;74;NNW;5;63%;7%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;51;33;Clouds and sun;52;37;ENE;2;65%;41%;2

