Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, October 22, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;83;77;Cloudy with a shower;85;77;SW;8;84%;81%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;94;81;Sunny and less humid;94;80;NNW;7;47%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;79;56;Sunny and pleasant;81;55;WNW;6;26%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;73;60;Overcast, showers;69;59;ENE;5;73%;98%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;54;44;Partly sunny;55;43;S;7;83%;27%;1

Anchorage, United States;An afternoon shower;42;35;An afternoon shower;44;35;NNE;9;72%;55%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but cool;63;42;Plenty of sunshine;65;44;E;7;29%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy and cooler;42;35;Windy, not as cool;54;43;SW;20;68%;43%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;Rain and a t-storm;80;64;SSW;10;82%;71%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;74;58;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;SSW;6;75%;36%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;59;58;Rain and drizzle;61;59;NE;19;66%;94%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;Sunny and nice;88;62;WNW;6;27%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;87;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;74;WSW;5;76%;83%;4

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;86;69;A couple of t-storms;81;67;WNW;3;74%;77%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;ENE;7;73%;69%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;68;54;Mostly sunny;67;53;N;8;68%;1%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;64;36;Abundant sunshine;64;37;S;5;54%;4%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable clouds;62;48;Cooler with some sun;52;40;NNW;6;75%;27%;2

Berlin, Germany;Windy;50;43;Partly sunny;53;38;W;11;52%;12%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in places;64;49;Showers, mainly late;64;47;ESE;6;77%;96%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;65;Periods of sun;83;67;N;8;66%;55%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;61;43;Partly sunny;54;35;NNW;10;59%;6%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;53;45;Partly sunny;54;40;S;5;73%;6%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;73;51;A couple of showers;68;46;SE;5;75%;70%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Becoming cloudy;60;45;Mostly sunny;56;34;WNW;7;48%;1%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain this afternoon;81;60;Not as warm;69;46;SSW;6;66%;25%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;66;Showers around;84;67;NNE;5;41%;67%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;65;51;Mostly sunny;68;51;N;6;59%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;More sun than clouds;82;67;Sunshine, pleasant;82;65;N;8;45%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;64;54;A shower in the a.m.;64;54;ESE;10;61%;55%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A thunderstorm;83;69;SE;4;63%;64%;9

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;91;79;A stray shower;92;78;SSE;6;71%;74%;5

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;55;45;Partly sunny;55;47;ESE;6;50%;26%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;84;78;Showers around;84;76;S;7;77%;87%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;48;44;Mostly sunny;51;40;WNW;8;59%;31%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing, less humid;95;79;Partly sunny;88;79;ENE;11;59%;23%;8

Dallas, United States;Brilliant sunshine;84;68;Clouds and sun;86;72;S;10;65%;6%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;90;70;Breezy in the p.m.;90;71;E;11;62%;4%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;88;67;Sunshine;87;68;SSE;5;56%;26%;5

Denver, United States;Nice with some sun;73;42;Clouds and sun, nice;67;42;NNE;5;24%;22%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;88;72;Mostly sunny;88;70;NNW;5;70%;27%;6

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;99;76;Humid, p.m. showers;91;76;ESE;5;71%;100%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;53;46;Periods of rain;57;53;S;12;78%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast and cooler;52;36;Sunny and warmer;59;38;NNE;4;35%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;72;61;A morning shower;70;64;E;9;77%;64%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;69;63;Decreasing clouds;73;64;NNE;6;65%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;82;63;Mostly sunny;86;66;NE;6;36%;4%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;85;72;A t-storm or two;86;71;ESE;5;76%;83%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of rain;43;36;Chilly with a shower;40;27;NNW;15;85%;58%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;89;76;A couple of t-storms;89;76;WSW;5;79%;77%;8

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;73;63;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;NNE;6;67%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;86;75;Partly sunny, breezy;86;75;ENE;16;52%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sunshine;90;68;Increasing clouds;92;68;NE;5;43%;23%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;85;60;Some sun;72;59;NE;8;65%;68%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;64;55;Mostly sunny;67;54;SSW;7;75%;27%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;76;A thunderstorm;90;76;ENE;7;70%;64%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;96;80;Sunshine;91;80;N;8;63%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;75;55;Sunny and warmer;86;56;S;10;12%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as warm;73;39;Sunny and pleasant;72;37;N;7;13%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;88;73;Hazy sun, less humid;94;67;WNW;10;36%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;73;63;A little rain;72;60;SSE;5;84%;71%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;81;Sunny and very warm;102;80;N;10;19%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;61;44;Cooler;54;39;W;13;49%;41%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;89;80;Increasingly windy;90;78;NE;16;62%;80%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;NNW;6;69%;69%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;92;74;Hazy sun;90;74;N;5;64%;5%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;NNW;5;77%;82%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;68;37;Mostly sunny;70;38;W;10;21%;1%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;A t-storm or two;83;75;SSW;5;83%;86%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;64;58;Periods of sun;64;57;SSE;10;80%;20%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;74;54;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;N;6;54%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;57;43;Partly sunny;57;48;S;7;75%;7%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;72;59;Low clouds breaking;70;54;SSE;6;59%;14%;3

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;81;76;Low clouds breaking;83;75;SSW;9;70%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;69;44;Mostly sunny;67;40;SW;3;50%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Increasing clouds;87;82;Clouds and sun, nice;88;82;WSW;10;62%;71%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;76;A t-storm around;88;77;NE;4;77%;64%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;92;79;E;6;62%;55%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;75;57;Cooler;58;49;SW;11;83%;84%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;72;55;A t-storm around;74;54;SSW;6;57%;64%;7

Miami, United States;Humid with a t-storm;84;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;78;ENE;9;75%;81%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with a shower;48;38;A couple of showers;46;36;W;13;74%;69%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds, nice;89;78;Nice with some sun;88;78;ESE;8;69%;42%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A little p.m. rain;79;60;Cooler;65;54;S;5;78%;58%;4

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;51;38;Cloudy;48;38;WNW;1;63%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;Breezy with some sun;56;41;An afternoon shower;49;38;WSW;11;57%;78%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;97;76;Brilliant sunshine;91;76;NNW;9;64%;6%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;Mostly sunny;83;59;NNE;10;49%;14%;13

New York, United States;Not as warm;69;52;Cooler;60;48;WNW;5;60%;27%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;W;9;45%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;42;36;A p.m. shower or two;42;39;SSW;19;55%;82%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few p.m. showers;68;56;Partly sunny;67;49;NNE;11;42%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;48;35;Mostly sunny;49;35;SE;4;63%;23%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with some sun;48;33;Mostly cloudy;49;33;S;5;66%;57%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;85;75;Sun and some clouds;85;77;ESE;13;63%;29%;13

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;84;76;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;SSW;7;79%;76%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;74;E;5;85%;67%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;57;45;Mostly sunny;59;39;SE;3;53%;4%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;73;51;Clouds rolling in;75;54;SSE;8;53%;2%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;86;76;Clearing, a t-storm;89;76;N;6;74%;85%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;76;A t-storm around;91;76;ENE;12;65%;55%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;69;A t-storm around;92;70;SE;5;61%;51%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;52;40;A shower in the a.m.;51;33;W;8;60%;56%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;62;34;Abundant sunshine;61;33;NNE;4;57%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;66;53;Showers, some heavy;66;53;SSW;8;75%;92%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;72;50;Mostly sunny, nice;72;52;ESE;7;74%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;87;78;A shower or two;87;78;ENE;9;67%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this afternoon;46;43;A little p.m. rain;48;42;ESE;5;93%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Very windy;51;40;A couple of showers;46;39;NNW;14;79%;70%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;76;64;Sunshine, pleasant;81;69;NE;7;70%;3%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;91;67;Plenty of sunshine;95;75;SSE;5;18%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;75;57;Partly sunny;73;51;NNE;4;69%;30%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;47;40;Rain and drizzle;44;32;N;7;72%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;Heavy morning rain;65;55;A couple of showers;63;59;SSE;9;75%;93%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;82;61;A p.m. t-storm;79;61;NE;6;75%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;77;A quick shower;88;78;ESE;12;66%;42%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;75;63;A t-storm or two;74;63;WSW;4;100%;84%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;74;54;Sunny and beautiful;71;48;NE;7;23%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Afternoon showers;68;48;Plenty of sunshine;70;49;SSW;8;46%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;88;74;Sunshine, a shower;88;74;NE;7;71%;81%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;70;47;Sunshine and nice;73;47;NNW;3;57%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Cooler with showers;57;50;A little rain;55;48;SE;7;81%;90%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;62;37;Mostly cloudy;63;38;W;4;66%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;66;55;Clouds and sun;68;59;E;7;59%;11%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;89;77;Thunderstorms;88;78;N;4;72%;74%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;65;47;A couple of showers;63;44;NW;5;75%;76%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;87;78;Mostly sunny;88;77;ENE;13;67%;57%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;45;34;Chilly with some sun;40;29;NW;9;69%;21%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;Partly sunny, nice;80;63;SE;11;64%;58%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;70;68;A touch of rain;72;70;E;11;77%;95%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Very windy, rain;47;37;A couple of showers;42;33;NNW;13;77%;67%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;51;37;Plenty of sun;59;39;NE;6;37%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sun;63;43;Sunny and pleasant;66;45;NNW;5;56%;0%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;66;49;Plenty of sun;67;52;S;5;24%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;80;70;Nice with sunshine;79;68;N;9;46%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;More clouds than sun;79;62;A shower and t-storm;78;59;ENE;3;67%;72%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with rain;53;51;Sunny and warmer;63;48;NNE;12;50%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;50;42;A p.m. shower or two;51;43;NW;5;66%;61%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun;85;72;Rather cloudy;88;71;S;6;40%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;82;68;Humid;78;66;NNE;6;77%;85%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;52;16;Plenty of sunshine;49;15;ENE;6;47%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;56;48;Periods of rain;53;47;ESE;6;72%;85%;1

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;57;47;Mostly sunny;53;36;WNW;8;48%;6%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;84;68;Clearing;86;68;NW;5;61%;44%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Windy;48;40;A passing shower;49;34;WNW;12;65%;65%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy and cooler;51;40;A couple of showers;48;37;WNW;16;76%;64%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;61;47;High clouds;62;55;NE;5;63%;12%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;88;76;A couple of t-storms;87;76;SSE;6;84%;75%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;64;38;Plenty of sun;62;39;NE;2;42%;0%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather