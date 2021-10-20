Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Wednesday, October 20, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;86;77;A stray t-shower;86;77;SW;11;84%;77%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;96;81;Mostly sunny;96;82;NW;8;59%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;NE;4;26%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and warmer;82;63;Partly sunny;77;58;ESE;6;39%;2%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Heavy thunderstorms;64;50;Cooler with showers;52;47;WNW;19;77%;77%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;42;35;Partly sunny;44;32;NNE;3;81%;36%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Some sun, pleasant;73;49;Rain and drizzle;57;42;NW;9;63%;56%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, mild;60;43;Rain and drizzle;50;32;WSW;16;72%;66%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and nice;86;64;Mostly sunny;88;65;ESE;6;50%;1%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;70;51;Sunshine;69;55;SW;6;72%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;63;58;A stray shower;60;58;ENE;14;79%;80%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;88;62;Turning sunny, nice;88;61;WNW;10;29%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;87;74;Showers around;85;74;ESE;4;76%;82%;5

Bangalore, India;Thunderstorms;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;NE;4;84%;86%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;S;6;80%;83%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;73;59;Partly sunny;70;56;ENE;9;77%;44%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, cool;57;37;Plenty of sun;63;39;NNW;8;39%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, nice;68;44;Partly sunny, nice;71;53;SW;5;71%;61%;3

Berlin, Germany;Breezy;65;60;Windy;60;44;WSW;22;55%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;66;48;Brief p.m. showers;65;49;SE;5;75%;88%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;65;ENE;6;81%;74%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;68;50;Breezy in the p.m.;63;48;W;12;67%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A heavy thunderstorm;64;47;Rainy times;51;42;W;17;76%;68%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine;67;41;Sunny and pleasant;67;47;WSW;6;73%;1%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;66;57;Breezy in the a.m.;67;51;WNW;12;57%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;78;58;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;NNE;9;60%;5%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;69;A t-storm or two;81;68;NNE;6;54%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;64;51;A p.m. shower or two;63;47;NNW;5;68%;78%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;81;66;Sunshine, pleasant;81;64;N;8;38%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;72;59;Clouds and sun;72;59;NW;13;61%;44%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;83;66;A thunderstorm;83;68;SE;4;64%;63%;6

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;93;80;A couple of showers;92;80;SW;5;72%;80%;4

Chicago, United States;A shower in the p.m.;70;54;Cooler with a shower;59;47;NNW;13;67%;46%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;86;76;A morning shower;84;78;SW;6;80%;75%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;56;50;Rain tapering off;51;42;W;9;78%;92%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;90;80;Partly sunny;89;79;WSW;5;69%;2%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;84;66;Partly sunny;83;61;ENE;6;61%;55%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;88;70;Breezy in the p.m.;90;71;SE;13;61%;56%;12

Delhi, India;Sunny and less humid;86;68;Sunny and nice;89;68;W;9;45%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;63;39;Sun and some clouds;67;39;SW;5;26%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;85;77;Decreasing clouds;90;73;WSW;6;69%;11%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;99;75;Partly sunny;92;75;ESE;5;60%;12%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Brief a.m. showers;54;41;Partly sunny;52;44;W;12;69%;10%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;76;58;Cloudy;69;48;ESE;6;18%;82%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;73;63;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;WSW;10;66%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Humid and warmer;88;76;Morning rain;78;65;N;10;83%;89%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;72;52;Sunshine, pleasant;76;56;NE;7;51%;6%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;E;10;70%;66%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Rain;53;48;Rain;53;43;SSW;15;89%;89%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;88;76;Thunderstorms;88;77;NE;5;83%;83%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;88;76;A little a.m. rain;85;62;N;7;76%;75%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;NE;10;56%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;90;68;Mostly sunny;90;67;NNW;6;45%;11%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;Hazy sun;88;65;NE;7;38%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;64;49;Plenty of sunshine;63;53;SSW;5;80%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;WNW;6;75%;66%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;96;81;Brilliant sunshine;92;80;N;9;63%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;72;54;Increasing clouds;77;59;N;7;31%;2%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;85;48;Warm with sunshine;82;50;N;6;13%;4%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;90;71;Breezy in the p.m.;89;76;WSW;12;51%;1%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;65;A t-storm in spots;78;62;NNW;5;80%;56%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun, warm;105;81;Warm with hazy sun;103;81;N;10;19%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, breezy;59;48;Periods of sun, mild;65;53;SW;11;58%;8%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;90;79;A shower and t-storm;89;79;NE;9;74%;80%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower and t-storm;82;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;73;W;5;73%;56%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;87;79;Clouds and sunshine;91;75;WSW;5;62%;9%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;83;75;A t-storm around;90;76;NNW;4;73%;64%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, warm;67;36;Clouds and sun;68;36;ENE;8;21%;6%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;SW;5;76%;65%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;59;Clouds and sun;63;58;SSE;7;82%;35%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;Partly sunny, nice;73;58;NNW;9;60%;2%;4

London, United Kingdom;Thunderstorms;65;47;A little a.m. rain;53;43;W;11;60%;60%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with some sun;73;52;Partly sunny;78;54;SSE;5;52%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;75;Nice with some sun;82;75;SSW;7;74%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, warm;76;51;Sun and some clouds;72;51;NNE;3;54%;4%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;87;82;Partly sunny;88;81;WNW;8;66%;34%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;90;76;Brief a.m. showers;87;76;ENE;5;78%;91%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;A thunderstorm;88;78;ENE;4;74%;68%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;78;54;Mainly cloudy;73;58;NE;11;60%;24%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;A thunderstorm;74;56;N;7;59%;79%;5

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;84;79;A t-storm around;85;78;E;10;61%;64%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Rain at times;50;47;Not as cool;59;42;SW;12;71%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;A morning shower;93;77;Cloudy;87;77;SSW;8;69%;44%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;72;55;Partly sunny;73;59;NNE;7;64%;27%;8

Montreal, Canada;Warmer;61;49;Rain, mainly early;58;48;S;3;89%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;38;33;Rain and drizzle;55;50;SW;13;85%;68%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;77;Sunny;92;77;N;7;64%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;78;58;Cloudy;78;58;NE;10;56%;44%;5

New York, United States;Sunny and warm;75;58;Mostly sunny, warm;74;61;SSW;7;55%;57%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;Mostly sunny, nice;82;59;WNW;6;40%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, mild;58;38;Increasing clouds;53;40;S;11;61%;18%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;62;51;Mostly cloudy;65;51;N;7;50%;14%;2

Oslo, Norway;Milder;52;42;Cooler, morning rain;47;35;NNW;7;66%;72%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;65;45;Cooler with rain;59;42;S;9;97%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers;86;78;Clouds and sun, nice;86;76;ESE;15;67%;30%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;86;75;A couple of t-storms;85;74;WNW;5;84%;78%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;92;75;Afternoon showers;86;74;E;6;84%;91%;10

Paris, France;Showers around;65;51;Showers around;59;37;N;11;52%;60%;2

Perth, Australia;Afternoon showers;66;59;Rather cloudy;66;53;S;13;63%;32%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;77;A thunderstorm;88;77;S;4;79%;85%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;93;77;Partly sunny, humid;91;75;SE;11;69%;26%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;91;71;ESE;5;69%;67%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy in the p.m.;72;55;Windy;61;41;W;20;55%;29%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;58;31;Sun and some clouds;58;32;NE;4;58%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;67;52;Showers, some heavy;67;53;N;8;74%;90%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;81;62;Humid;76;57;NNW;6;83%;5%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;A shower or two;87;76;ENE;7;68%;74%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;40;38;A shower in the a.m.;45;35;ESE;9;74%;67%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain, breezy;59;55;A shower and t-storm;60;43;SW;16;83%;82%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;62;Mostly cloudy;70;63;E;8;75%;41%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot;100;73;Sunny and very warm;96;71;ENE;6;19%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, nice;69;52;Partly sunny;71;61;SE;9;76%;70%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A wintry mix;39;38;Showers, not as cool;54;44;S;9;86%;94%;0

San Francisco, United States;A couple of showers;63;60;A couple of showers;68;57;S;12;78%;93%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;79;63;A t-storm or two;82;62;ENE;6;71%;71%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;78;A thunderstorm;88;78;ESE;10;72%;78%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;73;63;A shower and t-storm;75;63;SW;5;99%;77%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;75;57;Partly sunny;71;57;NE;11;22%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Cooler but pleasant;68;49;Mostly sunny, nice;71;50;SW;7;52%;33%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;88;75;A shower and t-storm;86;74;N;7;82%;83%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;71;57;Sun and some clouds;66;46;NNW;8;68%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;58;51;Showers around;65;53;SSE;7;63%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;60;37;Clouds and sun;57;38;WNW;3;58%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;61;54;Cloudy and cool;61;54;NNW;9;77%;27%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;80;77;Brief a.m. showers;89;78;N;4;70%;85%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;63;39;Plenty of sunshine;64;41;SSW;4;70%;3%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;89;77;A passing shower;87;77;E;13;70%;80%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Warmer with rain;60;47;Rain;53;39;WSW;6;85%;86%;1

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;70;59;A little a.m. rain;70;61;ENE;11;69%;67%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, low humidity;81;72;Periods of rain;81;71;NE;9;68%;91%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;55;49;A shower and t-storm;54;40;SSW;10;92%;82%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;73;55;Rain and drizzle;62;39;NW;9;58%;90%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;59;45;Mostly sunny;57;42;NE;7;61%;12%;3

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;74;55;Showers around;66;51;SE;5;43%;87%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;Sunny and pleasant;78;69;N;7;53%;6%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;E;5;57%;70%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;70;54;Partly sunny;65;54;NNE;7;44%;29%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;63;56;A couple of showers;61;45;WNW;13;87%;83%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;76;65;Partly sunny;81;68;SE;8;58%;23%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;77;64;Plenty of sunshine;83;63;S;9;57%;2%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;45;16;Plenty of sunshine;45;14;ESE;5;48%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;56;52;Cloudy, p.m. rain;61;52;ESE;9;55%;95%;1

Vienna, Austria;Turning cloudy;66;46;Mostly cloudy;61;50;W;9;72%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny, hot;91;74;A little a.m. rain;94;74;E;4;64%;91%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain, breezy;54;53;A shower and t-storm;58;41;WSW;13;75%;82%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A morning shower;66;54;Windy;62;43;WSW;22;70%;38%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;54;45;Warmer;61;48;ESE;10;64%;7%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or two;89;77;A thunderstorm;89;76;SW;5;76%;66%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;65;38;Plenty of sunshine;59;37;NE;2;40%;1%;4

