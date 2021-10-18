Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, October 18, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;86;78;Showers around;85;77;SW;14;84%;78%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;97;86;Very warm;96;81;NNW;13;49%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;82;60;Mostly sunny;78;59;W;9;50%;5%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;72;56;Nice with sunshine;72;56;E;9;54%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;57;55;A couple of showers;66;58;SSW;15;94%;65%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;44;33;A little p.m. rain;40;35;W;12;79%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and nice;78;57;Nice with sunshine;77;55;WNW;6;27%;18%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mild with hazy sun;58;28;Sunny and mild;58;29;SSE;7;59%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy this morning;82;59;Sunny and nice;84;62;ESE;8;56%;1%;11

Athens, Greece;A shower in places;69;55;Partly sunny;70;54;NNE;7;68%;25%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning sunny;64;56;Clouds and sun;68;53;SW;9;70%;1%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;88;62;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;NW;6;37%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;90;76;Afternoon showers;91;75;ESE;5;67%;92%;6

Bangalore, India;A heavy thunderstorm;80;67;Partly sunny;81;66;NNW;6;72%;42%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain and drizzle;80;74;Warmer with some sun;90;78;NNE;5;71%;44%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny intervals;72;59;Partly sunny;72;63;SW;9;81%;7%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;61;39;Partly sunny, cool;55;34;SSW;5;39%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;62;42;Periods of sun;61;42;SE;3;69%;5%;3

Berlin, Germany;Milder;60;46;A couple of showers;59;55;SSW;7;81%;76%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;65;45;A little p.m. rain;65;47;SE;5;72%;68%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;79;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;65;W;6;84%;67%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;57;39;Partly sunny;61;47;SSE;8;71%;25%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;61;57;Partly sunny;66;58;SSW;9;92%;27%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Considerable clouds;59;47;Partial sunshine;60;40;S;5;67%;21%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;57;34;Periods of sun;61;41;S;5;72%;16%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;74;50;Mostly sunny;73;55;E;8;62%;2%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A couple of t-storms;84;70;A thunderstorm;85;69;ENE;7;46%;71%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;65;49;Mostly sunny;70;47;NW;7;52%;4%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;Mostly sunny, nice;83;67;N;8;39%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;55;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;SE;11;55%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;81;65;A t-storm in spots;82;64;ESE;4;65%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;93;80;Partly sunny;95;80;SSW;6;64%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Sunny;70;54;Mostly sunny;71;56;SSW;9;53%;5%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;78;SW;7;76%;79%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;46;45;Occasional rain;55;51;SSW;7;91%;88%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;90;80;Sunny;89;82;WNW;8;74%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;78;58;Partly sunny;81;64;S;9;56%;6%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;86;71;A couple of showers;89;71;SE;13;68%;72%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm or two;77;71;Warmer with hazy sun;85;69;W;9;76%;2%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;76;46;Cooler;62;34;E;7;34%;20%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;A shower and t-storm;81;77;ESE;7;92%;89%;2

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;97;76;A p.m. shower or two;92;76;ESE;5;64%;72%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A little a.m. rain;66;57;Periods of rain;66;48;WSW;11;89%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;71;47;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;NNE;5;20%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;73;67;Partly sunny, breezy;72;66;ENE;18;82%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A touch of a.m. rain;70;68;Morning showers;75;73;W;4;87%;100%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. thunderstorm;72;56;A stray t-shower;74;53;E;9;68%;55%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;ENE;11;60%;55%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;41;30;Mostly cloudy;41;37;SE;7;73%;66%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;90;77;A couple of t-storms;91;77;ENE;7;77%;84%;7

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;84;71;Mostly cloudy;84;75;E;7;67%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy this morning;86;74;Breezy in the a.m.;85;71;NE;12;50%;16%;7

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;89;72;Partly sunny, nice;90;69;NNW;7;51%;6%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;86;65;Sunny and nice;88;63;N;11;42%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;61;54;Partial sunshine;63;51;ENE;9;70%;27%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;83;75;A couple of t-storms;91;76;S;7;75%;82%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;103;82;Plenty of sunshine;95;82;NNW;8;48%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;73;51;Clearing;68;50;NNW;7;57%;33%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;78;48;Sunny and nice;80;46;NNW;6;13%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;93;68;Hazy sunshine;93;70;SW;9;45%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray a.m. t-storm;75;67;A shower and t-storm;71;66;ESE;6;87%;98%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;107;80;Sunny and very warm;104;80;N;10;15%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in places;52;35;Partly sunny;52;30;W;8;61%;16%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm or two;90;79;A shower and t-storm;90;78;NNE;7;72%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;74;Cloudy;84;73;WNW;6;72%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;82;77;A shower and t-storm;82;79;S;7;85%;87%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;A t-storm or two;93;76;SE;4;76%;84%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny intervals;66;38;Showers around;64;37;E;8;49%;76%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;SSW;6;79%;76%;4

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;63;59;Decreasing clouds;64;59;SSE;7;77%;38%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;80;61;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;WSW;6;70%;3%;4

London, United Kingdom;Rain this afternoon;63;61;A little a.m. rain;68;60;SSW;15;83%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Occasional a.m. rain;67;49;Mostly sunny, cool;70;51;WSW;5;53%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;83;74;Decreasing clouds;82;75;SW;8;66%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;74;54;Sunny and very warm;79;53;SE;3;61%;9%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;79;A p.m. shower or two;88;80;W;11;72%;88%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;84;75;Partly sunny;88;76;NE;4;75%;44%;10

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;Some sun, a t-storm;93;79;E;5;60%;63%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;60;46;A shower in the a.m.;62;46;ESE;9;65%;55%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;73;53;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;N;6;56%;65%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;83;75;Partly sunny;83;78;ENE;11;51%;23%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;46;30;Partly sunny;46;34;WSW;8;68%;29%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;93;78;A p.m. shower or two;88;78;SSE;9;69%;81%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;64;47;Mostly sunny;68;53;NE;7;71%;2%;9

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;51;40;Breezy;54;47;E;15;68%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;A morning shower;47;38;Mostly cloudy;43;34;NW;9;56%;68%;1

Mumbai, India;Breezy this morning;90;79;A shower;90;77;NNW;7;69%;57%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;84;59;Breezy in the p.m.;80;60;E;11;55%;44%;8

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;60;47;Sunny and breezy;66;57;WSW;16;45%;1%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;80;59;Mostly cloudy;81;60;W;8;49%;6%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;52;33;Partly sunny, mild;49;32;SSE;8;73%;7%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;66;61;A little p.m. rain;68;58;W;6;53%;100%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but chilly;43;32;Chilly with rain;39;38;NE;3;91%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;50;37;Breezy and warmer;62;46;W;14;66%;41%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;87;78;A passing shower;86;77;SE;17;74%;83%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;86;75;A shower and t-storm;86;75;NNE;5;80%;84%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;88;76;Showers around;89;73;E;6;78%;90%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;65;59;Clouds and sun, warm;74;62;S;7;64%;10%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;75;59;Downpours;64;57;W;19;78%;94%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;86;78;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SE;5;70%;64%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;89;74;A t-storm around;91;77;SE;10;73%;64%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;A shower and t-storm;90;72;E;5;70%;71%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;59;40;Periods of sun;58;51;SW;5;73%;36%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and clouds;63;46;Cooler with sunshine;53;27;NNW;10;55%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;68;52;Afternoon showers;67;52;SSW;8;68%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;59;Mostly sunny;83;60;SSW;4;53%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;87;77;A morning shower;87;77;E;9;65%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning rain, windy;52;42;Decreasing clouds;45;31;NNE;16;60%;17%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;49;40;A couple of showers;48;43;SSE;4;74%;88%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;73;67;Periods of rain;71;63;SE;10;83%;90%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;98;70;Sunny and very warm;98;72;SE;6;14%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;71;43;Nice with some sun;74;43;NNW;6;60%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A morning shower;45;35;Inc. clouds;39;30;NW;8;60%;17%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;63;49;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;57;SSE;9;63%;77%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;74;63;A shower and t-storm;77;63;E;6;79%;72%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;86;77;A passing shower;86;78;ESE;5;77%;81%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;63;Couple of t-storms;74;63;NE;5;99%;82%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;77;55;Sunshine and nice;73;53;NNE;9;20%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;84;52;Sunny and nice;84;54;SSW;7;35%;3%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm or two;88;75;A shower and t-storm;88;75;N;8;80%;72%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with some sun;73;61;Partly sunny, warmer;83;58;ENE;5;67%;8%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;56;42;Mostly sunny;61;51;NNE;4;73%;61%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer;59;49;A shower in the a.m.;56;38;NNE;6;70%;55%;4

Shanghai, China;Some sun returning;64;57;Cloudy;68;57;NNE;9;56%;29%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;86;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;ESE;6;70%;83%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;57;40;Partly sunny;58;36;SSW;7;67%;6%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;88;76;A passing shower;86;77;ESE;5;73%;82%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;46;32;Chilly with rain;44;43;SSW;7;89%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;Afternoon showers;68;55;SSW;18;70%;98%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;78;72;Areas of low clouds;83;74;E;9;58%;44%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this morning;45;36;Mostly cloudy;44;38;SSE;5;56%;69%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;72;50;Mostly sunny;75;55;E;5;30%;3%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;68;53;Breezy in the p.m.;63;50;NW;12;65%;42%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;78;59;Sunny and delightful;78;55;WSW;6;15%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sun, pleasant;78;68;A shower in the a.m.;76;68;NW;8;54%;59%;5

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;80;51;Partly sunny;77;48;E;4;54%;4%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Clouding up, warmer;63;55;Cloudy and cool;61;54;W;8;74%;78%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain this morning;54;46;Breezy and warmer;66;56;WSW;14;70%;4%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;75;66;Showers around;74;64;E;7;66%;77%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;73;58;Partly sunny, nice;73;57;SE;7;68%;26%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;41;11;Abundant sunshine;45;13;N;6;50%;4%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;54;45;Some brightening;59;48;NNE;4;69%;58%;2

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;58;40;Periods of sun;60;47;S;4;78%;32%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A morning shower;86;73;Mostly cloudy;89;74;WNW;4;69%;44%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable clouds;46;32;Periods of sunshine;47;39;SSE;5;73%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;52;46;Partly sunny;56;49;SSW;7;85%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;61;55;Increasingly windy;62;49;S;23;69%;57%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;89;76;A thunderstorm;87;76;SSE;6;74%;63%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A shower in the p.m.;71;46;Partly sunny;62;43;E;3;52%;33%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather