Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 31, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;87;77;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SW;8;82%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun and hot;112;85;Sunny and very warm;105;85;W;10;48%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;97;68;Breezy, not as hot;88;65;WSW;16;30%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;76;70;Cloudy;81;66;WSW;9;40%;19%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunshine, pleasant;72;52;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;ENE;10;51%;1%;7

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;62;49;Increasingly windy;59;44;SE;14;61%;68%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very hot;104;76;Hot with sunshine;99;79;W;7;26%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;60;Partly sunny, warm;85;59;NE;9;46%;22%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;ENE;6;58%;5%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;81;62;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;E;8;51%;29%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;57;51;Plenty of sunshine;60;48;SSW;11;70%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy and very warm;108;77;Warm with hazy sun;110;77;N;8;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;73;A heavy thunderstorm;90;74;S;4;78%;71%;5

Bangalore, India;Variable cloudiness;89;71;Mostly cloudy;90;71;WSW;8;56%;67%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;95;81;Sunshine and warm;96;81;S;7;59%;55%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;73;62;Partly sunny;72;63;NE;11;77%;70%;9

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;70;61;Mostly cloudy;82;64;SE;7;34%;16%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;60;49;A shower and t-storm;67;49;NW;9;65%;64%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;67;48;A passing shower;70;51;ENE;6;54%;75%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;50;SE;6;77%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds, nice;82;57;Increasing clouds;82;58;ESE;6;50%;5%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun;67;47;Partly sunny;67;48;N;9;45%;30%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;73;51;Mostly sunny;75;52;ESE;7;51%;0%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;58;50;A shower and t-storm;58;50;WNW;6;88%;82%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;66;45;Clouds and sun, cool;65;46;S;5;44%;5%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;66;55;A shower in the p.m.;64;55;WNW;8;73%;62%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;86;66;Mostly sunny;85;65;ENE;6;35%;12%;9

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;79;59;Mostly cloudy;78;60;SW;6;59%;2%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;101;71;Sunny and very warm;96;71;N;9;27%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;62;51;Mostly sunny;64;51;SSE;7;73%;5%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;81;66;A thunderstorm;79;66;SSE;4;68%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;99;81;Some sun;96;81;SSW;5;55%;72%;12

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;71;55;Partly sunny, nice;72;58;SSE;6;55%;38%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;81;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;SW;10;74%;72%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;66;51;A passing shower;62;50;ESE;7;70%;75%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;79;71;Partial sunshine;79;71;NW;9;79%;3%;10

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;81;70;Thunderstorms;82;68;N;7;73%;88%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;86;71;A morning shower;85;71;S;11;74%;79%;6

Delhi, India;A brief p.m. shower;100;80;Hazy sunshine;98;79;ESE;7;42%;13%;12

Denver, United States;Spotty showers;57;44;A t-storm around;68;48;SW;6;54%;50%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;A morning t-storm;93;80;SSW;9;78%;81%;7

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. shower or two;93;73;An afternoon shower;88;72;SE;5;69%;63%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;65;53;Partly sunny;66;54;NNE;10;69%;33%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;93;68;Partly sunny and hot;95;68;NNE;8;20%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;73;64;Partly sunny;75;61;W;12;64%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;99;83;Partly sunny and hot;100;84;SSE;6;58%;55%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;75;48;Nice with some sun;75;52;NNE;7;43%;7%;5

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;86;73;A heavy thunderstorm;86;73;E;10;70%;73%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;58;44;Partly sunny;59;45;WSW;10;66%;13%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;81;SSW;6;72%;65%;10

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;91;82;Humid with a t-storm;90;83;SSE;8;78%;79%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;87;73;Partly sunny;89;75;ENE;10;55%;14%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;101;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;N;5;65%;59%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;99;75;Clouds and sun;95;75;NE;12;41%;27%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;66;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;64;56;N;10;81%;84%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;90;76;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SE;7;73%;65%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;103;87;Sunlit and very warm;100;87;N;8;37%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;62;45;Brief a.m. showers;58;36;SW;7;51%;73%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasingly windy;93;61;Very warm;92;62;NNW;12;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy and very warm;96;85;Breezy and very warm;97;85;SW;15;57%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing and humid;82;65;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;SSE;5;73%;65%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;90;Mostly sunny, warm;110;90;N;10;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;An afternoon shower;61;47;Cloudy and cool;62;52;NE;11;52%;71%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;NE;13;66%;75%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Hot with clearing;96;76;Low clouds breaking;93;75;WSW;5;54%;36%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;81;A t-storm around;94;78;SSE;7;77%;71%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;NE;4;75%;75%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy and mild;59;31;Partly sunny, mild;61;30;N;7;21%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;90;76;A morning t-storm;86;76;S;6;72%;84%;7

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;65;62;Clouds and sun;65;62;SSE;7;83%;4%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;A thunderstorm;73;59;Sun and some clouds;70;55;WNW;8;70%;7%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;Sunshine and nice;74;56;ENE;11;48%;0%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun;78;60;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;SW;6;57%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;85;74;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;WSW;6;72%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;A stray thunderstorm;88;63;A shower and t-storm;77;55;WNW;7;69%;66%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;90;83;Partly sunny;90;82;WNW;16;66%;69%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;78;Partial sunshine;90;78;NE;3;71%;64%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;99;82;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;97;83;SE;6;56%;68%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;66;46;Mostly cloudy;59;52;NNE;11;59%;24%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;78;57;A t-storm around;78;58;NNE;7;40%;55%;14

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;84;77;A thunderstorm;83;76;ENE;12;71%;72%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cool;59;46;Variable cloudiness;61;49;NE;6;44%;27%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning cloudy;88;78;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;SSW;11;66%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;51;A p.m. shower or two;63;56;WNW;10;68%;72%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;65;55;Partly sunny, warmer;76;57;WSW;6;40%;15%;9

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;56;44;Mostly cloudy;61;50;NE;8;42%;13%;2

Mumbai, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;84;A t-storm around;90;83;SW;8;74%;55%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;56;Clouds and sunshine;76;56;NNE;8;60%;28%;8

New York, United States;Warmer;69;58;Partly sunny, warmer;77;62;SSW;7;44%;14%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;88;65;Breezy in the p.m.;87;63;WNW;12;34%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warm with some sun;82;56;High clouds, warm;80;58;SE;8;47%;3%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and nice;82;60;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;N;7;51%;4%;11

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;77;52;Clouds and sun, nice;74;49;ENE;7;51%;21%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;Clouds and sunshine;76;51;SW;11;43%;12%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;86;78;Sunshine, pleasant;85;78;E;11;75%;2%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;87;76;A shower and t-storm;85;76;NW;8;82%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;79;73;Afternoon t-storms;82;73;E;5;89%;90%;3

Paris, France;Breezy this morning;75;54;Mostly sunny, warm;81;59;E;8;51%;2%;8

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;64;51;Clouds and sun;66;48;ENE;6;71%;6%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny and hot;98;84;Mostly sunny and hot;97;83;S;6;53%;44%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;86;74;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;SE;13;68%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;A t-storm around;89;72;SSE;7;57%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer with some sun;63;43;Partly sunny;67;48;ESE;5;51%;44%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;78;61;Downpours;69;59;SE;7;79%;91%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. t-storm;68;52;Afternoon t-storms;67;52;SSW;8;69%;90%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy and humid;72;59;Clearing;72;55;NE;7;70%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;81;72;A shower in the a.m.;81;71;ESE;7;80%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;50;43;A little a.m. rain;49;43;SSE;12;75%;77%;3

Riga, Latvia;Sun and some clouds;63;50;Partly sunny;66;50;E;7;57%;28%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;77;70;A stray thunderstorm;76;67;NE;6;79%;49%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot, becoming breezy;112;87;Sunny and hot;113;87;NE;9;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;78;53;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;NNW;7;44%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;60;45;Partial sunshine;66;48;ENE;8;55%;25%;6

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;56;Not as warm;71;55;WSW;15;55%;3%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;81;64;A shower and t-storm;83;63;ENE;9;61%;69%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;86;76;A shower;84;76;E;13;74%;85%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;76;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;63;NE;5;89%;75%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;84;62;Sunny and pleasant;80;66;ENE;10;14%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;68;45;Partly sunny;65;42;S;4;64%;39%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;A t-storm around;87;74;N;8;70%;82%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A thunderstorm;76;55;Not as warm;71;53;NW;7;61%;8%;11

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun, nice;74;57;Partly sunny;79;57;NNE;7;54%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy, not as warm;74;61;Mostly cloudy;72;59;NE;5;73%;16%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;84;70;Breezy and very warm;84;70;SSE;15;60%;56%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SE;7;75%;65%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;63;46;A shower and t-storm;58;46;W;14;72%;82%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;87;77;A shower in spots;86;77;E;11;65%;57%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Decreasing clouds;68;45;Partly sunny;59;45;ENE;10;56%;14%;5

Sydney, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;67;47;Periods of sun;67;50;W;6;65%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Morning t-storms;81;75;A downpour;89;80;ESE;6;76%;76%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;61;48;Partly sunny;60;47;E;10;64%;13%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;100;76;Very hot;101;77;SE;8;17%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;85;61;A t-storm in spots;86;61;NE;8;52%;47%;9

Tehran, Iran;Hot, becoming breezy;97;76;Sunny and hot;98;74;NW;9;9%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, very hot;96;72;Sunny and cooler;82;69;NW;8;47%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;75;51;Variable clouds;75;51;E;6;47%;27%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;78;62;Rain and drizzle;75;66;S;8;57%;58%;8

Toronto, Canada;Sun, some clouds;68;55;Nice with some sun;71;55;WSW;8;56%;4%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, nice;78;69;Breezy in the p.m.;80;72;E;12;56%;12%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, nice;82;63;Cloudy;79;67;ESE;7;52%;72%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, cold;50;23;Cold;49;34;NW;13;37%;41%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;70;54;Sunny, nice and warm;76;57;E;4;58%;0%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, cool;64;47;Partly sunny;66;47;E;6;46%;38%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;98;79;Very hot;104;81;WNW;6;50%;36%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;61;44;More clouds than sun;62;45;ENE;6;56%;27%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;64;45;Periods of sun;66;49;SE;5;47%;28%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;55;50;A shower or two;55;48;S;22;79%;63%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;95;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;SW;5;65%;56%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;89;60;Remaining very warm;88;61;NNE;5;26%;2%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather