Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 19, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SW;10;77%;67%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very warm;106;83;Hazy and very warm;104;83;NW;9;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;94;63;Sunshine, very hot;100;67;WNW;7;20%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;70;63;Partly sunny, breezy;68;60;E;16;61%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower and t-storm;57;45;Periods of sun;61;51;S;11;68%;72%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;58;45;A shower in the p.m.;54;45;NW;7;57%;79%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and warm;94;72;Sunny and very warm;95;72;W;11;20%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower, cooler;69;45;Mostly sunny;70;48;ENE;10;35%;4%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny;86;69;Mostly sunny, warm;90;72;ENE;10;52%;42%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;82;63;Mostly sunny;81;62;WNW;8;37%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;61;59;A shower in spots;67;52;SSE;7;71%;44%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;107;75;Sunny and hot;110;77;NW;10;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;76;High clouds;92;75;SSW;6;73%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;92;71;A t-storm around;85;69;WSW;8;66%;65%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;99;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;81;WSW;7;66%;73%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, breezy;65;57;Partial sunshine;67;58;SW;7;64%;5%;10

Beijing, China;Very warm;90;66;Rain and drizzle;79;61;SSW;8;47%;69%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;60;51;A shower and t-storm;55;48;NW;12;94%;75%;3

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;61;47;Sun and clouds;61;48;SSW;9;64%;42%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;73;50;An afternoon shower;71;51;SE;5;63%;55%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;81;58;Partly sunny;82;58;W;5;47%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;63;50;A shower and t-storm;64;45;WNW;15;65%;63%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;56;43;Partly sunny;60;53;WSW;6;67%;33%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Inc. clouds;75;53;A shower and t-storm;63;48;SSW;7;79%;84%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;65;47;Clouds and sun, cool;61;43;NW;7;73%;27%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;High clouds;64;55;Inc. clouds;63;55;E;8;76%;26%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Periods of sun;86;66;Partly sunny;85;66;NE;6;41%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;76;62;Heavy afternoon rain;67;63;NNE;10;83%;93%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;94;68;Sunny and hot;98;67;NNE;11;27%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rather cloudy;62;57;Downpours;62;54;WNW;18;70%;89%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;Partly sunny, nice;81;66;SSE;4;57%;25%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;97;82;Increasing clouds;96;80;SSW;7;58%;66%;12

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;77;66;Clouds and sun, warm;81;67;S;11;56%;36%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;92;78;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SW;9;78%;76%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A quick shower;58;44;Partly sunny;58;44;WSW;11;58%;33%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;82;70;Clouds and sun, nice;79;70;NW;7;82%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;71;ESE;8;74%;73%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;86;71;Partly sunny, breezy;88;71;S;13;60%;4%;8

Delhi, India;Tropical rainstorm;76;70;A little a.m. rain;86;72;S;11;65%;63%;11

Denver, United States;Warmer;73;52;Turning cloudy;82;56;S;8;34%;13%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;92;82;Mostly cloudy, hot;99;83;SSW;8;61%;34%;12

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;73;Showers around;90;75;S;4;66%;72%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A t-storm around;58;45;Very windy, rain;55;46;SSW;33;84%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;87;64;Showers around;89;62;NNE;6;26%;62%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun, some clouds;76;65;Partly sunny;71;64;ENE;18;77%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy, hot;96;82;A t-storm around;98;82;SE;6;64%;81%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;77;51;Mostly sunny, nice;76;50;NNE;2;49%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;85;73;A shower and t-storm;85;74;E;12;72%;71%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of rain;60;48;Spotty showers;56;47;WNW;10;75%;86%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;A t-storm in spots;95;81;SSW;6;67%;76%;12

Hong Kong, China;Very warm;95;84;A shower in the a.m.;94;83;SSW;10;68%;88%;10

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;74;Breezy in the p.m.;85;72;ENE;15;52%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;99;73;Nice with some sun;90;74;WSW;6;63%;42%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;96;72;Partly sunny;96;69;NE;10;32%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and beautiful;77;58;Mostly sunny, warm;81;58;NE;11;55%;18%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;77;Showers around;92;77;ESE;7;69%;72%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;97;81;Mostly sunny and hot;100;85;N;10;39%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning out cloudy;70;48;Some sun, pleasant;70;48;NNW;7;41%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;85;58;Breezy in the p.m.;82;57;NW;12;13%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy and very warm;98;83;Very warm;97;84;SW;12;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or two;74;63;Morning downpours;70;63;SE;6;89%;95%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;105;84;Hazy sunshine;104;84;NNW;7;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;61;50;Breezy in the a.m.;64;49;NNW;13;64%;30%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;89;79;Windy with a t-storm;89;79;NE;19;62%;63%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;93;74;Partly sunny;93;74;SSW;5;62%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;High clouds and warm;98;84;Partly sunny, warm;98;82;S;9;58%;22%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;NNE;4;75%;77%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;60;30;Breezy in the p.m.;61;30;W;10;26%;0%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;92;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;SSW;7;71%;60%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;66;60;Sun and clouds;65;61;SSE;6;85%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;77;57;Some sun;81;57;N;8;52%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;A stray p.m. t-storm;63;44;A little p.m. rain;55;50;SSW;10;73%;82%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy morning fog;73;59;Partly sunny;70;57;NE;7;49%;8%;10

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;90;76;Sunshine and humid;87;75;SSW;6;72%;6%;8

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;78;53;Warm with some sun;84;58;WSW;4;37%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;90;84;Spotty showers;91;83;W;10;66%;88%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;A morning t-storm;85;76;E;4;83%;73%;7

Manila, Philippines;High clouds;94;83;Partly sunny, warm;99;83;ESE;8;44%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;64;53;Brief a.m. showers;62;47;ENE;9;69%;80%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;75;55;A p.m. t-storm;76;53;NNE;6;27%;55%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;83;78;Windy with a shower;81;77;ENE;19;52%;47%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;55;48;A little rain;59;44;WNW;13;71%;64%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;89;79;Breezy with some sun;88;79;SSW;15;69%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;62;48;Mostly cloudy;63;52;E;7;78%;14%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;82;64;A shower in the p.m.;81;66;SSW;3;41%;75%;6

Moscow, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;78;62;A morning shower;70;54;S;11;59%;60%;3

Mumbai, India;Clearing, a shower;88;82;Showers around;89;83;WSW;7;76%;64%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;76;56;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;N;6;63%;24%;11

New York, United States;Sunny and very warm;87;66;Partly sunny;78;58;S;8;39%;4%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;88;64;Sunny and very warm;90;63;W;8;36%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;60;36;Cooler;47;32;NNE;12;47%;59%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;72;61;Cloudy, p.m. rain;69;66;ESE;8;91%;100%;3

Oslo, Norway;A shower and t-storm;58;40;A shower or two;56;40;ENE;5;75%;68%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Very warm;85;59;Cloudy and warm;76;62;SSE;7;54%;41%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;84;79;A morning shower;85;79;E;11;77%;75%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A t-storm around;90;78;NW;8;75%;64%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;83;76;A t-storm or two;84;76;E;8;85%;77%;10

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;59;44;Periods of sun;62;53;SSW;9;57%;30%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;75;56;Nice with sunshine;74;53;SSE;6;66%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;97;81;A p.m. t-storm;95;81;SW;5;68%;64%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;A shower in the p.m.;90;76;SE;13;75%;66%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;90;71;ESE;5;57%;60%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;55;42;Couple of t-storms;60;44;SW;7;68%;65%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warm;83;52;Cloudy;76;56;NNE;5;62%;69%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;69;50;Heavy p.m. showers;69;50;S;7;62%;74%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;Mostly sunny;82;61;N;6;62%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;81;73;Sunshine, pleasant;82;72;SE;7;79%;61%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;47;41;A morning shower;46;36;NNW;7;74%;64%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;56;47;Periods of rain;58;45;W;9;62%;68%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;76;63;Hazy sunshine;78;66;NNE;6;74%;7%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot with hazy sun;109;83;Hazy and hot;110;83;ESE;7;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;69;49;Partly sunny;72;49;ENE;6;49%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Very warm;84;60;Downpours;67;52;WSW;5;72%;90%;2

San Francisco, United States;Windy this afternoon;60;48;Windy in the p.m.;60;47;WNW;18;50%;2%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;82;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;67;ENE;8;72%;57%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;86;75;A passing shower;86;76;ESE;10;72%;62%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;76;66;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;SW;5;80%;71%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mainly cloudy;84;62;Mostly cloudy;83;60;NE;9;11%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;A couple of showers;59;44;Downpours;55;41;SSW;4;75%;100%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;N;8;73%;63%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;52;Partly sunny;77;55;NNW;7;61%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;An afternoon shower;58;46;A passing shower;63;47;SSW;5;59%;63%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;80;59;Spotty showers;71;58;NE;4;73%;90%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;63;Rain and drizzle;75;64;SSE;13;79%;66%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;87;77;A t-storm around;89;80;S;6;72%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;74;50;A shower and t-storm;62;46;WNW;10;67%;84%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;87;77;Partly sunny;87;78;E;10;64%;56%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;65;46;Some sun;62;43;WSW;8;61%;36%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;72;48;Partly sunny;70;54;SW;9;54%;26%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;89;80;A t-storm around;95;80;ENE;6;53%;48%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;53;45;Rain at times;56;44;WSW;10;73%;87%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny and hot;93;65;Partly sunny and hot;92;65;NE;9;19%;2%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;79;55;Sunny and very warm;84;59;NNE;9;41%;9%;10

Tehran, Iran;Warm, becoming windy;95;71;Mostly sunny and hot;94;75;SE;8;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;82;70;Humid with sunshine;82;71;N;9;60%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;78;57;Periods of sun;66;50;E;6;65%;44%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Cool with rain;65;62;Warmer, p.m. rain;77;63;SSE;7;76%;97%;4

Toronto, Canada;A morning shower;73;59;Cloudy and warm;71;59;ENE;7;60%;31%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Some sun, pleasant;78;66;Partly sunny, nice;73;62;N;9;63%;2%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;83;61;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;57;WNW;17;36%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some sun;68;42;Breezy in the p.m.;78;48;S;13;26%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Some sun, a shower;59;44;Mostly sunny;64;47;E;5;48%;5%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;60;49;A shower and t-storm;61;46;WNW;11;69%;63%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;79;Cloudy, but very hot;100;79;NNW;4;52%;76%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cool with rain;56;44;A bit of rain;62;42;W;11;66%;66%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Rain;60;45;A p.m. t-storm;63;45;W;12;53%;63%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;61;54;Mostly sunny;64;56;N;10;80%;6%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing, very hot;102;82;Very hot;101;82;SW;8;42%;44%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;87;58;Sunlit and very warm;85;61;NE;4;32%;1%;11

