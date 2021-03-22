Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 22, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;87;78;Cloudy;87;78;WSW;11;81%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;88;70;Sunny and nice;90;70;NW;7;40%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing and warm;74;51;Brief a.m. showers;70;51;SW;10;71%;78%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;56;41;Abundant sunshine;60;42;SSE;6;59%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;48;38;Clouds and sunshine;52;40;SW;10;75%;10%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, cold;26;18;Clouds and sunshine;30;17;NNE;5;59%;36%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, nice;74;44;Cooler;65;52;ESE;10;62%;25%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;30;15;Windy;26;11;NW;22;90%;96%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;86;71;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;70;E;4;85%;58%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;67;47;A touch of rain;53;42;N;11;71%;83%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;70;56;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;W;4;55%;14%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy, warm;87;65;A morning shower;86;71;SE;10;47%;41%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around, warm;93;74;An afternoon shower;93;74;SE;7;62%;64%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;93;63;Hazy sunshine;92;64;ESE;7;32%;3%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A morning t-storm;89;76;Mostly sunny;94;78;S;7;46%;22%;11

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;60;45;Mostly sunny;59;45;N;10;69%;3%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;66;41;Blowing dust;68;46;NW;14;30%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A bit of rain;42;29;Clouds and sun;49;35;WNW;10;49%;27%;5

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;49;39;Periods of sun;49;40;W;8;67%;37%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;69;48;A p.m. t-storm;68;50;SE;5;67%;79%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;82;64;Increasing clouds;83;65;ESE;8;57%;3%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;46;30;Breezy in the p.m.;50;37;NW;13;55%;44%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;47;40;Partly sunny;53;40;SW;6;55%;13%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A little a.m. snow;38;31;Periods of sun;45;28;W;6;55%;59%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing and chilly;44;25;Clouds and sun;51;32;NNW;9;51%;24%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;75;63;Partly sunny, nice;75;65;E;7;72%;28%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;81;65;A t-storm in spots;83;66;SSE;6;45%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;56;39;Plenty of sunshine;61;48;WSW;9;51%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy, hot;93;77;Windy and hot;92;60;NNW;17;23%;11%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;81;61;Abundant sunshine;83;63;SE;8;58%;1%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;81;67;Morning showers;78;71;E;4;78%;77%;11

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;91;75;Hazy sun;92;75;ESE;6;61%;1%;11

Chicago, United States;Variable cloudiness;64;52;Rain and drizzle;57;54;SSE;15;74%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;NE;5;70%;74%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun;48;37;Partly sunny;48;38;WSW;6;77%;15%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;75;65;Mostly sunny, nice;75;65;N;13;78%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;65;54;Breezy and warmer;73;53;E;17;47%;7%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;94;76;A t-storm around;90;76;SSE;7;75%;48%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;88;67;Clouds and sunshine;86;64;ENE;7;56%;3%;8

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;39;24;Rain and snow;42;30;NNW;9;66%;93%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with hazy sun;95;73;Hazy sun, very hot;103;75;SW;6;28%;1%;9

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;75;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;NNE;5;74%;81%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;52;42;A passing shower;54;38;WSW;15;71%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;70;48;Cooler with a shower;62;47;NNE;6;48%;59%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;68;54;Mostly sunny;66;54;W;5;68%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;66;61;Partly sunny, nice;70;63;SSE;4;59%;44%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;78;61;A t-shower in spots;76;59;ESE;7;75%;68%;11

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;75;60;Sunny and nice;84;65;ESE;6;50%;0%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;35;20;Partly sunny;41;34;WSW;10;88%;30%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;97;80;A t-storm around;95;79;ESE;6;54%;64%;8

Hong Kong, China;A morning shower;68;64;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;64;ENE;9;48%;69%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;81;66;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;S;6;65%;82%;10

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;96;71;Hazy sunshine;94;67;SSE;5;29%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;68;58;Morning t-showers;64;54;NE;16;86%;100%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Milder;56;38;A little rain;43;34;NNE;15;92%;79%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;SW;8;73%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;92;80;Hot, becoming breezy;97;81;SSE;13;39%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;73;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;58;SSE;7;71%;66%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Showers, some heavy;48;41;Partial sunshine;58;37;NNE;5;47%;10%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;88;71;Hazy sun, less humid;92;68;WNW;5;48%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;81;54;Hazy sunshine;83;55;W;7;38%;0%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;Sunny and hot;107;82;NNW;5;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers of rain/snow;39;27;Rain and snow shower;38;30;NNE;12;53%;78%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;86;74;Breezy in the p.m.;86;75;NE;12;61%;44%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;89;74;Mostly cloudy;87;72;SSW;6;77%;68%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and warm;98;75;Hazy sun and warm;99;77;SSW;6;42%;4%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;N;4;78%;94%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;52;37;A shower in spots;55;35;NE;8;64%;57%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Overcast;91;78;A stray thunderstorm;84;79;SW;8;83%;52%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;78;69;Clouds and sun, nice;76;69;SSE;8;68%;39%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;69;47;Mostly sunny;68;48;NNW;5;66%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;54;40;Periods of sun;53;43;SW;10;67%;4%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;71;51;Mostly sunny;73;56;NE;8;47%;5%;7

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;87;79;A t-storm in spots;87;78;WSW;7;74%;56%;6

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;62;34;Mostly sunny, nice;66;37;NW;3;40%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Nice with sunshine;89;83;Showers around;91;80;ENE;7;60%;93%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;85;74;A morning t-storm;82;75;E;3;85%;75%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;94;79;Decreasing clouds;92;78;E;8;55%;33%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;69;63;A morning shower;68;63;SE;4;87%;82%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;79;52;Mostly sunny, nice;80;50;SW;6;22%;0%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;Nice with sunshine;78;65;S;8;57%;9%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds limiting sun;34;22;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;20;NNE;7;45%;1%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;79;Breezy in the p.m.;91;79;E;14;60%;1%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;75;64;A couple of showers;72;61;ENE;8;73%;63%;5

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and mild;57;37;Mild with some sun;59;41;SSE;0;52%;2%;4

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;35;21;Clouds and sun;34;20;NNE;7;71%;18%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;80;Hazy sunshine;95;80;N;9;43%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable clouds;81;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;60;NE;11;64%;56%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;62;44;Mostly sunny;62;46;SE;6;48%;4%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;Turning sunny;73;51;W;9;65%;30%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. snow;36;25;Low clouds;33;24;SSW;9;81%;19%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;53;39;Plenty of sunshine;57;42;SSW;8;48%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;45;29;Partly sunny;49;36;SSW;4;73%;12%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mild with sunshine;59;35;Mostly cloudy;62;37;ESE;6;54%;15%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;78;A p.m. shower or two;85;78;ESE;8;78%;74%;11

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a shower;90;73;A shower or two;89;74;NW;5;63%;58%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;81;75;A p.m. t-storm;83;75;E;8;85%;80%;12

Paris, France;Turning cloudy;50;38;Mostly sunny;56;36;SSW;4;59%;4%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy and cooler;82;59;Breezy in the p.m.;76;58;ESE;13;41%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;94;80;Clouds and sun;94;79;E;11;48%;33%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSW;8;72%;65%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;85;70;A p.m. t-storm;86;69;ESE;6;62%;63%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;44;32;A stray shower;44;35;W;7;75%;59%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;54;32;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;S;11;46%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Rain;66;52;Downpours;67;51;ESE;8;72%;92%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;66;43;Plenty of sun;68;45;E;5;68%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;84;73;A shower in the a.m.;85;73;ESE;7;72%;84%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;38;34;Rain and snow shower;39;30;WSW;9;68%;81%;2

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;37;26;Mostly sunny;42;31;SSW;3;69%;36%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;75;Sunshine, pleasant;87;73;E;8;66%;1%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;94;67;Sunshine, very hot;98;75;SSE;9;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;58;38;Partly sunny;57;32;NNE;10;36%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;36;14;Turning cloudy;37;35;SW;6;59%;30%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;62;48;Mostly sunny;65;53;N;12;48%;3%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Spotty showers;80;62;A few showers;79;62;ENE;9;75%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;84;73;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;ESE;10;67%;44%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;76;61;A stray shower;72;62;W;6;93%;49%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;77;51;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;E;7;18%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and delightful;80;55;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;SSW;5;37%;5%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;82;71;A p.m. t-storm;85;71;NNE;7;70%;63%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;42;Mostly sunny;69;44;N;5;59%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;48;37;Partly sunny;53;40;SE;5;70%;50%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;52;36;Sunny and pleasant;60;43;SW;9;52%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Sunshine;59;45;Overcast and mild;63;50;SSE;13;51%;1%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;N;8;77%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little a.m. snow;36;29;A snow shower;39;28;W;9;72%;89%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;74;Mostly sunny;83;73;E;9;65%;68%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;49;32;Partly sunny, mild;56;39;SW;7;60%;6%;3

Sydney, Australia;Heavy rain;69;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;68;NNW;17;85%;82%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;57;55;Breezy;69;61;SE;14;58%;77%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;36;26;Turning sunny;43;35;SW;8;78%;30%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;66;50;Showers around;59;47;N;9;64%;86%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;50;42;Mostly cloudy;60;48;NE;5;71%;84%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;70;56;Breezy in the p.m.;74;59;WNW;12;21%;25%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;85;71;Breezy in the p.m.;86;59;WSW;12;41%;40%;7

Tirana, Albania;Colder with rain;47;34;Spotty showers;57;30;ENE;5;40%;60%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;55;45;Mostly sunny;57;45;S;8;46%;1%;6

Toronto, Canada;Lots of sun, mild;52;39;High clouds and mild;50;44;NE;5;61%;64%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy and cooler;57;53;Showers around;59;53;NNW;22;56%;65%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;57;47;Mostly sunny, windy;59;45;W;18;49%;21%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;48;20;Partly sunny, cooler;41;21;ESE;8;28%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;49;37;Partly sunny;50;40;E;3;62%;81%;4

Vienna, Austria;Not as cold;45;33;Partly sunny;47;40;NW;10;63%;44%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing, not as hot;89;63;Plenty of sun;91;65;ESE;5;41%;10%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow shower;37;23;Mostly sunny;39;22;E;5;51%;5%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Not as cold;42;29;Partly sunny;47;30;NNE;9;65%;39%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;60;54;Clouds and sun;66;54;NE;4;69%;6%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and warm;104;79;Sunshine and warm;98;78;WSW;7;49%;15%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;45;Inc. clouds;60;49;SE;6;51%;61%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather