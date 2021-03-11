Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 11, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;W;10;83%;71%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;91;67;Sunshine, very hot;100;77;SSW;8;26%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Windy this afternoon;69;48;Cooler;60;34;NNW;14;35%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;63;46;Sunshine;65;47;WSW;7;56%;7%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy;52;41;Spotty showers;47;42;SW;23;74%;91%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and very cold;17;3;Sunny, but very cold;17;-4;NNE;8;51%;0%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;70;45;A little p.m. rain;50;26;NW;8;74%;89%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Morning snow;25;0;Frigid;5;-14;W;12;72%;27%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;SE;5;41%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Breezy and cooler;53;38;Partly sunny;57;44;S;7;64%;2%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A.M. showers, breezy;70;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;60;NE;5;58%;44%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;88;62;Cooler;68;49;WNW;14;57%;65%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;95;72;A shower in the p.m.;93;73;SE;6;63%;65%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;90;64;Partly sunny;89;61;E;7;32%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray shower;93;78;Sunshine and warm;97;79;S;8;58%;27%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;62;52;Sun and some clouds;58;50;SE;11;74%;53%;3

Beijing, China;Hazy sun and mild;57;45;Rain and drizzle;50;43;SE;7;81%;62%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;51;33;Mostly cloudy;51;39;ESE;6;68%;77%;1

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;52;39;Spotty showers;49;40;SW;15;63%;77%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with showers;65;52;Cloudy with a shower;63;53;W;6;81%;68%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;A t-storm or two;80;66;ENE;4;72%;76%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;45;41;Spotty showers;55;36;WSW;14;51%;70%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;54;41;Spotty showers;47;42;SW;16;67%;87%;2

Bucharest, Romania;A bit of snow, cold;35;17;Partly sunny, cold;35;23;WSW;6;80%;30%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;48;42;Spotty showers;57;36;WSW;11;56%;82%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;90;69;Humid with some sun;82;68;E;7;72%;30%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;Sunshine and nice;88;67;NE;6;33%;13%;13

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;59;50;Periods of rain;54;45;N;11;84%;85%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun, warm;81;59;Mostly sunny;75;53;NNW;11;31%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;73;61;Partly sunny;74;61;NW;7;62%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;78;66;A few showers;79;66;ENE;4;65%;78%;7

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;74;Mostly sunny;91;71;SE;6;54%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;58;38;Partly sunny;53;33;ENE;7;43%;1%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;Clearing;89;74;SSW;5;71%;39%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;46;35;Spotty showers;46;34;SW;15;71%;84%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;75;64;Mostly sunny;80;66;NNE;10;53%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;68;A shower in spots;79;65;SSE;11;63%;52%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with some sun;93;76;Breezy in the p.m.;92;75;ESE;13;62%;1%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;91;66;A shower and t-storm;84;62;ENE;7;55%;60%;6

Denver, United States;A shower in the p.m.;50;31;Cold with flurries;43;32;ENE;7;69%;91%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine, less humid;88;69;Hazy sun;97;71;S;4;47%;6%;8

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;SE;4;76%;77%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;45;37;A passing shower;47;37;WSW;19;70%;83%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;53;42;Cloudy and warmer;68;54;N;9;36%;85%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Brilliant sunshine;65;55;Sunny and pleasant;68;54;W;14;69%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;79;69;A shower in the a.m.;80;69;SE;7;74%;61%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;79;61;Partly sunny;78;58;ESE;6;65%;22%;12

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;81;72;Breezy in the p.m.;80;70;ENE;13;56%;3%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Snow, not as cold;30;27;Snow showers;33;32;SW;18;88%;90%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;77;Mostly sunny;96;77;SE;5;51%;29%;11

Hong Kong, China;Becoming cloudy;77;65;Sunshine and humid;79;66;E;6;72%;32%;8

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;81;69;Heavy showers;81;68;WSW;6;73%;88%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and not as hot;98;66;Hazy sun;90;65;SSE;6;18%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Showers, not as warm;71;57;Showers around;74;54;N;9;59%;71%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;44;31;Partial sunshine;48;36;SSW;6;64%;3%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning showers;84;75;A t-storm around;86;75;WSW;8;76%;71%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;94;74;Sunny and very warm;91;74;N;9;50%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Abundant sunshine;87;63;A t-storm around;81;61;SSE;8;56%;71%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Periods of rain;51;39;Mostly cloudy;60;44;N;6;51%;44%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;87;70;Hazy sun;92;68;WNW;6;52%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;75;52;Partly sunny, nice;79;54;SW;7;46%;7%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;105;77;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;NNE;14;12%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;37;29;A touch of rain;37;35;SW;16;51%;83%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;86;76;Spotty showers;85;75;NNE;8;61%;80%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some brightening;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;ENE;6;78%;61%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;89;74;Hazy sun;94;74;SW;6;54%;9%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;75;A t-storm or two;90;76;SSW;4;75%;90%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;58;36;A shower or two;55;35;E;7;64%;87%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;93;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;82;SW;7;70%;75%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;79;72;Mostly sunny, nice;79;71;SSE;8;65%;26%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;63;53;Partly sunny;63;49;NNW;9;60%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Windy;53;41;Breezy with a shower;49;43;SW;17;64%;86%;3

Los Angeles, United States;A shower and t-storm;57;43;An afternoon shower;58;44;WSW;7;66%;46%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;88;80;Partly sunny;88;79;SSW;6;71%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;65;45;Partly sunny;58;34;ENE;7;61%;3%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;81;E;12;65%;100%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;73;Showers around;82;74;NNE;5;82%;88%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;93;79;Rain and drizzle;90;78;ENE;9;57%;81%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;79;61;Clouds and sun;82;70;NNE;6;61%;19%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;79;51;Sun, some clouds;81;49;N;5;31%;6%;10

Miami, United States;Breezy with a shower;76;70;Partly sunny, nice;77;69;NE;14;55%;31%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny intervals;34;27;Morning snow showers;39;33;W;12;79%;80%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;79;Breezy in the p.m.;90;79;E;14;63%;26%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;85;72;Mostly sunny;80;65;E;10;61%;26%;7

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;51;38;Cooler;42;22;W;9;52%;75%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, but frigid;15;-2;Turning cloudy, cold;21;19;S;11;55%;71%;2

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;89;78;Hazy sun;92;79;NNW;8;46%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;84;56;Breezy in the p.m.;84;58;NE;11;40%;2%;14

New York, United States;Fog, then some sun;70;55;A shower in the a.m.;66;39;NW;8;34%;55%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasingly windy;69;47;Sunny;64;41;WNW;7;40%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder;27;11;Colder with some sun;16;-4;WSW;17;77%;35%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning out cloudy;62;45;Cloudy, p.m. rain;65;55;E;6;69%;96%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow, then rain;39;29;Showers around;40;24;SW;6;72%;66%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm around;53;30;Cooler;43;15;NW;15;57%;46%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;87;76;Some sun, a shower;87;76;SE;5;70%;55%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray shower;90;73;A shower or two;88;73;N;8;64%;58%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;84;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;71;ESE;6;91%;85%;3

Paris, France;Breezy with rain;58;42;Spotty showers;55;46;WSW;14;54%;72%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly cloudy, humid;81;69;Mostly sunny;80;60;ESE;12;62%;11%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hazy sun;96;78;Mostly sunny;95;78;SSE;6;49%;8%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;74;NNE;8;77%;74%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;85;68;A shower in the p.m.;86;68;ESE;6;55%;61%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;47;38;A shower in the a.m.;48;37;SW;14;53%;64%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;61;40;Decreasing clouds;60;35;ENE;6;63%;40%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Rain;64;51;Downpours;65;52;NE;8;73%;92%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;71;45;Mostly sunny;67;50;ENE;5;78%;2%;6

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;86;74;Nice with some sun;86;74;ESE;8;69%;30%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;35;31;Remaining cloudy;36;27;NNE;12;69%;33%;1

Riga, Latvia;Breezy in the p.m.;37;31;Spotty showers;41;34;SW;14;87%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;85;73;A p.m. shower or two;86;73;ESE;7;75%;74%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;86;73;Windy and very hot;97;63;N;16;9%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;60;50;Partly sunny;60;46;SSE;9;73%;78%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rather cloudy, cold;22;22;A bit of p.m. snow;31;30;S;12;50%;93%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;58;45;Partly sunny;63;48;W;9;55%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;79;62;Winds subsiding;78;62;ENE;16;65%;11%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;A p.m. shower or two;82;72;E;8;68%;93%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Turning cloudy;78;62;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;N;7;67%;17%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sunshine;79;53;Sunny and nice;78;53;S;5;16%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Some sun, pleasant;82;58;Low clouds breaking;83;59;SSW;6;44%;4%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers, mainly late;84;69;Afternoon showers;85;69;N;8;71%;75%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;62;48;Partly sunny;60;42;NNW;7;66%;1%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;53;32;Patchy morning fog;54;33;NNE;5;62%;4%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, mild;62;42;Cooler;54;36;NE;7;72%;65%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;54;48;Cloudy;55;45;NNE;9;77%;1%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;Afternoon showers;89;76;NNE;8;75%;100%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing and cold;37;20;Milder with some sun;51;29;SSE;4;62%;12%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;83;73;An afternoon shower;82;73;E;7;67%;72%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Morning snow;36;31;Spotty showers;40;34;WSW;9;85%;70%;1

Sydney, Australia;A morning t-storm;78;70;Humid with a shower;78;69;NNE;9;78%;75%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Pleasant and warmer;80;63;Areas of low clouds;74;63;ENE;7;77%;44%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Chilly with snow;32;29;Spotty showers;38;35;SW;15;75%;72%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;58;41;Cloudy;66;52;E;6;36%;68%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and colder;39;33;A bit of a.m. snow;38;24;NW;13;74%;77%;1

Tehran, Iran;Spotty showers;58;50;Cloudy with showers;54;32;NNW;8;63%;99%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and cooler;69;57;Partly sunny;65;53;WNW;12;58%;1%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;57;35;Periods of sun;62;44;E;5;46%;33%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;58;47;A little p.m. rain;65;54;SE;8;65%;90%;2

Toronto, Canada;Increasingly windy;57;36;Breezy in the p.m.;48;24;NW;15;55%;2%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;62;52;Clouds and sun;64;56;ESE;7;61%;2%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;64;44;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;SW;5;52%;1%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;48;20;Mostly sunny, mild;45;14;N;9;48%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Increasing clouds;49;35;Mostly cloudy;54;36;NE;4;48%;17%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;45;39;Spotty showers;51;37;SW;12;50%;64%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;91;69;Sunshine, very hot;97;70;E;5;50%;6%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy in the p.m.;33;30;Spotty showers;41;33;WSW;11;85%;80%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;38;34;Spotty showers;45;33;SSW;15;77%;66%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;61;56;Partly sunny, breezy;64;54;SE;18;57%;0%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun and hot;100;69;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;W;4;42%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and cooler;43;30;Colder, morning snow;34;16;NE;7;68%;89%;1

