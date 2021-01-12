Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, January 12, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;77;Humid;87;77;WSW;10;83%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;74;63;Sunny and nice;74;62;WNW;7;60%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mild with clearing;64;47;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;47;SSW;6;50%;70%;1

Algiers, Algeria;A morning shower;57;44;Partial sunshine;56;45;SW;7;71%;8%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rainy times;44;34;Variable clouds;44;33;N;14;73%;21%;1

Anchorage, United States;Some sun returning;24;20;A snow shower;27;22;E;3;80%;68%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with sunshine;50;35;Plenty of sun;56;40;ESE;6;41%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasingly windy;17;-12;Cloudy and frigid;-6;-23;SW;6;67%;26%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy with a shower;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;ESE;6;72%;56%;7

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;67;49;A shower in places;59;46;NW;5;63%;77%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;An afternoon shower;78;65;ENE;8;64%;61%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Abundant sunshine;70;44;Hazy and warm;72;52;SE;4;39%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;ESE;5;81%;72%;8

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;76;62;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;E;9;49%;17%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy and not as warm;81;62;Hazy sunshine;82;65;WNW;5;40%;1%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;48;35;Plenty of sunshine;54;38;NW;7;65%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;41;19;Partly sunny, mild;46;21;ESE;9;20%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;An afternoon flurry;32;26;A snow shower;36;27;WSW;7;81%;71%;2

Berlin, Germany;Morning rain, breezy;36;29;A bit of snow;35;28;WNW;14;78%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;69;43;Partly sunny, nice;71;42;SSE;6;51%;42%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A little rain;81;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;66;ESE;6;73%;72%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow this afternoon;29;27;Breezy in the a.m.;37;30;W;14;74%;42%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A little a.m. rain;43;31;Cloudy;38;34;WNW;8;85%;72%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Snow showers;35;28;Cloudy and chilly;32;20;WSW;7;94%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;30;26;Clouds breaking;35;28;W;11;65%;59%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;Sunny and nice;80;61;ENE;10;48%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;88;69;Mostly cloudy;86;68;ENE;4;45%;69%;9

Busan, South Korea;Chilly with sunshine;42;24;Not as cool;54;30;WNW;14;68%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy and very warm;81;64;High clouds, windy;76;54;WNW;18;36%;4%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;85;68;Sunny and very warm;86;68;SE;14;59%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in places;82;67;A shower in spots;82;68;SE;4;49%;41%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;86;76;Humid with some sun;86;75;NNE;8;78%;11%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;39;29;Partly sunny;43;34;SW;10;66%;9%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;E;4;85%;82%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;35;30;Snow showers;31;27;NNE;11;87%;92%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;74;66;Breezy with hazy sun;74;67;NNE;16;64%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;53;34;Plenty of sunshine;58;43;SSW;7;58%;7%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;79;A t-storm around;87;77;NNE;16;74%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny;61;43;Hazy sunshine;65;42;W;7;72%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;57;36;Periods of sun, mild;60;35;W;8;26%;30%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Not as warm;79;59;Mostly sunny;79;59;N;5;54%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;ESE;4;78%;73%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;45;41;A shower or two;53;44;SW;13;91%;82%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with hazy sun;57;33;Sunny and mild;58;32;NNE;8;17%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Abundant sunshine;59;44;Mostly sunny;59;46;W;7;63%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;65;49;Hazy sun;69;52;SSE;6;38%;5%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;61;A thunderstorm;79;61;E;7;75%;72%;11

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;75;65;Spotty showers;77;64;NNE;10;82%;85%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with snow;32;25;Periods of snow;28;10;NE;20;91%;74%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;88;64;Hazy sun;86;69;SSE;4;51%;15%;7

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;64;50;Hazy sunshine;67;56;ENE;6;34%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;82;70;A shower in the p.m.;83;70;NE;8;62%;74%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;87;63;Hazy sun;85;61;ESE;5;52%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;67;38;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;NE;5;54%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A little rain;62;47;A bit of rain;48;39;N;10;76%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;86;77;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;76;WNW;6;75%;100%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;90;69;Hazy sunshine;87;71;SSE;6;44%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;An afternoon shower;80;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;59;SE;5;72%;72%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;58;29;Sunny and mild;60;31;S;6;10%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;79;47;Sunny and pleasant;79;47;NW;4;28%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun;64;45;Hazy sunshine;61;40;N;4;74%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Very windy;89;65;Hazy sunshine;91;65;N;6;32%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;30;26;Cloudy;27;25;N;6;68%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;84;76;Some sun, a shower;87;75;NNE;8;56%;45%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;89;75;Clouds and sun;88;74;WSW;5;66%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;79;64;Hazy sunshine;76;59;N;5;53%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;88;74;Mostly cloudy;87;75;S;4;67%;44%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A passing shower;57;42;A little a.m. rain;56;41;ESE;8;69%;85%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;90;74;Partly sunny;87;74;SW;6;78%;44%;7

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;77;69;Clouds and sun, nice;77;68;SSE;8;71%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;51;37;Plenty of sunshine;56;43;NNW;4;68%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;45;31;Rain and drizzle;43;40;E;4;93%;87%;0

Los Angeles, United States;An afternoon shower;72;50;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;NE;5;35%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;84;75;A shower in the a.m.;85;75;W;6;66%;64%;11

Madrid, Spain;Chilly with sunshine;33;14;Plenty of sunshine;46;28;NNE;2;61%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;80;Partly sunny;88;80;WNW;12;69%;44%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;75;Brief p.m. showers;85;75;N;4;80%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;83;74;Clouds and sunshine;84;75;E;5;66%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;79;52;Warmer;89;60;SW;7;48%;2%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;72;45;Mostly cloudy;73;49;NNE;4;39%;24%;4

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy;75;62;Partly sunny;76;61;NNW;7;70%;93%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;28;26;A little snow;26;14;E;10;92%;63%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;97;75;Sunny and breezy;90;75;ENE;15;60%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cool with clearing;71;58;Sunshine and nice;72;61;ENE;9;52%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A few flurries;32;24;Cloudy with flurries;33;30;S;3;81%;75%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;14;12;Bitterly cold;12;1;ENE;9;76%;58%;0

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;95;77;Hazy sunshine;91;74;NNW;7;56%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;60;Clouds and sun, nice;77;58;N;11;60%;44%;7

New York, United States;Sunshine;44;32;Mostly sunny;44;36;SSW;7;48%;4%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Inc. clouds;70;56;Showers around;69;47;WSW;10;76%;74%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-9;-17;Frigid with sunshine;-16;-27;W;7;75%;34%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, snow;41;35;Abundant sunshine;48;40;SSW;7;62%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cold with flurries;25;16;Snow showers, cold;21;13;N;10;63%;72%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A flurry around;34;23;Cloudy with flurries;32;27;SW;9;87%;61%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;86;77;A p.m. shower or two;85;77;ENE;10;80%;86%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NW;5;75%;76%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;86;75;Showers;87;74;ENE;8;74%;74%;7

Paris, France;Rain;48;37;Periods of rain;46;41;WNW;9;84%;86%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;88;63;Partly sunny, warm;92;62;ESE;12;33%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Breezy this morning;82;64;Partly sunny;87;67;NNW;9;44%;6%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;73;A t-storm around;89;76;NNE;10;74%;71%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Winds subsiding;90;65;Partial sunshine;92;68;ESE;5;42%;5%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow, rain mixing in;34;28;Snow showers;33;26;NW;11;76%;85%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little snow;30;20;Sunny and milder;42;9;WNW;7;70%;6%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;63;50;A little p.m. rain;67;50;SE;7;61%;82%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;59;39;Plenty of sunshine;59;40;N;3;77%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;77;Showers around;84;77;ENE;8;69%;79%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;36;34;Afternoon showers;42;36;SE;16;85%;86%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of snow;30;29;A little snow;32;22;ESE;12;92%;84%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Clouds and sun;86;75;ENE;7;70%;44%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;64;40;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;NE;6;36%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and cool;50;34;Mostly sunny;53;35;E;5;72%;4%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with a flurry;18;10;Cloudy and very cold;11;4;E;10;71%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;59;51;Mainly cloudy;61;51;NNE;5;92%;18%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy and humid;75;65;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;ENE;11;62%;57%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;82;75;A shower in places;83;74;ESE;11;72%;66%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;84;66;Mostly sunny;83;65;N;7;69%;36%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;66;39;Mostly sunny, nice;70;41;ENE;5;36%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;86;51;Hazy sun;93;52;SSW;6;23%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;87;72;Partly sunny;88;72;N;10;71%;30%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;53;32;Plenty of sunshine;56;37;N;4;62%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain;55;44;Windy;50;39;ESE;21;65%;37%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Afternoon flurries;34;22;Sunshine and milder;46;25;WNW;7;73%;6%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;46;37;Sunny and mild;59;39;SE;9;44%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy a.m. showers;84;75;Cloudy with showers;83;76;N;10;80%;75%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little snow;34;26;Cloudy;38;21;W;10;77%;71%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;81;74;Breezy with a shower;81;74;E;23;78%;67%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;29;24;A snow squall;32;28;NE;8;92%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;High clouds;89;69;Mostly sunny, nice;84;71;NNE;10;57%;3%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing;58;46;Sunshine;69;54;ESE;7;55%;0%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;32;27;A little snow;29;19;E;10;87%;81%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rather cloudy;50;34;Partly sunny;43;33;ENE;4;79%;16%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;46;36;Turning cloudy, mild;51;41;NNE;3;79%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;54;37;Sunny and mild;57;41;SW;4;33%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, warm;81;54;High clouds, warm;79;49;WNW;11;41%;70%;1

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;54;42;Showers around;54;34;NNE;3;68%;66%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Cold with rain;39;31;Sunshine and milder;52;39;WSW;6;63%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;33;31;A flurry or two;38;33;WSW;15;78%;60%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler;60;54;Winds subsiding;59;53;W;17;63%;45%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;54;49;Breezy;60;53;WNW;19;60%;17%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A morning flurry;10;-26;Cold with some sun;2;-15;E;4;72%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, some heavy;51;42;Mostly sunny;45;35;ENE;5;62%;10%;1

Vienna, Austria;Intermittent snow;38;31;Clouds and sun;35;25;W;12;59%;74%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Episodes of sunshine;68;56;Partly sunny, nice;73;59;E;3;42%;1%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow;29;27;A little snow;28;17;ESE;8;90%;92%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. snow;34;31;A few flurries;33;28;S;10;91%;66%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;72;64;Mostly sunny;73;61;NNE;14;68%;3%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Not as hot;89;68;Hazy sun;88;69;SW;4;46%;3%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;35;30;Becoming cloudy;40;33;N;2;64%;14%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather