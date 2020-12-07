Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 7, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;87;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;S;9;81%;56%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as warm;79;71;Sunny intervals;79;69;NW;14;49%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and some clouds;58;44;Hazy sunshine;58;46;NE;9;60%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;59;53;Windy;57;47;WNW;21;73%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;45;32;Some sun, fog early;39;32;SE;5;94%;19%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;29;26;Morning snow, cloudy;33;23;ESE;5;86%;78%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, cold;37;29;Clearing and cold;35;27;E;6;52%;44%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sunshine;1;-7;Partly sunny, cold;11;5;WSW;10;70%;51%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;87;63;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;SSE;6;48%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Clouds breaking;61;51;Partly sunny;63;54;E;5;67%;12%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A passing shower;77;66;A shower in spots;76;67;N;12;74%;45%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;65;42;Hazy sunshine;67;46;E;2;49%;5%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A t-storm around;89;72;SE;5;72%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;77;67;A t-storm in spots;76;66;E;9;81%;72%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;More sun than clouds;89;73;Hazy sun;90;70;NE;5;51%;8%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;58;46;Partial sunshine;57;41;NW;16;57%;7%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;36;19;Mostly cloudy;36;21;S;6;21%;4%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy;44;36;Mostly cloudy;48;38;ESE;13;74%;27%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;47;35;Partly sunny;45;37;E;7;82%;58%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;67;47;A passing shower;68;45;SE;5;68%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;W;8;74%;76%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of rain;46;37;A little a.m. rain;44;37;E;14;88%;66%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;37;29;Fog, then some sun;37;28;NW;3;90%;19%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy with a shower;36;30;Snow and rain;36;31;NE;7;89%;78%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler with rain;44;34;Partly sunny;43;31;E;8;81%;23%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, pleasant;78;59;Mostly sunny;82;64;ENE;8;59%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;85;66;A couple of t-storms;86;66;NE;5;43%;77%;10

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;52;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;31;NW;7;47%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Winds subsiding;81;59;Hazy sunshine;75;56;N;7;55%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;76;61;Low clouds breaking;73;61;SSE;11;63%;66%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy with a shower;83;71;A stray thunderstorm;83;68;SSE;4;60%;44%;5

Chennai, India;Brief a.m. showers;88;77;Showers;85;76;NE;5;88%;93%;4

Chicago, United States;A few flurries;40;31;Partly sunny;44;35;WSW;10;61%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sun and clouds;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;S;5;80%;66%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;44;40;Some sun, a shower;41;36;SE;10;89%;81%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouding up;82;74;Hazy sunshine;82;74;NNE;13;56%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;63;41;Mostly sunny;70;43;W;5;38%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;92;75;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;ESE;6;68%;43%;11

Delhi, India;Fog will lift;77;55;Hazy sunshine;81;56;NNW;3;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and mild;61;36;Sunny and mild;64;40;SSW;6;13%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;82;65;Hazy sun;82;64;NNW;5;58%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;SSE;5;75%;67%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds and fog;41;32;Chilly with rain;44;35;W;14;89%;67%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;46;33;A little wintry mix;36;29;WSW;4;71%;82%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;64;58;Spotty showers;64;53;W;19;74%;68%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds limiting sun;73;58;Hazy sunshine;73;56;S;6;48%;5%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;75;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;60;NE;7;85%;68%;5

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;78;57;Low clouds;70;54;N;11;54%;27%;1

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and breezy;36;28;Mostly sunny;31;26;SSE;13;73%;1%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;88;76;A t-storm around;92;77;N;7;56%;55%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;77;62;Clouds and sunshine;72;63;ENE;7;55%;15%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;72;Spotty showers;85;71;NE;12;60%;70%;4

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;85;61;Hazy sunshine;83;60;SE;6;58%;0%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;70;53;Downpours;63;50;NNE;6;81%;100%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;57;48;A morning shower;56;48;WNW;10;82%;69%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;86;77;A thunderstorm;89;76;WSW;14;73%;63%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;86;74;Hazy sun and warm;92;77;NE;9;31%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;79;57;Partly sunny;76;57;N;10;55%;62%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Snow to rain;41;35;A shower or two;43;29;NNE;4;79%;86%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;88;59;Hazy sunshine;87;59;NW;6;52%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;66;47;Becoming cloudy;66;46;ENE;4;78%;10%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;95;67;Breezy with hazy sun;94;67;NNE;16;13%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny, but cold;26;16;Cold with sunshine;23;16;ESE;9;69%;16%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, pleasant;85;75;Nice with some sun;84;75;N;5;64%;10%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;90;74;A t-storm around;89;75;SW;5;68%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;85;68;Hazy sunshine;85;66;E;5;55%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;NNW;4;79%;58%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;58;40;A shower or two;60;39;NE;7;63%;66%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;SW;6;78%;67%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;72;66;High clouds;73;65;SSE;9;73%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;60;53;Spotty showers;58;50;NW;10;80%;69%;2

London, United Kingdom;Fog;39;32;Low clouds and fog;41;38;SSW;4;81%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;69;50;Partly sunny, warmer;80;50;NE;3;24%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;85;77;Hazy sun;85;76;S;7;69%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;50;39;A passing shower;48;33;W;12;60%;58%;2

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;90;81;Partly sunny;88;81;S;8;67%;13%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Thunderstorms;84;75;A t-storm in spots;87;76;ENE;3;78%;65%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;83;76;A t-storm around;85;75;ENE;7;78%;55%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;61;47;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;52;SSW;10;54%;29%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;71;49;A stray p.m. t-storm;69;51;N;4;53%;59%;5

Miami, United States;Rain and a t-storm;75;54;Mostly sunny, cool;66;47;NW;10;45%;7%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, colder;22;17;Mostly sunny, cold;21;15;SE;11;63%;6%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;91;78;Turning sunny;90;78;E;8;63%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;NE;9;62%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sun and some clouds;28;21;Mostly sunny;29;23;WSW;9;64%;59%;2

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sun;26;19;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;ESE;5;46%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;93;72;Hazy sunshine;93;75;N;7;35%;0%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;80;60;Nice with some sun;79;60;NNE;10;59%;49%;11

New York, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;40;30;Turning sunny;41;32;NW;17;44%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;65;51;A shower in the p.m.;70;51;WNW;7;75%;75%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;7;5;A bit of a.m. snow;13;4;SW;11;84%;91%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;61;43;Partly sunny;55;41;NNE;7;54%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain;38;34;Rain at times;35;31;NE;7;92%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;26;17;Sunny intervals;27;18;SW;12;69%;52%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;85;77;Cloudy, downpours;85;77;ENE;13;81%;96%;3

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;NW;7;80%;63%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;ENE;6;76%;60%;6

Paris, France;Fog;40;27;Fog, then some sun;37;28;NW;6;82%;14%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this morning;90;71;Sunny and very hot;99;65;NE;11;21%;44%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;89;77;Inc. clouds;91;76;N;10;52%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;SE;10;77%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;89;68;Hazy sun;89;68;SE;5;56%;61%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower;44;32;Mostly cloudy;40;32;ESE;6;73%;33%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;34;14;Sunny;36;18;SSW;4;36%;11%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;51;Downpours;66;51;E;8;69%;91%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;64;55;Spotty showers;65;53;WSW;11;77%;100%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;A morning shower;86;79;E;9;63%;41%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;39;35;Cloudy with a shower;37;34;ESE;6;84%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and breezy;33;26;Mostly sunny;31;24;SE;13;61%;3%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;83;73;Couple of t-storms;81;73;W;6;85%;94%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;Sunny, but cool;65;47;ENE;6;52%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a t-storm;53;49;Heavy morning rain;55;44;SE;12;90%;92%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;31;24;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;SSE;5;49%;0%;1

San Francisco, United States;Windy with sunshine;68;50;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;W;5;51%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;79;63;A thunderstorm;76;63;ENE;9;78%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;84;71;A shower in places;86;71;SSE;5;67%;41%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;84;67;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;N;8;65%;10%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;75;48;Sunny and nice;75;45;NE;4;37%;5%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;90;53;Plenty of sunshine;92;55;SSW;6;30%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clearing;84;73;Clouds and sun;84;71;NNW;6;78%;44%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;57;48;Spotty showers;54;44;NW;8;79%;65%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;53;46;Periods of rain;54;44;NE;5;85%;77%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;44;21;Increasing clouds;38;26;WNW;4;39%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds;57;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;46;NNE;10;57%;36%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;NNW;9;74%;65%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy with rain;43;34;Inc. clouds;44;32;SSE;4;89%;36%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;83;75;A shower in places;84;75;ESE;7;66%;57%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy with a shower;42;34;A passing shower;35;32;SE;10;69%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;84;59;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;57;S;15;45%;12%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy with rain;68;64;A little p.m. rain;69;66;ENE;13;80%;89%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine;36;26;Mostly sunny;33;23;SSE;12;58%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;33;25;Inc. clouds;35;27;WSW;4;66%;97%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain/snow showers;36;31;Mostly cloudy;37;31;ENE;3;81%;78%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and cold;41;32;Hazy sun and chilly;44;32;SW;5;45%;5%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;74;53;Partly sunny;76;50;W;10;62%;66%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;57;43;A shower and t-storm;66;52;ESE;5;59%;92%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;57;45;Sunshine;54;39;NE;8;57%;26%;3

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;31;24;Turning cloudy;36;33;SW;13;67%;53%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Abundant sunshine;63;51;Breezy with hazy sun;68;57;SW;16;44%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;61;49;Increasing clouds;66;50;SW;12;51%;44%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;-4;-21;Lots of sun, cold;5;-21;WSW;4;59%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;49;47;Rain and drizzle;50;41;SSW;5;72%;72%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;46;37;A little a.m. rain;43;36;SE;12;85%;67%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;85;60;Sunny and pleasant;79;60;ENE;4;49%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and colder;28;16;Sunshine and cold;25;19;SE;13;59%;6%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;38;27;Partly sunny;34;29;ESE;14;73%;43%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, a shower;67;64;Very windy, a shower;68;61;NNW;28;82%;77%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;92;70;Hazy sun;92;69;WNW;5;53%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;40;30;Mostly cloudy;40;33;NE;2;60%;65%;1

_____

