Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 17, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;84;77;A thunderstorm;87;77;S;7;81%;63%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;87;73;Hazy sunshine;86;76;NW;9;61%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;63;44;Partly sunny;65;46;ENE;2;60%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;69;53;A morning shower;66;51;E;4;68%;43%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;57;49;Partly sunny;58;48;WSW;15;79%;78%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;17;10;Sunny, but cold;17;11;NNE;1;86%;5%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, cold;47;30;Cloudy and colder;35;22;E;6;49%;63%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and very cold;5;0;Mostly cloudy;9;4;SW;7;83%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;88;67;Decreasing clouds;83;62;S;11;42%;2%;12

Athens, Greece;Becoming cloudy;65;54;Cloudy with showers;62;54;N;6;70%;88%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;69;59;A shower in the a.m.;66;56;SW;16;73%;56%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;72;50;Mostly sunny;73;47;NW;10;54%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;73;A couple of t-storms;87;74;SE;4;83%;83%;2

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;77;68;More clouds than sun;81;66;ESE;9;67%;33%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;96;79;Partly sunny;94;78;S;5;58%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;64;50;Mostly sunny;64;51;NNW;6;82%;7%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;52;46;Rain and drizzle;50;39;NE;9;95%;94%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A little rain;46;41;Low clouds breaking;49;40;ESE;3;82%;15%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;50;47;Partly sunny, mild;55;49;SSW;7;82%;14%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;64;49;Showers around;66;49;NW;5;75%;81%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;68;NW;9;73%;64%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;55;38;Partly sunny;50;41;SE;5;86%;8%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;55;48;Partly sunny, mild;61;46;WSW;11;69%;62%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;52;43;A little rain;47;34;ENE;8;84%;69%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;52;37;Fog, then some sun;48;36;SE;3;94%;9%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;79;62;A shower in the p.m.;78;57;ESE;11;65%;55%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;82;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;68;NE;5;50%;69%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partial sunshine;71;57;Mostly cloudy, warm;70;59;SSE;5;73%;67%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, pleasant;76;59;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;N;8;47%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;72;57;Mostly sunny;71;56;SE;22;62%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;85;71;Showers;86;71;E;3;65%;83%;5

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;86;77;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;NNE;6;82%;67%;3

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;42;28;Mostly sunny;50;43;SSW;14;41%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;90;74;A t-storm or two;86;74;SSW;8;81%;95%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;50;47;Mostly cloudy;53;46;SSW;11;81%;65%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and very warm;94;77;Hazy sun and warm;91;76;NNE;9;48%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;Plenty of sunshine;74;54;S;11;48%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;86;75;Showers around;86;75;NNE;7;76%;72%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;77;52;Hazy sunshine;74;50;NW;3;69%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;69;48;Partly sunny, warm;73;48;S;7;20%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;89;67;Hazy sun;86;69;NE;4;54%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the a.m.;97;74;Afternoon showers;93;73;SSE;5;68%;99%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;60;53;Morning rain, cooler;55;41;W;19;73%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;52;27;Rain and drizzle;42;26;WSW;6;43%;94%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;68;63;Mostly sunny;67;62;ENE;12;85%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little rain;82;73;Partly sunny;85;74;SSE;8;64%;32%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;87;62;Some sun;89;63;ENE;5;32%;12%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the a.m.;80;70;Winds subsiding;79;68;ENE;17;77%;82%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;46;44;A touch of rain;50;48;SW;14;92%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;78;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;SE;4;69%;58%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;84;72;Partly sunny;86;74;E;8;69%;55%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;86;74;A couple of t-storms;85;74;NE;15;69%;70%;3

Hyderabad, India;Clearing, less humid;87;65;Hazy sunshine;83;64;SE;7;58%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;69;45;Hazy sunshine;67;47;NE;3;66%;8%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;58;50;A little p.m. rain;54;52;NE;9;88%;83%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;N;6;72%;82%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;93;77;Plenty of sunshine;90;79;NNE;7;49%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;82;60;Partly sunny;87;60;SE;10;32%;41%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;56;22;Increasing clouds;54;24;WNW;4;25%;1%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy this morning;84;59;Hazy sunshine;84;59;NW;4;38%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;72;44;Hazy sunshine;72;42;SW;4;51%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;97;72;Hazy sun and warm;96;71;N;11;28%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;32;31;Mostly cloudy;34;32;S;7;81%;36%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;87;76;A shower;86;77;NNE;5;64%;82%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;87;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SSE;5;69%;77%;10

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;88;73;Hazy sun, less humid;90;72;SSW;5;60%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;4;78%;75%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, pleasant;70;30;Partly sunny;70;34;SE;9;10%;11%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;88;76;Partly sunny;89;75;SSW;5;76%;36%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;71;62;Partly sunny;71;63;SSE;7;72%;8%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Fog, then some sun;66;59;Fog to sun;70;61;NNE;4;76%;20%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clearing;58;51;A little p.m. rain;59;46;SW;13;79%;57%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;55;Partly sunny;69;55;S;5;61%;4%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;85;75;Clearing;85;76;SSW;7;69%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds and fog;64;47;Fog, then sun;63;49;NNE;2;80%;8%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;A.M. showers, cloudy;87;80;SW;9;77%;91%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;76;E;4;78%;64%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;91;76;A t-storm around;89;77;E;5;70%;62%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;High clouds;81;65;NE;6;39%;1%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;68;50;Mostly cloudy;67;49;N;8;54%;44%;3

Miami, United States;A shower;83;68;Winds subsiding;78;68;NE;18;59%;25%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;31;30;Not as cold;40;39;SSW;12;92%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;79;Clouds and sun;89;79;E;10;68%;34%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;71;59;Partly sunny;69;55;SSE;11;65%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;Colder;35;22;Partly sunny, cold;29;22;W;15;42%;4%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, chilly;24;20;Inc. clouds;30;30;SSW;9;60%;79%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;95;79;Hazy sunshine;93;80;N;5;50%;6%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;82;59;Partly sunny;79;60;NNE;14;50%;30%;11

New York, United States;A couple of showers;48;32;Winds subsiding;40;31;NW;22;37%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;70;55;Nice with some sun;71;56;NE;7;59%;11%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;13;6;A little snow;14;7;SW;7;87%;81%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;72;54;Mostly sunny;72;58;E;5;68%;10%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain ending;47;43;Spotty showers;50;43;SSW;10;93%;86%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;34;18;Clearing;29;19;S;15;46%;12%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;84;78;A thunderstorm;83;78;ENE;7;80%;73%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;83;77;A shower and t-storm;84;75;SSW;11;80%;81%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;NE;7;75%;73%;3

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;56;44;Partly sunny;60;44;WSW;8;74%;65%;2

Perth, Australia;Cloudy;72;60;Clouds and sun;76;60;SSW;10;62%;8%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and some clouds;92;80;Hazy sun;92;80;NNW;6;60%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;SE;12;75%;60%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sunshine;89;70;A shower;88;71;ESE;5;62%;76%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;50;40;Partly sunny;50;40;S;5;74%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with some sun;65;54;Mild with rain;65;54;SSE;8;90%;94%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;53;A little rain;66;53;NE;8;72%;95%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;84;56;Mostly sunny;81;55;E;5;54%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;80;An afternoon shower;86;81;ENE;9;66%;50%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and chilly;31;22;Sunny, but cold;29;22;SE;4;47%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;46;45;A bit of rain;53;46;SSW;12;92%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;71;ESE;8;76%;89%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;Hazy sun;77;56;E;6;48%;3%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;66;48;Sunny and nice;68;49;NNE;4;72%;6%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;35;32;Rain tapering off;46;45;SW;10;89%;89%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain, breezy;63;55;A morning shower;61;50;W;10;81%;45%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy with showers;72;62;A shower and t-storm;73;64;WNW;6;82%;81%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;85;76;A shower;85;76;E;8;77%;84%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Brief p.m. showers;73;65;A shower and t-storm;74;65;NNE;7;86%;85%;2

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;76;45;Some sun, pleasant;78;45;ESE;6;29%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;A shower or two;74;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;51;SW;6;41%;9%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;Spotty showers;86;74;NNE;7;78%;79%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warm;72;55;Inc. clouds;70;55;NE;6;76%;30%;3

Seattle, United States;A bit of rain;54;46;Showers;50;42;SSW;9;77%;95%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;68;56;A little p.m. rain;70;62;SE;4;79%;91%;1

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy, warm;75;66;Mostly cloudy, windy;77;63;SSW;20;76%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower and t-storm;91;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;N;4;75%;71%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Fog early in the day;56;40;Cooler with rain;50;38;ENE;5;86%;85%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;84;79;Spotty showers;85;78;E;9;76%;87%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;50;46;A passing shower;55;49;SW;9;80%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cooler but pleasant;72;59;Some sun, pleasant;75;63;NNE;13;57%;4%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this morning;86;71;Sunny;87;74;SE;5;65%;9%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mainly cloudy;44;44;A little rain;52;47;SW;10;92%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;37;24;A bit of p.m. snow;28;15;WSW;6;70%;94%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;55;42;Cooler with rain;46;37;ESE;7;83%;90%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;56;43;An afternoon shower;54;41;ENE;6;49%;76%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;75;53;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;ENE;5;42%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;67;56;Decreasing clouds;74;48;E;3;47%;5%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;67;52;Sunlit and pleasant;67;55;WSW;7;72%;14%;3

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower, windy;39;27;Partly sunny, breezy;38;34;SSW;16;59%;10%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Afternoon showers;72;60;An afternoon shower;67;59;SW;7;75%;61%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with some sun;70;59;Showers around;69;60;N;11;71%;93%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;30;15;Low clouds;33;4;ESE;4;69%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;50;44;Rain;46;40;S;5;77%;95%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;56;41;Fog, then some sun;55;43;SE;5;70%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warmer;90;72;Mostly sunny;87;73;NW;4;60%;15%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;41;38;Spotty showers;45;39;SW;11;93%;67%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny intervals;51;46;Clouds and sun, mild;52;43;S;8;91%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;64;59;Periods of rain;60;53;SSW;16;89%;85%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;92;75;Sunny;95;73;WSW;5;58%;5%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;52;31;Partial sunshine;50;33;NE;2;58%;42%;3

