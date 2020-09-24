Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 24, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;75;Mostly cloudy;83;75;SW;8;84%;57%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;81;Sunny and very warm;105;79;NNE;9;39%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;92;67;Abundant sunshine;90;66;W;9;49%;8%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Clouding up;85;70;Showers around;79;65;NNW;16;45%;71%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;61;48;Windy;57;48;NNW;26;78%;87%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;54;43;A little rain;54;44;NNE;9;82%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;Mostly sunny;84;55;ESE;7;13%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;49;38;Becoming cloudy;48;37;N;9;64%;23%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;96;73;Unseasonably hot;100;76;NE;13;30%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, humid;83;68;Sunny and nice;86;68;SW;6;54%;3%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;65;55;Partly sunny, nice;68;53;WNW;8;72%;7%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;102;72;Hazy and very warm;105;74;N;6;26%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;90;73;A t-storm around;91;74;S;5;71%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;82;69;A t-storm around;83;69;WSW;7;71%;64%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;A t-storm around;92;77;WSW;7;68%;55%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;80;63;Very windy, sunny;72;55;WNW;28;44%;0%;5

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;73;55;Partly sunny;75;57;S;5;69%;9%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;81;59;Turning cloudy, warm;83;62;SSE;9;52%;71%;4

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;69;57;Cooler, morning rain;60;47;W;9;87%;92%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;66;48;Mostly cloudy;67;45;ESE;7;58%;38%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;Mostly sunny;85;59;E;10;54%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;77;60;Cooler with rain;64;47;WNW;9;91%;95%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Showers around;63;46;A few showers;57;47;NW;19;77%;90%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Turning sunny, warm;85;57;Clouds and sun, warm;85;64;SE;4;56%;33%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;76;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;52;E;7;65%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;70;60;An afternoon shower;69;62;ESE;11;75%;75%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;70;A stray t-shower;85;68;NNE;8;38%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;74;65;Nice with sunshine;79;65;NNE;11;65%;8%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;94;72;Brilliant sunshine;96;73;NNE;7;42%;1%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;68;53;Morning rain, cooler;59;49;SW;13;74%;78%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;68;A stray thunderstorm;85;67;SE;5;59%;53%;9

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;95;80;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;SW;6;69%;72%;5

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;78;60;Mostly sunny, warm;79;65;SSW;7;59%;8%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;88;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;78;S;6;80%;73%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;65;53;Periods of rain;59;49;W;8;85%;96%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning out cloudy;87;77;Hazy sunshine;87;80;W;4;79%;30%;6

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;82;64;Plenty of sunshine;86;66;SSE;7;63%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;90;69;Partly sunny, nice;87;68;SE;11;64%;27%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;Hazy sun and hot;99;82;W;7;44%;1%;7

Denver, United States;Sunny and very warm;90;59;Warm with sunshine;92;59;WSW;6;17%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain and a t-storm;88;80;A t-storm or two;86;79;S;8;86%;84%;2

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;97;72;A shower in the p.m.;89;73;ESE;6;60%;60%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;50;39;Spotty showers;54;37;WNW;17;72%;61%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;84;52;Mostly sunny;81;52;NE;6;27%;2%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;87;70;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;64;W;19;51%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;SE;6;70%;82%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;85;53;Nice with sunshine;85;56;N;6;28%;1%;12

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;86;76;Showers and t-storms;88;75;S;6;71%;70%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;67;57;Rain and drizzle;62;53;ESE;9;92%;68%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;A shower in the p.m.;90;77;W;7;75%;79%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mainly cloudy;86;76;Afternoon showers;88;79;E;7;68%;88%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;88;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;74;ENE;15;54%;44%;9

Hyderabad, India;Low clouds breaking;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;83;71;WSW;8;79%;80%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;Hazy sun and hot;97;71;NE;7;35%;6%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;78;63;Sunshine and warm;81;65;ESE;5;62%;10%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;92;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;N;7;69%;49%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;108;84;Warm with hazy sun;99;84;N;8;44%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;Partial sunshine;85;61;NW;10;26%;1%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;94;49;Hazy sun;88;50;NNW;4;11%;1%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;81;Hazy sunshine;93;82;WSW;13;55%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and a t-storm;74;66;Morning t-storms;74;64;W;4;89%;83%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Thickening clouds;102;80;Hazy sunshine;102;81;SSE;9;33%;9%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;77;50;Sunny and very warm;80;59;SE;6;51%;24%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;89;80;Showers and t-storms;91;79;NNE;12;66%;70%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;88;74;Low clouds;86;73;W;7;62%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;82;A t-storm or two;89;81;S;8;83%;80%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds, a t-storm;91;76;A t-storm or two;89;76;SW;5;79%;85%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;62;26;Sunny, nice and warm;63;30;NE;9;26%;10%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;83;77;Partly sunny;85;76;SW;6;78%;57%;12

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;65;59;Some sun;65;59;SSE;9;77%;9%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;76;61;Partly sunny;73;58;N;14;50%;1%;5

London, United Kingdom;Windy with a shower;60;45;Decreasing clouds;55;43;NW;21;68%;26%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;86;62;Hazy sun;83;63;S;6;54%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;83;72;Clouds and sun;80;72;WSW;7;72%;43%;12

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;71;53;Partly sunny, breezy;67;44;NNE;15;42%;2%;5

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;86;80;High clouds;88;79;W;6;68%;57%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partial sunshine;93;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;SW;5;78%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;A t-storm or two;90;78;NNE;6;75%;78%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;59;46;Showers around;52;44;W;11;74%;97%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;70;56;A thunderstorm;71;54;NNE;5;69%;82%;11

Miami, United States;A shower or two;88;81;Showers and t-storms;87;79;SSE;9;77%;77%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;71;47;Sun, some clouds;73;56;SE;8;68%;25%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;83;76;Partly sunny;84;76;S;11;69%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;66;52;Mostly cloudy;66;58;E;8;70%;76%;3

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;68;50;Mostly cloudy;65;54;ESE;2;63%;33%;2

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;72;50;Clouds and sun, warm;73;52;SSE;8;61%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;87;80;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;WSW;7;80%;66%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;A little a.m. rain;76;57;NE;7;66%;89%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;78;64;Partly sunny, warm;80;64;SSW;7;54%;10%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;93;66;Showers around;91;69;W;9;52%;64%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;50;40;A shower in spots;51;38;NNW;6;81%;74%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;80;70;Morning downpours;73;68;NW;7;87%;90%;2

Oslo, Norway;Rain tapering off;57;46;Occasional rain;53;41;NNE;5;70%;91%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and clouds;68;49;Mostly cloudy;70;53;SE;7;77%;29%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;86;79;ESE;14;75%;81%;11

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;84;75;A couple of t-storms;86;75;NW;5;84%;78%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;A t-storm or two;91;76;NE;7;75%;71%;12

Paris, France;Spotty showers;63;47;Spotty showers;56;45;NNW;19;56%;85%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;86;60;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;57;W;12;61%;63%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;W;6;74%;64%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;86;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;SSE;12;79%;67%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;93;75;A thunderstorm;93;74;SE;5;58%;61%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;72;57;Cooler with rain;62;46;NW;8;77%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;76;55;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;ENE;7;62%;28%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;68;48;Cloudy;70;47;E;8;47%;44%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;93;62;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;NE;9;72%;3%;6

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;Sun and some clouds;85;74;ESE;10;63%;58%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;42;28;Becoming cloudy;47;45;SE;13;56%;100%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;73;58;A shower in the a.m.;71;60;SE;7;72%;67%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;78;68;Sunny and humid;81;69;NE;6;72%;4%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;102;78;Hazy and very warm;104;77;E;6;11%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A t-storm, warmer;77;68;Severe thunderstorms;76;52;WSW;12;78%;87%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;72;53;Partly sunny, mild;69;54;SE;7;71%;14%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;73;59;Partly sunny;71;60;WSW;9;59%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;75;63;A t-storm or two;76;63;NNE;5;85%;79%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;A thunderstorm;88;79;ESE;8;76%;78%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;74;64;A couple of t-storms;74;66;ESE;4;100%;71%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;84;55;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;NE;8;15%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;77;45;Hazy sun;68;44;SW;5;58%;66%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;89;76;Showers and t-storms;89;75;N;7;77%;70%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;70;55;Turning cloudy;69;48;N;9;59%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;64;57;Rain tapering off;64;54;SSW;11;76%;92%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;Partly sunny;80;57;ENE;6;60%;29%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;79;66;Partly sunny;79;68;SSE;8;64%;36%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;79;SW;4;75%;69%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun, a t-storm;69;53;Partly sunny, warmer;80;59;S;5;59%;14%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;89;78;A passing shower;89;77;NE;6;73%;66%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;68;46;Turning cloudy;61;55;ENE;6;72%;77%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;55;Showers around;75;48;WNW;20;40%;72%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Heavy p.m. t-storms;79;73;Clearing;84;74;E;8;63%;44%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;73;57;Mild with low clouds;67;55;SE;7;85%;44%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;79;50;Plenty of sunshine;79;50;SE;6;25%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;79;60;Clouds and sun;79;63;NE;6;59%;81%;5

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;88;69;Hazy sunshine;89;69;SSE;5;15%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;87;73;More sun than clouds;87;77;W;8;53%;27%;6

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;Becoming cloudy;84;64;SE;5;52%;75%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;69;67;Showers around;75;69;E;14;67%;87%;2

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;71;60;Sunny and pleasant;73;61;WSW;6;75%;5%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;93;80;Hot with hazy sun;101;76;WSW;8;30%;10%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warm;91;69;Partial sunshine;89;63;WNW;12;42%;44%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mild with some sun;68;41;Inc. clouds;73;40;NW;11;37%;26%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;63;54;Showers;64;50;SSW;7;69%;96%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, warm;79;61;Cooler with rain;65;45;WNW;9;83%;93%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;NNW;4;73%;69%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;73;52;Clouds and sun, warm;74;59;SE;9;64%;44%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;A t-storm around;76;57;SSE;11;72%;55%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and windy;60;54;Sunshine and breezy;62;54;NW;22;72%;3%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;85;76;A t-storm or two;86;76;WSW;6;84%;77%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;83;57;Increasing clouds;81;59;NE;3;41%;43%;5

