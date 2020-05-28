Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 28, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;89;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;W;6;85%;76%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;106;85;Partly sunny and hot;108;84;W;9;29%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and not as hot;86;60;Winds subsiding;78;58;WSW;18;41%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;74;62;Hazy sun;73;62;ENE;12;71%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;66;45;Mostly sunny;70;50;NE;10;54%;1%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;65;48;Mostly cloudy;69;50;SSE;4;52%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, summerlike;101;77;Unseasonably hot;102;72;ESE;9;15%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, nice;77;48;Sunny and very warm;85;54;NNE;6;29%;4%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;Sunny;83;57;NE;10;49%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;70;55;A shower or t-storm;73;55;SSW;7;59%;80%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun;60;54;A shower in the a.m.;60;56;NE;11;83%;82%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun, some clouds;113;81;Winds subsiding;102;73;NW;18;19%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;93;75;A t-storm or two;90;75;SSW;5;79%;80%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;WSW;8;71%;85%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;99;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;S;8;73%;72%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;74;63;Mostly sunny;76;64;SSE;12;66%;7%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;90;63;Partly sunny, warm;91;70;S;9;35%;21%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;69;51;Spotty showers;66;52;NW;9;73%;87%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partial sunshine;68;44;Clouds and sun;68;46;NE;6;40%;32%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;63;50;A shower in the p.m.;64;50;SE;6;71%;81%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;81;53;Sunny and nice;79;52;E;7;53%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;68;51;Spotty showers;65;48;NNW;15;59%;84%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Plenty of sun;69;48;Mostly sunny, nice;72;52;ENE;6;43%;1%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;66;47;Showers and t-storms;70;52;ENE;5;67%;82%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;70;50;Spotty showers;69;53;SE;7;57%;86%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Patchy fog, then sun;68;53;Partly sunny;68;56;E;5;84%;18%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;85;68;Partly sunny;85;65;ENE;7;37%;30%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;Mainly cloudy;76;59;NE;8;53%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;88;65;Sunny and nice;86;63;NNE;8;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of rain;59;58;A couple of showers;64;51;SSE;7;71%;61%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;66;A p.m. t-storm;82;67;SSE;4;61%;66%;11

Chennai, India;Sunshine and warm;102;85;Warm with hazy sun;101;85;SSW;10;56%;30%;12

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;77;60;Some sun, less humid;69;54;NNW;9;54%;27%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;89;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;80;SSW;10;81%;78%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;63;43;Mostly sunny;63;44;N;6;58%;14%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;84;73;Hazy sun;82;73;WNW;9;76%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;84;65;Partly sunny;87;63;NNE;8;49%;0%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;88;72;A couple of showers;87;71;S;6;71%;63%;7

Delhi, India;Cooler;102;82;A strong t-storm;101;77;ESE;12;47%;64%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;77;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;58;SSW;6;41%;32%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;89;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;74;SE;7;84%;95%;3

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;93;73;A shower in the a.m.;87;72;SSE;5;71%;57%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;69;53;Partly sunny;67;50;SE;13;49%;0%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;86;63;Partly sunny;89;63;NE;8;38%;27%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;73;65;Mostly sunny, nice;74;65;ENE;14;70%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SSE;7;73%;56%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;Nice with some sun;76;53;N;5;51%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;E;10;70%;59%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;63;45;Clouds and sun;61;48;NNW;8;46%;12%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;94;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;W;6;76%;66%;11

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;88;78;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;E;8;77%;68%;9

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;85;71;Partial sunshine;85;73;ENE;13;54%;34%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;108;81;Warm with hazy sun;102;81;SSW;7;28%;2%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with some sun;100;76;Mostly cloudy;93;71;NNE;11;41%;20%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun, cool;62;52;A t-storm in spots;68;57;WSW;6;77%;67%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;E;8;77%;84%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;101;82;Hazy sun;94;82;N;15;50%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;Hazy sun;66;41;S;6;27%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;87;58;Partly sunny;87;58;SSW;7;25%;5%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;98;83;Winds subsiding;96;83;SW;17;61%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;81;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;63;SE;5;71%;79%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;110;83;Hazy and very warm;110;83;NNW;11;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;54;Spotty showers;65;51;SE;6;77%;85%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;89;77;A t-storm in spots;87;78;NE;7;72%;81%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;91;76;Low clouds may break;90;75;WSW;5;66%;44%;2

Kolkata, India;Clearing, a shower;87;80;Hazy with a t-storm;90;76;SSW;8;78%;89%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SSE;5;70%;83%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;61;29;Sun and clouds, mild;61;29;ENE;6;22%;2%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;84;77;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;SSW;6;82%;76%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;68;63;Mostly sunny;69;62;SSE;7;73%;20%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;86;68;Mostly sunny;86;66;NNW;6;51%;2%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;68;50;Mostly sunny;70;50;ENE;10;39%;0%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;80;60;Mostly sunny;75;58;SW;6;71%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;89;74;Partly sunny, nice;86;73;SE;7;67%;5%;6

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;84;57;Partly sunny, warm;87;62;WNW;3;40%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Rain and a t-storm;85;82;Cloudy, p.m. showers;87;82;W;14;79%;100%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;NE;4;80%;71%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;A t-storm around;95;79;ESE;6;63%;42%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;64;48;Mostly sunny;64;52;N;10;69%;2%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;53;A p.m. t-storm;74;52;ESE;6;47%;81%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;87;78;Becoming cloudy;86;78;E;10;70%;66%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;70;51;Rain, breezy, cooler;56;53;NNE;15;85%;86%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy this morning;87;80;Mostly sunny;87;80;SSW;13;68%;30%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sun;65;51;Partly sunny;67;53;E;4;85%;7%;3

Montreal, Canada;Overcast and warm;87;69;Showers and t-storms;85;60;SW;13;63%;89%;6

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;70;56;Cooler with rain;62;57;ENE;7;74%;91%;2

Mumbai, India;Nice with some sun;91;85;Hazy sun;91;86;WSW;10;70%;55%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;79;59;A little a.m. rain;77;54;NE;7;64%;66%;7

New York, United States;Areas of morning fog;73;66;Couple of t-storms;77;66;S;7;79%;83%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;80;54;Windy with sunshine;79;56;W;22;38%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mainly cloudy;62;44;Turning out cloudy;67;52;SSW;10;59%;67%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;83;58;NNE;6;37%;4%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;64;42;Partly sunny;70;48;N;5;37%;2%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and very warm;84;66;Showers/thunderstorm;82;59;SW;14;70%;88%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;78;A p.m. shower or two;87;80;E;10;72%;87%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;SSE;9;82%;82%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;88;76;Showers and t-storms;82;74;ESE;7;88%;73%;5

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;75;55;Mostly sunny;75;55;NE;10;32%;0%;8

Perth, Australia;Couple of t-storms;68;59;Rain and a t-storm;67;54;SW;18;84%;85%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;99;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;S;7;72%;68%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;89;77;A t-storm around;90;76;SSE;14;76%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;Showers and t-storms;87;73;E;4;63%;84%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;59;47;A passing shower;63;45;NE;8;46%;65%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partial sunshine;73;50;Hazy sunshine;83;53;NNE;4;56%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;52;Periods of rain;66;52;NE;8;73%;88%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, humid;78;62;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;SW;7;70%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;86;76;Rain in the morning;83;75;SSW;9;81%;98%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;52;50;A little p.m. rain;54;47;SE;18;82%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, cooler;60;46;Partly sunny;61;47;NNE;14;57%;4%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;74;61;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;NE;5;67%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;104;77;Mostly sunny and hot;110;80;ENE;9;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;77;54;A t-storm in spots;73;55;NNE;7;59%;67%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;61;44;Partly sunny;66;46;NNE;7;48%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Some sun, pleasant;69;56;Partly sunny;69;60;SSW;12;70%;57%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;65;Showers and t-storms;74;65;SSE;4;84%;85%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;85;78;A shower or t-storm;85;78;SE;8;78%;60%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;65;A p.m. t-storm;74;65;NE;5;98%;88%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;82;56;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;NNE;9;16%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Rather cloudy;60;47;A shower;57;47;SSW;4;69%;80%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;87;71;Showers and t-storms;85;73;ENE;5;80%;79%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and summerlike;93;60;Partly sunny and hot;91;60;NNW;6;47%;3%;11

Seattle, United States;Nice with some sun;76;54;Partly sunny;75;55;NNE;7;59%;20%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Partial sunshine;74;54;Hazy sun and warmer;82;55;SE;5;53%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Warm with some sun;86;70;Rain and drizzle;77;66;ESE;13;72%;97%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;81;A t-storm in spots;93;80;SSE;5;71%;66%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;57;48;Showers and t-storms;61;48;W;10;71%;82%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More clouds than sun;89;78;Partly sunny;89;77;E;9;64%;29%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;More sun than clouds;61;42;Sun and some clouds;63;43;NW;7;43%;23%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;69;53;A shower or two;66;52;NW;7;74%;61%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers and t-storms;81;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;SSE;4;74%;82%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;60;47;Partly sunny;60;46;WNW;9;55%;7%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and summerlike;98;68;Sunny and very warm;95;68;ESE;7;29%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;84;62;Partly sunny, warm;86;57;NNW;9;51%;31%;10

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;Warm with sunshine;96;78;NE;8;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;76;65;Mostly sunny;74;61;N;10;42%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;76;55;Showers and t-storms;76;53;E;5;51%;82%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Occasional p.m. rain;73;62;Sunshine, pleasant;79;64;SSW;8;55%;7%;11

Toronto, Canada;Tropical rainstorm;67;59;Thunderstorms;71;52;NW;12;81%;88%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;74;61;Mostly cloudy;78;68;ESE;6;46%;4%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;78;60;Mostly sunny, nice;83;63;E;11;47%;16%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;62;36;An afternoon shower;42;32;NNW;9;72%;74%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;75;56;Partly sunny;71;57;NW;4;51%;42%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers;62;50;Spotty showers;65;47;NNW;8;63%;84%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;ESE;4;69%;83%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;68;46;Spotty showers;65;49;N;12;54%;84%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;69;50;Spotty showers;64;49;NNW;13;50%;86%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;54;46;A shower in places;56;50;S;10;82%;80%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;90;77;A thunderstorm;91;78;SW;6;68%;76%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;88;58;Partly sunny;87;55;NE;5;37%;5%;11

_____

