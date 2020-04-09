Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 9, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;WSW;8;83%;60%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and summerlike;104;83;Unseasonably hot;103;83;E;11;21%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;67;48;Partly sunny;65;48;WSW;10;60%;34%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;65;55;Rain and drizzle;62;54;ENE;6;80%;72%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, mild;70;43;Partly sunny, nice;63;44;ENE;10;53%;4%;4

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but chilly;34;17;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;22;NNE;5;58%;0%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rather cloudy;57;39;Mostly cloudy, cool;56;46;ESE;5;61%;35%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;41;26;Sunshine and milder;49;28;S;10;44%;4%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;Nice with some sun;82;56;SSE;9;45%;1%;6

Athens, Greece;Windy this morning;63;50;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;NNW;9;41%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;64;55;Partly sunny;68;54;SSW;9;53%;3%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Rather cloudy;85;59;Hazy sun;84;58;NNE;9;42%;25%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;91;74;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;6;69%;53%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;90;68;A p.m. t-storm;90;67;SE;7;60%;71%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;96;80;Some sun, pleasant;95;82;S;8;62%;39%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;64;50;Partly sunny;65;49;NNE;6;68%;0%;7

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;54;39;Partly sunny;63;41;SSW;6;27%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warm;72;43;Lots of sun, warm;74;43;ENE;8;38%;1%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;66;37;Partial sunshine;58;36;NNE;7;54%;2%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;68;51;A shower in the p.m.;70;52;ESE;5;64%;80%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;66;Couple of t-storms;83;67;ENE;5;76%;84%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and warm;74;47;Partly sunny;69;43;NNE;9;39%;2%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;73;48;Partly sunny, warm;70;47;E;7;58%;3%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and warm;73;43;Mostly sunny, warm;74;45;NE;5;38%;8%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and warm;72;46;Partly sunny, warm;71;41;NNE;7;40%;0%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;69;54;Mostly sunny, nice;71;57;ENE;6;69%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Periods of sun;81;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;65;NE;5;53%;74%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;62;47;Clouds and sun;56;44;E;8;52%;21%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;73;55;Hazy sun;72;54;N;9;37%;6%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;76;55;Decreasing clouds;71;59;W;6;71%;16%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;87;69;Nice with some sun;87;68;SSE;3;52%;8%;12

Chennai, India;A thunderstorm;93;76;Hazy sunshine;94;79;SE;9;62%;7%;12

Chicago, United States;Windy and cooler;48;34;Partly sunny, chilly;48;40;W;10;48%;27%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;78;Mostly sunny;90;78;SE;7;69%;58%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;52;37;Partial sunshine;52;36;NW;5;64%;8%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;81;69;Hazy sun;81;70;NNW;8;69%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Cooler;77;55;Partly sunny;70;53;SE;9;45%;21%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon showers;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;S;11;77%;76%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;90;69;Hazy sun;95;71;NNE;5;32%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Cooler with some sun;55;40;Warmer with some sun;70;40;W;7;35%;32%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;An afternoon shower;96;74;Hotter with hazy sun;101;77;SW;8;49%;4%;11

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;92;74;A t-storm or two;87;74;SE;4;74%;85%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Sun and clouds;59;48;Spotty showers;65;47;SSE;6;76%;72%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Colder with clearing;44;36;Partly sunny;66;52;NNE;5;30%;66%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;65;59;Partly sunny;65;59;E;12;76%;5%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Areas of low clouds;79;67;Clouds and sunshine;81;71;SSE;8;71%;44%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;75;57;Decreasing clouds;75;52;E;7;58%;44%;7

Havana, Cuba;Plenty of sunshine;89;69;Plenty of sunshine;91;71;NE;6;63%;2%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;49;31;A shower or two;43;29;NW;12;56%;79%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;95;80;A t-storm in spots;89;80;SE;8;70%;56%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and nice;76;66;Sunshine, pleasant;77;68;E;11;66%;36%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;66;Clouds and sun;82;70;W;8;62%;36%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;96;69;Hazy sun, less humid;94;71;SE;6;46%;11%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;83;60;Hazy sun;85;61;N;9;47%;1%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;53;37;Sunny and warmer;62;42;ENE;4;67%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;76;NW;6;75%;77%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;91;76;Partly sunny;87;73;N;15;40%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Low clouds;69;51;Low clouds;71;52;W;6;66%;20%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rather cloudy;69;45;Partly sunny;70;49;NNE;5;34%;8%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, low humidity;93;72;Hazy and very warm;96;74;WNW;8;39%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;81;53;Hazy sun;83;54;WSW;7;36%;1%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and hot;109;80;Hazy and very warm;104;75;N;16;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, mild;69;47;Showers around;56;33;NW;13;52%;68%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;Some sun, pleasant;88;77;ENE;8;56%;26%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;93;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;74;W;6;74%;76%;8

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;Hazy and very warm;98;79;SSW;8;46%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;95;76;Hazy sunshine;95;76;SE;4;64%;19%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;61;35;Partly sunny, mild;61;34;NNW;9;51%;27%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;93;77;A t-storm or two;91;79;WNW;5;75%;82%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;76;69;Clouds and sun, nice;75;69;SSE;7;78%;15%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and a t-storm;62;58;Spotty showers;68;53;NNW;6;78%;60%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, mild;70;49;Periods of sun, warm;71;53;E;8;56%;6%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Showers;57;52;A shower in the a.m.;65;51;NNW;6;57%;67%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;87;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;SE;7;74%;65%;11

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;64;52;Periods of rain;59;52;ENE;5;80%;74%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;83;Mostly sunny;92;83;WNW;3;65%;55%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;74;A t-storm in spots;86;76;E;4;83%;65%;6

Manila, Philippines;A shower;89;79;A shower in spots;92;79;E;8;53%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;73;55;Becoming cloudy;72;55;NW;8;61%;74%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;82;56;Partly sunny;83;57;WSW;5;22%;1%;13

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;93;74;Partly sunny;92;75;NNE;9;65%;63%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. shower or two;67;32;Cooler;50;31;NW;12;49%;7%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler with sunshine;89;80;Mostly sunny;90;80;SE;8;67%;32%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;67;57;A shower in the a.m.;69;54;ENE;8;62%;55%;5

Montreal, Canada;Windy with rain;40;35;A little a.m. snow;45;31;WNW;8;63%;78%;2

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, mild;58;41;Cooler;48;31;NNW;12;50%;39%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;78;Hazy sun;94;82;NW;8;57%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;79;59;A t-storm in spots;79;61;NNE;9;61%;55%;12

New York, United States;Becoming very windy;60;41;A shower in places;52;37;WNW;19;34%;43%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. t-storm;65;50;Spotty showers;66;51;W;10;70%;74%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;42;30;A shower or two;45;29;SSW;11;60%;58%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;63;44;Sun and some clouds;59;41;N;10;38%;1%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;50;31;Partly sunny;51;29;N;5;46%;5%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Windy;43;32;A little a.m. snow;43;25;WNW;19;64%;58%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;87;77;Cloudy with showers;86;77;NW;6;79%;87%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;94;79;A shower or t-storm;90;77;NW;9;68%;67%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;87;77;A morning shower;87;76;ENE;9;73%;57%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warm;80;51;Mostly sunny, warm;77;53;ESE;6;48%;0%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;93;69;Mostly sunny and hot;93;73;E;8;46%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;93;78;A t-storm around;90;78;S;5;71%;71%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Brief p.m. showers;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;N;9;81%;69%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;Nice with some sun;91;73;S;6;55%;58%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, mild;70;43;Partly sunny;64;38;N;5;55%;3%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;58;34;Hazy sunshine;62;32;W;5;44%;3%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;73;57;Downpours;71;52;E;9;72%;94%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;72;56;Partly sunny;72;55;N;8;79%;2%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;77;A morning shower;89;77;E;7;70%;66%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;41;32;Rain at times;40;38;ENE;8;82%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;53;37;Partly sunny;48;35;NW;12;53%;27%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;77;68;Clouds and sun, nice;76;69;E;6;70%;44%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Unseasonably hot;104;84;Unseasonably hot;101;78;NE;9;11%;1%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;70;43;Sunny and pleasant;71;44;NW;6;56%;0%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;47;31;Increasing clouds;42;27;NNW;9;58%;44%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;63;52;Clouds breaking;62;50;W;8;76%;34%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;87;66;A p.m. t-storm;87;66;ENE;7;61%;66%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;87;75;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;SSE;6;68%;5%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;81;67;Partly sunny;81;67;W;6;65%;13%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;84;52;Partly sunny;82;53;E;6;28%;31%;12

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds, then sun;79;50;Low clouds, then sun;78;50;SW;4;46%;10%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;85;72;Partial sunshine;86;71;SSW;6;73%;56%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;62;55;Spotty showers;68;53;NNW;6;76%;62%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;65;43;Clouds and sun;61;44;SSW;5;67%;15%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;58;37;Hazy sunshine;61;37;W;5;43%;8%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunshine, pleasant;70;55;Overcast and warm;68;55;E;13;58%;57%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;93;77;A t-storm around;91;80;ENE;6;70%;54%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;66;35;Sunny and mild;69;40;W;7;43%;1%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunny and nice;87;73;Sunny and pleasant;87;74;ESE;9;67%;2%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;51;32;Partly sunny;50;29;N;8;43%;20%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;72;64;Showers/thunderstorm;70;59;WNW;10;82%;66%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;73;65;Partly sunny, breezy;79;65;E;14;60%;24%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasingly windy;47;34;A shower or two;45;31;NW;12;55%;66%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;45;31;Partly sunny;59;48;E;5;48%;25%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;47;32;Sunny;58;39;NE;7;51%;16%;7

Tehran, Iran;Cool with rain;54;43;Showery;58;49;N;7;57%;95%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, cool;65;57;Showers and t-storms;66;57;W;11;66%;97%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;Sunny and nice;76;47;SSE;5;47%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;59;44;Breezy with sunshine;61;43;NNW;16;42%;1%;8

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;48;34;Windy with some sun;44;32;W;23;58%;28%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny, but cool;65;51;Sunny;68;57;ESE;9;51%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;68;54;Mostly sunny, nice;70;55;ESE;9;59%;6%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;52;22;Mild with hazy sun;57;23;ESE;6;24%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;60;43;Sun and clouds;57;42;SSW;4;59%;36%;5

Vienna, Austria;Sunlit and very warm;78;46;Partly sunny, warm;71;44;ENE;5;46%;5%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;90;73;Mostly sunny;94;73;NNE;5;48%;30%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clearing;60;32;Partly sunny;53;28;NNW;10;42%;8%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. shower or two;72;37;Cooler;58;36;N;6;36%;15%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers around;60;52;Mostly sunny;63;55;N;5;68%;4%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and warm;100;72;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;W;6;49%;0%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;60;38;A t-storm in spots;61;41;NNE;5;49%;73%;6

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather