Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 26, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;87;77;Partly sunny;87;78;WSW;7;80%;44%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun, some clouds;82;68;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;ENE;7;38%;2%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Inc. clouds;70;52;A little rain;65;52;E;10;76%;86%;2

Algiers, Algeria;P.M. showers, windy;54;46;Partly sunny;55;48;ENE;8;66%;57%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;51;36;Partly sunny;55;40;NE;16;59%;8%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;40;21;A little snow;30;20;N;5;65%;87%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partial sunshine;62;39;Hazy sunshine;59;41;NE;5;49%;10%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;38;16;Clouding up;36;24;W;13;79%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;Not as hot;89;69;ESE;9;45%;98%;4

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;56;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;55;43;NNW;10;89%;90%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;69;58;Showers around;67;55;WSW;10;60%;65%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;82;58;A shower in the p.m.;80;57;ESE;13;44%;82%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;91;74;A t-storm around;90;75;ESE;5;71%;54%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;92;64;Mostly sunny;92;64;E;8;38%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;95;81;Mostly sunny, warm;97;81;SSW;9;54%;1%;11

Barcelona, Spain;P.M. rain, windy;54;41;A passing shower;58;48;WNW;8;52%;66%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;54;36;Sunny, but cool;54;34;N;11;11%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy;49;41;Milder;59;34;E;12;52%;13%;3

Berlin, Germany;Sunny;52;34;Partly sunny;58;34;NNE;7;61%;5%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;69;50;A shower in the p.m.;71;53;SSE;5;69%;82%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;67;A t-storm in spots;78;66;ENE;10;76%;73%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mainly cloudy;53;39;Pleasant and warmer;62;39;NE;8;45%;6%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;51;33;Periods of sun;54;38;NE;8;63%;26%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Milder;57;38;Periods of sun;60;37;NE;15;47%;10%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and milder;57;37;Periods of sun, nice;61;34;NE;6;51%;8%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or two;79;72;Partly sunny;82;71;E;7;65%;18%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;67;A t-storm or two;80;70;NE;6;58%;71%;5

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;63;58;Periods of rain;65;43;NE;8;80%;67%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds breaking;80;59;Hazy sunshine;81;57;NNW;10;39%;5%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Cool with clearing;66;55;Warmer;72;53;S;8;49%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;84;62;Periods of sun;83;60;NE;4;46%;26%;12

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;91;75;Hazy sun;93;75;SE;7;59%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;50;39;A little p.m. rain;47;43;E;10;85%;88%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;92;77;Hazy sunshine;89;77;ENE;7;61%;4%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;46;33;Partly sunny;50;31;N;7;62%;1%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Brilliant sunshine;75;66;Breezy with some sun;74;65;N;18;77%;1%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;87;68;Partly sunny, warm;82;67;S;12;67%;30%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;Showers around;90;76;N;7;74%;89%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;81;67;A shower or t-storm;77;60;WSW;6;70%;59%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;65;35;Spotty showers;48;32;N;8;65%;86%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;95;72;Hazy and hot;100;75;S;6;35%;0%;10

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;89;75;A t-storm or two;88;75;SSE;4;77%;88%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler;51;41;Partly sunny;51;39;NNE;10;86%;15%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;57;47;Showers around;60;45;N;5;56%;89%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;66;53;Sun and some clouds;63;54;WNW;8;74%;27%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;85;75;Partly sunny;87;72;E;5;74%;62%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;84;62;Increasing clouds;83;60;ESE;6;52%;44%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;68;Mostly sunny;88;68;E;10;57%;0%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;52;32;Partly sunny;44;31;SW;12;70%;3%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;80;Nice with some sun;94;80;SE;8;55%;23%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;81;71;Partly sunny;83;70;SSE;7;70%;63%;10

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;79;69;Showers around;79;69;ENE;15;67%;84%;6

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;93;72;Hazy sunshine;97;72;SSE;6;33%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;77;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;55;SSE;7;79%;97%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and breezy;55;46;Low clouds;53;46;NE;10;79%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;W;6;74%;74%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;93;71;Hazy sunshine;92;80;SSE;18;56%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;83;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;55;NNE;9;68%;75%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mainly cloudy;57;44;Cloudy;65;41;NNE;5;35%;26%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;81;65;Sunny;85;67;W;8;43%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, warmer;79;57;Hazy sun;83;59;WNW;7;51%;43%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and hot;107;77;Hazy sun and hot;110;79;NNE;6;9%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny;52;30;Partly sunny, mild;58;38;E;8;49%;5%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;73;Mostly sunny;88;73;NNE;6;51%;26%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;88;73;Mostly cloudy;91;74;SSW;6;64%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;96;71;Hazy and very warm;99;74;SW;7;38%;2%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;95;78;A t-storm in spots;93;77;N;4;71%;56%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy, mild;60;42;A p.m. shower or two;57;41;E;7;72%;76%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;90;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SW;6;74%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Episodes of sunshine;77;70;Clouds and sun;76;70;SSE;7;74%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;65;49;Partly sunny;63;46;N;8;59%;3%;6

London, United Kingdom;More sun than clouds;54;36;Mostly sunny;54;39;NNE;12;58%;11%;4

Los Angeles, United States;A p.m. shower or two;63;46;Sunshine;66;49;SE;8;44%;4%;7

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;86;77;A shower in the p.m.;87;78;S;6;74%;66%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;61;38;Sunshine and cooler;53;36;ESE;7;50%;33%;6

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;89;84;Mostly sunny;92;83;ENE;9;64%;3%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;ESE;5;82%;57%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, warm;95;76;Sun and clouds;96;77;E;11;47%;5%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;68;53;Partly sunny;77;60;NE;8;61%;28%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;87;54;Mostly sunny;87;55;SW;7;19%;0%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;85;73;Mostly sunny;84;73;ENE;9;65%;3%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Abundant sunshine;53;28;Sun and clouds;54;32;E;7;50%;2%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;87;80;Some sun, a t-storm;88;80;E;12;75%;71%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;78;67;Partial sunshine;83;68;NE;8;61%;14%;6

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;48;30;Mostly sunny;48;29;N;1;59%;1%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine and mild;55;31;High clouds and mild;54;35;S;4;57%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, humid;93;81;Hazy sunshine;92;81;NNW;9;55%;3%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;83;61;Overcast, a t-storm;76;62;NNE;8;78%;78%;4

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;57;47;A little a.m. rain;61;44;NE;6;65%;56%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Inc. clouds;70;54;Sunny intervals;66;52;W;7;70%;43%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;31;21;A bit of p.m. snow;31;25;WSW;17;75%;92%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;67;56;Periods of rain;66;53;SSW;7;74%;92%;2

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;46;35;Partly sunny;48;32;W;4;74%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;48;29;Sunshine;46;25;N;8;64%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;86;76;A shower or two;86;77;ENE;6;78%;94%;9

Panama City, Panama;More sun than clouds;93;75;Partly sunny;95;75;NNW;11;54%;4%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;88;74;Afternoon showers;87;75;ENE;7;74%;76%;9

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;53;34;Partly sunny;57;42;NNE;9;63%;28%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;97;74;Cooler but humid;82;66;W;10;63%;53%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;100;78;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;S;6;51%;24%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;NE;9;79%;74%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;88;68;Mostly sunny;88;68;SE;7;48%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;51;31;Not as cool;59;34;ENE;6;58%;5%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;68;41;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;33;NNW;12;27%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;71;56;Showers, some heavy;71;56;SE;10;70%;96%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;70;48;Sun and clouds;67;49;ENE;8;77%;14%;6

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;74;A morning shower;90;75;ESE;7;70%;82%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A few flurries;38;28;Clouds and sun;35;30;WNW;14;47%;51%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;51;28;Periods of sun, mild;53;32;SSE;6;52%;1%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;69;Sunshine and nice;82;70;ENE;6;67%;2%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;90;68;Hazy and very warm;93;70;N;11;13%;1%;7

Rome, Italy;A little rain;55;44;Cloudy;60;43;NNE;5;66%;31%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;45;34;Mild with sunshine;48;35;SSW;7;56%;2%;3

San Francisco, United States;Cool with some sun;57;47;Cool with some sun;57;50;W;12;61%;71%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;84;61;Nice with some sun;85;63;ENE;11;54%;5%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;85;71;A shower or two;81;74;E;7;72%;79%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;64;Partly sunny;79;63;SW;6;73%;28%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;80;51;Lots of sun, nice;79;50;ESE;5;38%;13%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;83;52;Mostly sunny;80;51;SSW;5;55%;6%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;84;68;Mostly sunny;82;66;N;4;75%;44%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;64;42;Partly sunny;66;42;E;4;58%;2%;6

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and chilly;49;42;Occasional rain;48;44;SSW;8;82%;69%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Afternoon rain;70;53;Turning sunny;62;40;NW;8;50%;3%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;73;52;Rain and drizzle;66;46;NNE;20;51%;91%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy, warm;95;81;A p.m. t-storm;91;81;NNE;6;81%;74%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy with a shower;40;36;Mostly cloudy;46;34;SSE;10;71%;39%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;71;A stray shower;82;73;ENE;7;66%;66%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun, some clouds;50;30;Clouds and sun;49;30;SW;6;53%;13%;2

Sydney, Australia;Showers;68;65;Mostly sunny, nice;71;64;E;12;58%;58%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Variable cloudiness;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;87;69;NE;6;69%;83%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning sunny;54;32;Episodes of sunshine;48;33;SSW;6;56%;4%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;63;45;Cloudy;60;43;SE;6;55%;33%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;64;39;Hazy sun;61;38;E;6;49%;13%;5

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;60;48;Cloudy;60;49;WSW;7;40%;42%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;74;60;Hazy sunshine;72;59;N;8;60%;3%;8

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;70;51;A bit of rain;59;46;ENE;5;65%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;67;46;Windy;70;62;SSW;21;61%;75%;2

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;51;36;Partly sunny;44;35;N;8;74%;1%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;59;49;Warmer with hazy sun;72;54;E;10;40%;4%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Winds subsiding;53;43;Occasional rain;62;48;WSW;11;61%;57%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;27;2;Hazy sun;33;7;S;10;27%;1%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;47;40;Chilly with rain;46;43;E;5;73%;75%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;51;34;Pleasant and warmer;61;35;SE;5;55%;6%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;93;71;Unseasonably hot;98;73;E;4;58%;1%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny;54;26;Mostly sunny;54;29;ESE;7;46%;3%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Turning sunny;54;33;Mostly sunny;56;32;ESE;10;42%;4%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;68;54;A p.m. shower or two;62;52;SSW;11;71%;100%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;98;68;Partly sunny, warm;99;70;W;6;49%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;62;38;A morning shower;60;40;NE;3;48%;55%;3

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather