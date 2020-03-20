Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 20, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;90;79;Decreasing clouds;89;78;WSW;8;81%;47%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with sunshine;91;72;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SSE;9;57%;66%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun, cool;51;38;Clouds and sunshine;58;43;WNW;3;57%;6%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;64;55;A shower in the p.m.;61;53;WNW;9;81%;82%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;47;34;Partly sunny;48;31;E;19;63%;0%;3

Anchorage, United States;More clouds than sun;39;28;A little snow;38;24;WNW;5;81%;78%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Variable cloudiness;66;49;A shower in the a.m.;59;50;E;6;67%;86%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;41;25;A little p.m. rain;38;28;SW;13;90%;80%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and less humid;84;61;Plenty of sunshine;90;62;SE;7;42%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;67;46;Mostly sunny;67;48;S;5;55%;3%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;70;61;A thick cloud cover;72;62;NNW;7;58%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;71;48;Showers around;72;49;W;12;53%;95%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;97;73;A p.m. shower or two;92;72;ESE;6;67%;74%;12

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;91;68;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSE;5;43%;14%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;81;Mostly sunny;92;79;SSW;10;63%;11%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny intervals;60;50;Mostly cloudy;61;51;ENE;14;70%;54%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;75;45;Mostly sunny, mild;66;37;SSE;9;24%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;72;40;Clouds and sun, warm;71;37;NNW;6;50%;28%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;51;35;Clearing and cooler;44;29;NE;12;47%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;65;50;A little a.m. rain;65;45;NW;5;68%;67%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;82;68;WNW;11;72%;74%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;67;47;Rain and drizzle;51;30;N;15;70%;87%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;49;37;Decreasing clouds;48;32;E;12;63%;1%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;71;41;Periods of sun, warm;72;41;ENE;5;54%;27%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;69;38;Showers around;60;32;NE;8;63%;87%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;Sunshine and nice;83;64;ENE;6;68%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;82;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;68;NE;6;54%;69%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;61;48;Sunny and nice;66;52;WSW;10;61%;3%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, a shower;62;49;Decreasing clouds;67;49;NE;8;46%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;72;59;Sunny and pleasant;72;61;SSE;12;67%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;82;62;Clouds and sun;80;64;NNE;4;60%;30%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;79;Hazy sun;94;78;SSE;11;62%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Windy and cooler;43;28;Partly sunny, cold;34;29;ENE;10;50%;8%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the a.m.;91;76;Partly sunny;88;76;S;6;77%;36%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;48;30;Mostly sunny;44;28;ESE;8;54%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine;78;69;Hazy sun;79;69;N;14;76%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;63;42;High clouds;60;54;ESE;8;75%;44%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower;90;76;A morning shower;90;76;SSE;7;72%;72%;11

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;86;65;A t-storm in spots;86;64;NNW;5;52%;41%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;30;22;Partly sunny, chilly;46;25;S;6;65%;32%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Decreasing clouds;92;67;Hazy sun and warm;93;67;SW;7;36%;12%;5

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;91;76;A downpour;85;74;SSE;3;77%;74%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;46;37;Cloudy;47;36;SE;13;70%;2%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warm;70;50;A little a.m. rain;60;46;NNE;7;59%;76%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;62;53;Spotty showers;60;52;SW;16;74%;88%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;75;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;73;SE;7;78%;67%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny intervals;78;60;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;ENE;6;60%;15%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;86;68;Mostly sunny;86;67;E;11;58%;1%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, colder;36;20;Some sun;35;19;NNE;9;57%;11%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;78;Mostly sunny, nice;94;79;SE;10;51%;5%;12

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;76;69;A t-storm in spots;77;69;ESE;7;87%;47%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mainly cloudy;82;68;Mostly cloudy;83;71;ENE;8;65%;33%;8

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;96;68;Hazy sun;95;68;SE;5;34%;6%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;Spotty showers;70;53;NNW;7;73%;78%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;49;38;Not as cool;60;42;SSE;5;61%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;86;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;E;6;75%;86%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;85;66;Hazy sun;83;67;N;9;44%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;79;59;A t-storm in spots;79;57;NNE;5;52%;55%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cooler;56;44;A morning shower;61;39;NW;5;50%;50%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;86;72;Mostly cloudy;89;71;WSW;12;51%;2%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;70;49;A stray t-shower;71;49;SE;6;55%;53%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;96;66;Hazy sun;97;69;N;11;8%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun, some clouds;55;38;A little rain;49;33;N;6;56%;82%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;75;A shower or two;87;73;NNE;8;56%;60%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;73;A t-storm around;90;75;S;6;68%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;90;73;A t-storm in spots;92;69;S;7;36%;45%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;93;79;A t-storm or two;94;79;WNW;4;75%;90%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;53;41;Showers around;53;42;ESE;7;74%;81%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;81;SW;9;71%;63%;6

Lima, Peru;Variable clouds;78;71;Mostly cloudy;78;70;SSE;6;70%;31%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Cooler with rain;56;47;Spotty showers;60;45;N;6;72%;68%;4

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;48;38;Partly sunny;49;37;ENE;16;60%;0%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;63;54;Clouds breaking;67;50;WNW;6;66%;27%;5

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;89;76;Partial sunshine;87;75;SSW;7;65%;4%;11

Madrid, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;62;45;A touch of rain;54;46;ESE;5;70%;84%;1

Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;88;82;Partly sunny;91;83;ENE;7;64%;56%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;86;75;Partly sunny;90;77;ESE;5;74%;71%;11

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;91;75;Mostly sunny;94;76;E;9;55%;32%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;75;57;Mostly cloudy;67;53;SSW;8;59%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;82;54;A t-storm in spots;79;53;N;5;40%;64%;11

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;82;74;A morning shower;82;71;ENE;10;59%;41%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;47;32;Spotty showers;37;23;NNE;12;63%;82%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;89;81;Mostly sunny, nice;88;79;SE;9;64%;4%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Warmer this morning;75;59;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;ENE;5;74%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Very windy;56;18;Much colder;31;14;NNW;7;37%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;43;25;Becoming cloudy;34;21;NE;8;50%;17%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;86;75;Hazy sun;87;76;NNW;7;54%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;79;60;A stray t-shower;79;58;NNE;12;62%;55%;14

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;74;41;Sunny and cooler;50;31;NNE;10;37%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;59;42;Partial sunshine;62;45;WNW;8;50%;25%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;35;28;Dull and dreary;37;31;S;12;80%;67%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;58;42;Sunny and warmer;65;45;WSW;9;46%;2%;6

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;43;26;Abundant sunshine;42;24;SSE;4;44%;4%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Strong winds;55;15;Much colder;28;12;N;12;40%;0%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;88;78;A passing shower;88;79;ESE;8;73%;80%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;74;Partly sunny;90;74;NNW;8;59%;28%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;89;73;Partly sunny;90;74;NE;9;60%;43%;12

Paris, France;Some sun, a shower;64;44;Cooler;53;38;ENE;12;65%;27%;1

Perth, Australia;Warmer;88;65;A shower in the a.m.;86;66;ESE;8;54%;59%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Increasing clouds;96;76;Sunny and very warm;97;77;S;6;46%;26%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;89;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;74;N;10;81%;74%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and nice;90;69;Mostly sunny, nice;89;69;ENE;7;43%;11%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;62;36;A little a.m. rain;42;27;NE;7;64%;55%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cool;59;36;An afternoon shower;65;34;NNW;5;53%;40%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy, rain;68;53;A little rain;70;52;NNW;11;52%;81%;8

Rabat, Morocco;A shower or t-storm;68;50;A little a.m. rain;63;49;WSW;16;69%;80%;6

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;89;76;Mostly sunny;91;77;NE;6;62%;28%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow squall;41;32;A little p.m. rain;35;32;WSW;13;66%;67%;1

Riga, Latvia;A bit of snow;44;26;Partly sunny, chilly;36;23;NE;9;50%;3%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Showers and t-storms;78;73;SE;7;81%;90%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;81;66;Hazy sun and breezy;83;61;W;13;13%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;67;41;Rather cloudy;67;44;NNE;6;59%;8%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;37;22;Partly sunny;34;21;N;10;31%;27%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;61;48;Decreasing clouds;63;50;W;6;71%;42%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;81;60;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;ENE;12;59%;10%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;83;74;A shower or two;81;74;ENE;15;68%;78%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;Partly sunny;78;64;N;6;76%;34%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;78;53;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;SSW;11;48%;33%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;83;51;Sunshine and nice;77;50;SW;5;48%;14%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;84;66;Mostly sunny;83;65;N;10;66%;27%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cooler with rain;56;47;Spotty showers;59;45;NE;4;68%;67%;2

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;60;40;Mostly sunny;56;39;N;5;73%;13%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;57;43;Spotty p.m. showers;65;42;W;5;65%;87%;6

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;70;54;Rain and drizzle;77;57;E;8;57%;91%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;81;Showers and t-storms;91;80;NE;8;78%;88%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;67;38;Partly sunny, warm;68;40;SSW;6;50%;14%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;72;A shower in spots;83;72;ENE;16;71%;80%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;39;23;Mostly sunny;37;21;NNE;9;47%;1%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and hot;95;65;Cooler;73;64;NNE;9;69%;16%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Inc. clouds;75;65;Some sun;85;68;W;5;64%;24%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;37;26;Periods of sun;35;25;NNE;9;41%;11%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;78;54;Not as warm;65;48;E;6;64%;59%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;57;38;Cloudy;50;39;ESE;9;70%;71%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;68;50;Clouds, a shower;67;50;NNE;7;24%;75%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Downpours;55;49;Brief a.m. showers;61;50;N;10;52%;71%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;70;44;Partly sunny;73;47;SSE;5;45%;5%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;65;43;Sunny and pleasant;70;47;NE;9;46%;1%;6

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, windy, mild;59;19;Much colder;34;23;N;10;43%;0%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;69;57;Breezy with hazy sun;74;59;S;16;48%;27%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;68;55;Showers;62;55;ESE;16;81%;86%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and snow shower;34;12;Hazy sun;41;17;ESE;6;40%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;56;39;Partly sunny;56;40;E;4;60%;4%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, mild;68;45;Rain and drizzle;48;29;N;12;70%;82%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;92;72;A t-storm around;89;71;NE;5;61%;64%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;45;29;Partly sunny, colder;35;23;NNE;11;58%;6%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;50;35;Decreasing clouds;42;23;N;12;54%;66%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning out cloudy;59;55;An afternoon shower;66;61;NNW;12;74%;90%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;98;68;Sunny and very warm;97;69;SW;6;53%;2%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;58;36;A shower in places;54;34;NE;3;55%;64%;5

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather