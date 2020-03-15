Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 15, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;88;78;A t-storm around;89;80;SW;10;78%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;89;69;Sunshine;88;70;ENE;10;40%;1%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;69;49;Partly sunny;68;48;WSW;7;63%;26%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;66;56;A p.m. t-storm;66;52;WNW;7;66%;80%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;53;40;Sun and some clouds;54;39;SSW;8;73%;12%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, cold;26;13;Chilly with sunshine;32;18;NE;4;66%;13%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and very warm;79;54;Not as warm;70;54;E;6;53%;33%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, mild;45;30;Cloudy;35;30;ESE;5;98%;35%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;104;79;Hazy sun, very hot;103;82;ESE;6;35%;31%;9

Athens, Greece;Showers around;67;46;Cooler;51;42;NNE;15;60%;25%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with sunshine;71;58;High clouds;72;62;S;9;63%;45%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;71;55;An a.m. shower, hazy;74;55;SSE;5;67%;44%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;96;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;6;70%;80%;11

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;94;62;Increasing clouds;91;65;ESE;7;47%;3%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;An a.m. thunderstorm;86;77;Mostly cloudy;93;79;SSW;8;70%;29%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;61;53;Windy;59;53;ENE;23;86%;95%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;63;32;Partly sunny, mild;61;34;NW;9;37%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;51;33;Mostly sunny;56;31;SE;12;39%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;53;38;Partly sunny, mild;59;38;W;7;56%;22%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;67;52;Spotty showers;67;51;SE;5;79%;80%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;82;65;High clouds;84;67;E;7;56%;29%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Brilliant sunshine;48;29;Partly sunny, breezy;55;33;ENE;14;50%;2%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;55;42;A shower in the p.m.;59;42;NNW;3;71%;66%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;44;23;Mostly sunny;49;27;SW;5;42%;0%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine;49;28;Mostly sunny;54;28;SE;8;47%;1%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;74;62;Mostly sunny, nice;75;66;E;8;64%;5%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;85;70;Clouds and sun, nice;86;67;NNE;5;42%;77%;13

Busan, South Korea;Damp this afternoon;53;32;Sunny;53;37;SW;7;44%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sun;76;56;Hazy sun;79;57;N;6;55%;1%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasingly windy;71;60;Sunshine and nice;80;58;SE;12;47%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;82;64;A shower in the a.m.;81;64;N;4;53%;73%;12

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;91;77;Hazy sunshine;92;77;E;8;67%;26%;11

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;41;32;Mostly cloudy;46;39;SW;8;64%;44%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. shower or two;91;79;Afternoon showers;90;78;SE;7;68%;92%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;48;42;Clouds and sun;50;35;W;9;66%;4%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;80;67;Hazy sun and breezy;78;68;N;18;75%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Cooler with a shower;62;57;Showers around;71;63;ESE;6;80%;79%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;93;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;78;E;10;79%;82%;4

Delhi, India;Some sun;75;58;Hazy sunshine;78;59;NW;7;59%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;60;35;Mostly cloudy, mild;65;37;NNE;6;43%;41%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;89;68;Mostly sunny;94;67;N;6;38%;3%;8

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;93;73;Afternoon showers;88;72;SSE;4;76%;100%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;49;32;A touch of p.m. rain;51;45;SW;12;68%;85%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;70;47;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;49;NNE;8;25%;2%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds breaking;65;52;Mostly cloudy;62;50;WSW;17;47%;4%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;71;69;Cloudy and warmer;79;71;SSE;6;81%;66%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;82;61;Partly sunny;82;61;SE;7;50%;27%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;85;67;Nice with sunshine;84;66;E;11;55%;4%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;40;35;Windy;42;22;NNW;18;87%;65%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds, warm;97;78;Warm with sunshine;96;79;SE;9;47%;2%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;74;63;Clouds and sun, nice;75;65;E;12;65%;28%;7

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;82;70;Cloudy with showers;80;70;SE;10;71%;89%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;90;67;Hazy sun;93;69;SE;7;51%;5%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;75;48;Hazy sunshine;75;51;NNW;6;53%;2%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler, p.m. showers;48;39;Cloudy and chilly;45;36;NE;17;55%;2%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;A couple of t-storms;89;75;NNW;7;79%;87%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;83;67;Hazy sunshine;85;69;N;10;57%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;82;59;A p.m. t-storm;78;55;ENE;7;57%;73%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;62;37;Cloudy;63;41;W;4;23%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;87;68;Hazy sunshine;90;68;N;11;21%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;72;45;Hazy sunshine;72;48;W;5;47%;1%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;Hazy sunshine;94;65;N;9;12%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and breezy;37;22;Milder;45;35;SW;7;52%;25%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;88;71;Sunshine, pleasant;87;71;NNE;5;51%;26%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SE;6;74%;75%;5

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;87;70;Hazy sunshine;91;71;SW;5;48%;32%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;ENE;5;62%;39%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;41;Showers around;57;41;ESE;8;69%;87%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;92;80;A t-storm around;92;80;SSW;8;72%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning cloudy;78;72;Variable cloudiness;78;72;SSE;8;74%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;64;49;Periods of sun;60;48;NNW;16;51%;8%;5

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;51;38;Partly sunny;52;39;WSW;5;64%;6%;3

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or two;62;53;Cloudy, p.m. showers;60;46;WSW;8;75%;99%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;90;79;A t-storm around;88;78;SW;7;71%;55%;6

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;68;40;Spotty showers;48;42;E;8;74%;93%;1

Male, Maldives;Nice with sunshine;88;83;Mostly sunny;91;83;ENE;9;64%;36%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;SE;5;81%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;Showers around;89;77;Nice with some sun;90;76;ESE;8;52%;35%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;68;51;Sunshine and warmer;76;56;NNE;5;58%;0%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;80;54;A t-storm in spots;76;52;NW;6;48%;64%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;70;Mostly sunny;81;72;E;10;65%;11%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;37;23;Partly sunny;45;34;WSW;14;45%;56%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;89;81;Mostly sunny;89;81;E;14;71%;9%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of rain;71;58;Mostly sunny;73;61;ENE;8;60%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;Sunny;30;14;Turning cloudy;34;30;SSE;2;43%;53%;4

Moscow, Russia;Colder;31;20;Milder;41;32;SW;10;37%;22%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;97;80;Hazy sun;94;79;SE;7;40%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;83;59;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;NNE;10;60%;45%;14

New York, United States;Clearing;52;33;Sun, then clouds;46;40;SSE;9;40%;61%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;70;52;Partly sunny;67;48;WNW;5;70%;72%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;39;32;Decreasing clouds;37;22;WSW;18;82%;9%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;52;40;Partly sunny, chilly;49;31;NW;15;49%;25%;6

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;43;32;Partly sunny;41;30;S;6;53%;66%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine;30;13;Becoming cloudy;35;29;SE;8;46%;66%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;87;79;A shower in the a.m.;87;77;E;6;78%;57%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;93;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;74;N;13;53%;4%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;89;74;Partly sunny;90;74;NE;8;64%;44%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;62;42;A couple of showers;59;45;N;5;73%;83%;2

Perth, Australia;A t-storm in spots;79;68;Clouds and sun, nice;76;63;S;9;68%;63%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;100;77;Clouds and sun, warm;99;78;S;5;46%;3%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A downpour;82;74;Heavy showers;87;75;NNW;10;82%;86%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;87;67;Mostly sunny;86;64;ESE;6;44%;5%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;51;30;Periods of sun;57;36;SSW;5;47%;27%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Winds subsiding;47;20;Plenty of sunshine;46;30;SSE;6;45%;25%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;70;56;Showers, some heavy;70;56;NE;10;72%;92%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds;66;52;Partly sunny;61;42;NW;13;63%;4%;6

Recife, Brazil;Heavy showers;88;78;Brief a.m. showers;88;77;NE;6;71%;83%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;38;35;Rain and drizzle;41;31;SSW;11;74%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, milder;41;32;Rain, snow;41;27;NNW;13;68%;69%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;NNW;5;67%;56%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;81;60;Hazy sunshine;84;62;E;5;31%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;66;41;Mostly sunny;65;42;NNE;6;55%;1%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;38;32;An afternoon shower;39;24;NNW;13;60%;69%;1

San Francisco, United States;Heavy showers;54;45;Spotty showers;54;45;ESE;7;71%;83%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;82;61;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;ENE;13;56%;7%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;80;73;Spotty showers;81;74;NNE;10;72%;86%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;80;65;Partly sunny;80;64;NNW;6;61%;27%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;80;54;Hazy sunshine;76;52;SE;6;44%;33%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;89;56;Mostly sunny;83;54;SSW;5;33%;16%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;84;65;Mostly sunny, nice;84;67;N;12;61%;1%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cooler;61;40;Partly sunny;57;38;NNW;12;55%;25%;5

Seattle, United States;Chilly with some sun;46;35;Mostly sunny;54;32;NNE;8;56%;4%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;49;27;Plenty of sunshine;47;34;SW;6;44%;4%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;66;48;Partly sunny, mild;61;48;SE;9;48%;2%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;94;81;A t-storm in spots;92;81;NNE;12;72%;56%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;43;26;Mostly sunny;47;22;SSE;9;50%;0%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;81;69;A stray shower;82;71;E;1;65%;43%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;45;41;A little a.m. rain;43;25;SE;8;58%;63%;2

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;71;64;Spotty showers;70;63;SE;15;75%;87%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;71;56;Sunshine and breezy;74;58;ESE;15;44%;2%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, milder;43;34;Occasional rain;41;24;NNE;16;84%;66%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;75;52;Clearing and warm;77;54;ENE;7;31%;4%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;66;44;Periods of rain;47;33;NW;18;73%;84%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mainly cloudy;66;51;Hazy sunshine;69;54;NW;8;30%;5%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warmer;72;56;Hazy sun;74;57;WNW;6;64%;27%;6

Tirana, Albania;Cooler;58;44;Mostly sunny, nice;68;40;ESE;5;40%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;52;38;Becoming very windy;54;37;NNW;20;48%;25%;4

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine;36;28;Increasing clouds;39;36;SSE;12;59%;53%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;66;54;Decreasing clouds;67;57;E;9;71%;4%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;69;51;Clouds and sun;69;55;ESE;12;66%;21%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny, mild;49;14;Colder with hazy sun;39;13;S;9;51%;5%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;49;32;Plenty of sun;55;35;NE;4;29%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sunny;49;35;Partly sunny;57;34;E;11;46%;2%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;88;74;Unseasonably hot;96;75;NW;6;45%;28%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;39;27;A little p.m. rain;45;32;W;15;45%;83%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine;43;28;Mostly cloudy;52;34;W;10;49%;8%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;66;61;Turning cloudy;67;52;S;17;69%;29%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;101;72;Clouds and sun, hot;101;71;SW;6;43%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;65;42;A touch of rain;58;43;NE;3;53%;83%;2

