Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 9, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;91;79;Becoming cloudy;90;78;WSW;7;79%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;86;68;Partly sunny;80;64;NNW;9;53%;26%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, but cold;39;22;Partly sunny, cold;39;21;NNW;9;32%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;61;46;Partly sunny;67;49;SSW;6;65%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Very windy, rain;54;41;Rain and drizzle;47;40;W;30;69%;81%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;42;26;Colder;28;4;NNE;6;63%;29%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, mild;64;42;Cooler with showers;45;32;W;9;74%;95%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow to flurries;27;4;Clearing and colder;10;-11;W;7;65%;18%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;93;75;Mostly sunny;91;71;SSE;11;56%;39%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, cool;52;40;Mostly sunny;59;49;WSW;6;69%;3%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;57;Mostly sunny;73;57;SW;9;53%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler;55;30;Cold with hazy sun;47;31;NE;10;31%;14%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Increasing clouds;93;72;Clouds and sun, nice;93;76;SE;9;64%;42%;10

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;85;63;Hazy sun;84;60;E;8;54%;3%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;94;75;Hazy sun;94;77;S;8;43%;25%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;59;50;Mostly sunny;64;49;W;13;72%;4%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;50;23;Partly sunny, mild;54;25;NNE;4;37%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;52;32;Periods of sun, mild;57;41;NE;7;58%;66%;2

Berlin, Germany;Windy this afternoon;55;46;Rain and drizzle;50;38;SW;21;65%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;69;45;Mostly cloudy;69;43;SE;8;61%;25%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;74;64;A t-storm in spots;83;64;N;9;71%;55%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;44;36;A little rain;54;40;W;17;67%;87%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Windy;55;42;Windy;47;38;W;22;67%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Chilly with some sun;37;16;Partly sunny;37;29;SW;5;67%;62%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;45;38;A touch of rain;56;38;W;13;59%;87%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;75;56;Sunny and pleasant;75;61;E;7;60%;2%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;85;68;Some sun, pleasant;85;68;ENE;6;39%;45%;12

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;48;31;Hazy sunshine;55;35;NNW;6;60%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, breezy;61;50;Partly sunny;61;49;N;12;41%;6%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;75;66;Sunny and pleasant;77;64;SSE;19;68%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;SE;4;50%;5%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;75;Mainly cloudy;88;73;ENE;10;62%;2%;8

Chicago, United States;Snow and rain;36;28;Partly sunny;34;24;SW;7;66%;8%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine;90;71;Mostly sunny;91;72;ENE;7;58%;3%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming very windy;47;41;Rain and drizzle;44;36;WSW;16;81%;83%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;83;69;Hazy sun;81;69;NNE;12;59%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Occasional rain;66;43;Cloudy with a shower;48;42;N;10;71%;55%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;91;75;Partly sunny;90;76;ENE;11;67%;34%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;70;47;Hazy sun;71;48;NNW;6;62%;0%;5

Denver, United States;A little snow;26;11;Afternoon snow;29;9;N;6;75%;93%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;80;57;Hazy sunshine;81;54;WNW;6;38%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;NW;5;78%;89%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain, mainly early;52;36;Spotty showers;41;34;WSW;22;76%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;63;42;Spotty showers;55;43;NE;7;56%;89%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;63;55;Mostly sunny;64;54;N;7;77%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;59;56;Low clouds;64;62;SSE;4;74%;57%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;75;64;A t-storm or two;74;63;NE;7;84%;86%;7

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;80;70;Mostly sunny;84;70;ESE;10;62%;27%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;40;37;Windy;41;35;SW;25;96%;87%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;76;Inc. clouds;91;76;ESE;6;54%;39%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;67;55;Turning cloudy;68;61;ENE;8;65%;33%;6

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and nice;79;61;Mostly cloudy, windy;76;65;NNW;18;62%;66%;5

Hyderabad, India;Spotty showers;73;63;A morning shower;77;62;ESE;5;75%;54%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;70;41;Hazy sun;72;46;NNE;5;49%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing and cold;35;28;Plenty of sunshine;43;39;S;7;71%;23%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower or two;81;75;A shower in the a.m.;89;76;ESE;5;75%;69%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;77;65;Hazy sunshine;77;62;NNW;15;50%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower or t-storm;81;61;Showers and t-storms;77;59;E;7;75%;78%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;51;24;Increasing clouds;45;32;SW;5;38%;63%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;81;55;Hazy sun;83;59;NE;6;19%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;61;39;Hazy sun;66;41;S;4;48%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;84;58;Hazy sun and breezy;83;53;N;18;16%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;39;26;Mostly cloudy;40;37;SSW;15;53%;74%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;76;Sunshine, a shower;87;76;NE;11;57%;56%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;NE;5;72%;84%;7

Kolkata, India;Clearing;78;52;Hazy sun;77;51;N;6;38%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;91;77;Downpours;89;77;E;4;78%;90%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;56;40;A little a.m. rain;56;39;E;9;71%;69%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;92;79;Mostly cloudy;89;78;SW;5;75%;27%;10

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;76;70;Partly sunny;75;70;SSE;8;76%;35%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;62;50;Mostly sunny;62;50;NNW;4;86%;5%;3

London, United Kingdom;Very windy, rain;56;40;A shower in the p.m.;46;38;WSW;22;70%;56%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A little p.m. rain;62;50;Rather cloudy, mist;68;50;NE;5;37%;45%;3

Luanda, Angola;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A t-storm around;86;77;SE;6;76%;55%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;53;38;Lots of sun, nice;61;41;WSW;4;74%;14%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;83;Partly sunny;90;83;E;15;64%;29%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;77;An afternoon shower;87;76;E;7;74%;72%;10

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;85;73;Partly sunny, nice;85;70;ESE;7;60%;13%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this afternoon;82;67;Showers around;79;68;SW;10;70%;73%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;79;49;Mostly sunny;80;52;SW;5;36%;5%;7

Miami, United States;Winds subsiding;77;72;Some sun, a shower;80;73;E;15;70%;44%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, milder;40;30;A touch of rain;39;33;SW;17;65%;86%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;77;More clouds than sun;86;77;E;11;71%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;70;62;Partly sunny;71;60;E;9;50%;2%;9

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;20;18;A little a.m. snow;33;24;WSW;3;77%;85%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;31;28;Turning sunny;34;29;SSW;12;69%;74%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny;88;75;Hazy sun;90;76;N;7;50%;2%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;79;54;Partly sunny;83;57;N;12;46%;14%;7

New York, United States;Mainly cloudy;46;41;A touch of rain;48;40;NW;19;68%;87%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy, cold;46;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;32;ESE;7;49%;4%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;An icy mix;33;10;A little snow;12;-10;NW;9;86%;51%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;43;25;Milder;51;34;NNW;10;57%;43%;4

Oslo, Norway;Windy;40;35;Mostly cloudy;43;31;SSW;9;62%;36%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;20;17;A bit of a.m. snow;34;15;SSW;8;84%;71%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;87;80;A p.m. shower or two;87;81;ENE;10;80%;81%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;90;76;Partly sunny;92;76;NNW;12;60%;3%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;86;72;An afternoon shower;87;74;ENE;8;72%;84%;10

Paris, France;Windy;56;43;Spotty showers;51;40;W;19;65%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;84;59;Hazy sunshine;90;73;E;11;34%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;95;74;Cloudy;88;72;W;7;56%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Morning showers;90;76;Clouds, a t-storm;87;75;NNE;15;77%;78%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;Mostly sunny;92;71;ESE;8;43%;14%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, mild;51;43;Very windy;52;37;SW;26;56%;87%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun, some clouds;40;22;Hazy sunshine;45;21;E;3;67%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;70;53;A shower in the p.m.;72;49;N;10;59%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;67;47;Turning sunny, nice;69;46;ESE;5;79%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;90;79;A shower in the a.m.;89;79;ESE;8;65%;76%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;31;27;Afternoon flurries;34;31;NNW;18;73%;77%;0

Riga, Latvia;Variable clouds;41;36;Rain at times;45;35;SW;17;87%;86%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;92;77;Rain and a t-storm;84;73;SSE;6;76%;90%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;72;54;Hazy sunshine;68;42;ENE;8;28%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;59;48;A passing shower;58;49;SSE;7;75%;65%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with a shower;37;33;Snow to rain;38;35;SSW;13;71%;74%;0

San Francisco, United States;Increasingly windy;62;48;Plenty of sunshine;63;51;NNE;8;45%;0%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;78;60;Partly sunny;82;62;ENE;14;58%;2%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;74;A shower or two;83;74;ESE;14;72%;76%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;78;63;Mostly sunny, nice;78;64;ESE;8;66%;8%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;81;51;Sunshine, pleasant;77;48;S;6;43%;12%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;93;61;Plenty of sun;92;61;SSW;6;31%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;69;A shower or two;84;69;N;7;74%;81%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;More clouds than sun;60;50;Partly sunny;62;49;NNW;4;80%;6%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;46;34;Clouds and sun;48;34;NNE;6;68%;30%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;41;29;Mild with hazy sun;50;26;SSE;4;62%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;52;41;Inc. clouds;57;45;SSE;9;59%;58%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;84;78;Showers;86;79;NNE;8;80%;100%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;38;17;Partly sunny;43;30;SW;5;71%;16%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;82;72;A shower or two;82;72;E;13;74%;75%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;44;41;Cloudy with a shower;45;36;WSW;13;73%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;Very windy;74;70;Showers and t-storms;82;71;NNE;10;80%;82%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;62;54;Mostly sunny;70;58;SE;13;60%;20%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;41;36;Periods of rain;42;35;WSW;18;88%;87%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;66;47;Cooler, p.m. rain;55;37;NNW;8;83%;92%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy, clearing;34;19;Mostly sunny;36;19;NNW;11;39%;14%;3

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;55;35;Partly sunny;46;31;E;8;28%;58%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, cool;54;42;A morning shower;54;44;N;6;48%;58%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;60;41;Spotty showers;63;52;ESE;6;53%;70%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;44;31;Decreasing clouds;48;35;N;6;54%;11%;4

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;34;32;Clouds and sun;39;24;N;7;79%;17%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;64;47;Plenty of sunshine;65;52;SW;5;53%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;66;48;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;WSW;6;59%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;32;1;Hazy sun;38;0;SE;6;53%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;44;32;Sunny intervals;45;34;NE;3;56%;30%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;45;32;Very windy;58;42;W;17;56%;87%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;89;61;Mostly sunny, warm;87;62;E;5;46%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;40;32;Windy with rain;43;33;WSW;20;71%;86%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;46;38;Rain and drizzle;50;35;WSW;18;76%;82%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;67;57;Partial sunshine;69;59;NNW;9;65%;4%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;93;67;Mostly sunny;95;64;W;6;39%;0%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and colder;30;10;Mostly cloudy, cold;26;7;NE;3;36%;20%;1

_____

